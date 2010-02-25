Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me
- 172,249 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U16X103319
Stock: 200562A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 211,978 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,595
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
RUNS DRIVES GREAT.MOSTLY HIGHWAY MILES.OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U76X100070
Stock: 100070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,142 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,439
Woodhouse Ford of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Only 143,142 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This INFINITI FX35 delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones, Vehicle security system, Vehicle information system w/7" LCD screen, rear-view monitor.* This INFINITI FX35 Features the Following Options *Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), Variable intermittent front wipers, Traction control system (TCS), Tool kit, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt meter tilts steering column & gauges together, T175/90D18 temporary use spare tire, Roof mounted front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor, Remote keyless entry w/vehicle immobilizer system, Rear window defogger.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Woodhouse Ford of Omaha located at 3633 N 72Nd St, Omaha, NE 68134 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W96X211138
Stock: AA1662A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 115,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,999$1,923 Below Market
Pearson Hyundai - Richmond / Virginia
2005 INFINITI FX35 Base Ivory Pearl AWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive **DELIVER TO YOUR DOOR**, **SIGHT UNSEEN APPRAISAL**, **ONLINE CREDIT APP**, **CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE 804-276-0300**, **AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED... NO ACCIDENTS!!**, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE**, **ALLOY WHEELS**.**This Vehicle includes the following Options and Features: 3.692 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/Cassette & In-Dash 6-Disc CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.We offer Market Based Pricing, please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 Days a week to serve you 8:30-9 M-F; 9-7 Sat; & 12-6 Sun. **ASK ABOUT OUR PEARSON PROMISE AND GET FREE LIFETIME STATE INSPECTIONS with any vehicle purchased.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W65X220801
Stock: 18857A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 113,606 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,949$1,060 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC West - Golden / Colorado
Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W85X203059
Stock: 5X203059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 111,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,450$643 Below Market
Fuoco Motor GMC - Grand Junction / Colorado
Fuoco Motor Company has been owned by the same family for over 80 years. Come-by today for a test drive and experience the Fuoco way of doing business.Sold AS/IS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W27X202878
Stock: 6200072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 185,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,881$433 Below Market
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2007 INFINITI FX35* (AWD, 5-Speed Automatic, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC) with 185,712 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * AWD * ABS brakes * Alloy wheels * Compass * Electronic Stability Control * Front dual zone A/C * Heated door mirrors * Heated Front Bucket Seats * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Low tire pressure warning * Premium Leather Seat Trim * Remote keyless entry * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W27X204128
Stock: K15687AX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 46,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,876
North Point Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Winston-Salem / North Carolina
Thank you for viewing this Pre-owned 2007 INFINITI FX35 4dr AWD offered in Serengeti Sand Metallic with the Wheat interior! This FX35 comes well-equipped with the following options: Backup Camera, HID Headlights, Lane Departure Warning, Security System, Tire Pressure Monitor, CD Player, GPS Navigation, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Leather Seating, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver's Side Memory, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels, Power Sunroof, Rear Spoiler, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, All Wheel Drive, Gas V6 3.5L/ Engine, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD Transmission and much more! The free Carfax 1-Owner History Report contains no reported accidents or damage history and includes details on its most recent service at North Point and the Carfax Buyback Guarantee! And with North Point's attractive financing offers, driving a quality pre-owned FX35 has never been easier! North Point believes you deserve an exceptional pre-owned INFINITI purchase experience! Get it from a dealer who truly cares by visiting North Point Chrysler Dodge Fiat Jeep Ram at 7726 North Point BLVD, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The Showroom Hours are 9am-7pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm Saturdays, and Closed Sundays. Or visit us anytime at www.NorthPointCJD.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W27X203030
Stock: P9862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 128,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,807
INFINITI of West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Retail!!! Bargain Price!!! Biggest Discounts Anywhere! This mighty Luxury Vehicle, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you!! This gas-saving FX35 AWD Touring Sport Appearance will get you where you need to go** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Stability control...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control, Multi-function remote - Windows, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 280 hp horsepower, Power seats, Power mirrors, 3.5 liter V6 DOHC engine, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 22 and EPA city (mpg): 16, AWD, 4 Doors, Remote window operation, External temperature display, Tachometer, Compass, Rear wiper, 4WD Type - Full-time, Privacy/tinted glass...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W55X214018
Stock: P3932A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 134,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vicksburg / Michigan
**CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK - NO ACCIDENTS!**, **HEATED BACK SEATS!**, **TOWING PACKAGE**, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, MOONROOF, LOCAL TRADE, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Passed Dealer Inspection, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Black Obsidian, Brick/Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/Cassette & In-Dash 6-Disc CD, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tow Hitch.***FREE LIFETIME WARRANTY Vicksburg CDJR Exclusive! SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS!*** FREE Engine Warranty with purchase of Pre-Owned Vehicle...Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM... the ONLY Dealer in Southwest Michigan with THIS EXCLUSIVE Engine for Life PROMISE!At Vicksburg CDJR - We Take Our Internet Business Very Seriously! We are MORE than a small town dealer....We make car buying the way it should be: FUN, INFORMATIVE, AND FAIR! Get ready to ENJOY the car buying experience just as much as you do your new car when we will roll out our famous "RED CARPET" treatment!Price cannot be combined with other offers, see dealer for details."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W35X218309
Stock: V7067A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 90,095 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Cassette|In-Dash CD - 6 disc MP3 Playback|Radio - AM/FM|ABS - 4-wheel|Center console trim - alloy leather|Door trim - alloy leather|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Center console - front console with storage|Cruise control|Multi-function remote - keyless entry|Overhead console - front|Power steering|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Axle ratio - 3.69|Rear spoiler|Clock|Gauge - tachometer|Front fog lights|Headlights - HID/Xenon|Side mirror adjustments - power|Driver seat power adjustments|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat power adjustments|Rear seat folding - split|Upholstery - cloth|Anti-theft system - alarm|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Wheel diameter - 18 inch|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W35X204409
Stock: 5X204409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 130,007 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,149
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 INFINITI FX35 with 130,007mi. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this INFINITI FX35 . This low mileage INFINITI FX35 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2007 INFINITI FX35: The 2007 INFINITI FX is a stylish, performance-oriented crossover SUV with a little bit of sports car influence. It's available with either V6 or V8 power, and emphasizes on-road handling versus off-road ability. With either engine, the FX is quicker than most other performance SUVs in its class and has a nearly ideal weight balance for safe, quick maneuvers. The FX also stands out from the competition by offering several unique technology and safety features such as the available lane departure warning system and intelligent cruise control with preview braking. Interesting features of this model are available technology features., performance and handling, and Sporty design Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U07X101272
Stock: 7X101272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 128,430 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,990
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2005 INFINITI FX35 4dr 4dr AWD NAVIGATION REAR CAMERA REAR DVD TECH PKG features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Obsidian with a Graphite Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08WX5X216380
Stock: 216380CH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 104,607 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,500
Beaverton Car Company - Beaverton / Oregon
Silver 2005 INFINITI FX35 AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Brick/Black Leather. This comes with 90 day, 3,000-mile limited warranty.12 service records available. Nicely equipped with leather, keyless entry and much more. Recent Arrival! Qualifies for a 3 month 3k mile limited warranty. *** Â Se Habla Espanol! ***. We have several Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, VW and Volvo in stock. Check out our full inventory at www.beavertoncarcompany.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W25X206023
Stock: P40570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 138,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Elite Pre-Owned Auto - Peabody / Massachusetts
Good credit bad credit. Second chance auto loans first time buyers welcome. Everyone is Financed O.A.T here at Elite Preowned Auto 153 NEWBURY ST PEABODY MASS AT GULF STATION 1978 587 2693 We have strived for our customers satisfaction during our 50 years in business! We also accept trade-ins, push, pull or tow! We desire to help our customers with financing. This vehicle is in excellent shape. . Every vehicle at Elite Preowned Auto we service and guarantee. We stand by our vehicles with a warranty. Thanks for looking! Sincerely Elite Preowned Auto WE ALLWAYS HAVE A GREAT SELECTION OF CARS TRUCKS AND SUVS !!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W67X203564
Stock: 665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,500 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,999
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U05X109756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,974 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U85X109598
Stock: 109598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,538 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Auto Warehouse - Brighton / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W75X201092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
