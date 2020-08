Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me

Woodhouse Ford of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska

Only 143,142 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This INFINITI FX35 delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones, Vehicle security system, Vehicle information system w/7" LCD screen, rear-view monitor.* This INFINITI FX35 Features the Following Options *Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), Variable intermittent front wipers, Traction control system (TCS), Tool kit, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt meter tilts steering column & gauges together, T175/90D18 temporary use spare tire, Roof mounted front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor, Remote keyless entry w/vehicle immobilizer system, Rear window defogger.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Woodhouse Ford of Omaha located at 3633 N 72Nd St, Omaha, NE 68134 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNRAS08W96X211138

Stock: AA1662A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020