Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me

Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

Dallas Autos Direct is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 INFINITI FX35 with 130,007mi. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this INFINITI FX35 . This low mileage INFINITI FX35 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2007 INFINITI FX35: The 2007 INFINITI FX is a stylish, performance-oriented crossover SUV with a little bit of sports car influence. It's available with either V6 or V8 power, and emphasizes on-road handling versus off-road ability. With either engine, the FX is quicker than most other performance SUVs in its class and has a nearly ideal weight balance for safe, quick maneuvers. The FX also stands out from the competition by offering several unique technology and safety features such as the available lane departure warning system and intelligent cruise control with preview braking. Interesting features of this model are available technology features., performance and handling, and Sporty design Finance available with applicable fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNRAS08U07X101272

Stock: 7X101272

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-29-2020