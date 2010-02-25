Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me

61 listings
FX35 Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 INFINITI FX35 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 INFINITI FX35

    172,249 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

  • 2006 INFINITI FX35 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 INFINITI FX35

    211,978 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,595

  • 2006 INFINITI FX35 in Orange
    used

    2006 INFINITI FX35

    143,142 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,439

  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    115,522 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,999

    $1,923 Below Market
  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Gold
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    113,606 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,949

    $1,060 Below Market
  • 2007 INFINITI FX35 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 INFINITI FX35

    111,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,450

    $643 Below Market
  • 2007 INFINITI FX35 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 INFINITI FX35

    185,712 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,881

    $433 Below Market
  • 2007 INFINITI FX35 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 INFINITI FX35

    46,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,876

  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    128,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,807

  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Black
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    134,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    90,095 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

  • 2007 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2007 INFINITI FX35

    130,007 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,149

  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Black
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    128,430 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,990

  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Silver
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    104,607 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,500

  • 2007 INFINITI FX35 in Black
    used

    2007 INFINITI FX35

    138,356 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    206,500 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,999

  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    155,974 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2005 INFINITI FX35 in Silver
    used

    2005 INFINITI FX35

    191,538 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI FX35

Overall Consumer Rating
4.762 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Long Term FX 35 Review - Excellent!!
TY in IL,02/25/2010
This is my second FX. Bought '04 and put on 120,000 mi and then purchased '06 with 11,000 that now has 96,000 miles on it. Combined I have over 200,000 miles experience with FX and I'm thinking about 09 FX 50 now. I have had zero mechanical issues in either FX. Very reliable. I spend 4 hours/day in car, and this is my rolling office. Sports car, luxury sedan, and some utility makes it perfect for me. I have black/brick, all options/ chromes, and can't find another car I'd rather drive. I have much experience buying tires and I recommend 20" Yokahamas or Nittos. from Discount Tire. They improve ride. Combining fun to drive, reliability, styling and wow factor - can't lose with FX
