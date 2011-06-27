  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
2015 INFINITI QX70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty performance
  • luxurious interior
  • abundant standard features
  • easy-to-use electronics interface
  • distinctive style.
  • Modest rear passenger and cargo space
  • restrictive options packages
  • firm ride.
List Price Range
$13,995 - $22,990
Edmunds' Expert Review

Edgy design, performance and technology help set the 2015 Infiniti QX70 luxury crossover apart from other luxury crossover SUVs. But if versatility is also an important quality for you, other crossovers will likely serve you better.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Infiniti QX70 remains an attractive choice for style-conscious driving enthusiasts who aren't willing to sacrifice the performance they want in order to get the utility they need. At the heart of this midsize luxury crossover's appeal is a formula that hasn't changed much since Infiniti took a real chance at its introduction more than a decade ago when it was known as the FX. Simply put, the QX70 combines a muscular V6 engine and sport-tuned suspension with sleek lines and an SUV body to create a luxury crossover that drives more like an oversize sport sedan. Previously, you could also get the QX (and FX) with a V8 engine. Infiniti has discontinued it for this year, but the QX is still a very capable performer even with the V6.

Inside, the five-passenger interior has a high-end look and feel that's every bit as luxurious as any of its competitors. A wide array of available technology -- including such modern must-haves as Bluetooth streaming audio -- guarantees buyers won't find the QX70 wanting for the latest bells and whistles. Unfortunately, the passenger cabin does have a few notable shortcomings, including cramped rear seats and a smaller-than-average cargo area. The QX70 may be big on the outside, but it doesn't always feel like it inside. The combination of the firm standard suspension and optional 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels can also make the ride quality a little harsh.

Given its interior practicality, the QX70 can be compared to a slew of luxury crossovers. If its size seems just right, you may save some money by opting for equally luxurious compact crossovers like the Audi Q5 or BMW X3. If you need more space, however, similarly priced sporty crossovers like the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne or the three-row Acura MDX may be better choices. The fact that the 2015 Infiniti QX70 makes a considerably stronger styling statement allows this athletic luxury crossover SUV to stand apart from either group of potential competitors. For shoppers looking for performance and practicality in one stylish package, the QX70 is a solid choice.

2015 INFINITI QX70 models

The five-passenger 2015 Infiniti QX70 sport-luxury crossover SUV is offered in a single trim level and with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, power-folding heated mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with two-way power driver lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The list of standard electronics includes a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch color display screen and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio, a CD player and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Available options are grouped into packages, starting with the Premium package that includes aluminum roof rails, driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 360-degree "Around View Monitor" parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, Bluetooth streaming audio, a navigation system with an 8-inch touchscreen, real-time traffic and voice controls.

The available Deluxe Touring package (Premium package required) adds 20-inch wheels, quilted leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, aluminum pedals, maple wood trim and a cargo cover.

The Technology package (Premium and Deluxe Touring packages required) throws in adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, a forward-collision mitigation system and a lane-departure warning and prevention system.

Finally, an available Sport package bundles 21-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, dark-tinted exterior trim, contrasting stitching on interior surfaces, solid magnesium paddle shifters and ventilated front sport seats with power side bolsters and manually adjustable thigh support.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Infiniti QX70 loses the previously available 5.0-liter V8.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Infiniti QX70 models are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that puts out 325 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic with a manual shift feature is the only transmission offered. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive (AWD) is optional.

In Edmunds testing, a V6-powered QX70 AWD accelerated from zero to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds, which is quick for a midsize luxury SUV. Towing capacity for all-wheel-drive models is limited to a modest 2,000 pounds, a number that's a good bit lower than many of its competitors.

The EPA-'s fuel economy estimate for the rear-wheel-drive QX70 is 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway). Numbers for the all-wheel-drive model drop to 18 mpg combined (16/22).

Safety

The 2015 Infiniti QX70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The Technology package adds lane-departure warning and lane-keeping systems, along with a forward collision mitigation system and automatic braking.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2015 Infiniti QX70 its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset test. The QX70's seats and head restraints were also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a V6-powered model stopped from 60 mph in 120 feet, a distance that's about average for a luxury crossover.

Driving

To experience the 2015 Infiniti QX70 in its element, point it in the direction of the nearest winding stretch of asphalt. There you'll find its sport-tuned suspension gives it the kind of confident handling seldom seen in such a tall vehicle, a feeling that's enhanced by its strong brakes and precise steering.

The trade-off, however, is a ride quality that's definitely on the firm side. Buyers who place a priority on responsive handling will likely find this trade-off acceptable, but even they should be aware that the optional 20- and 21-inch wheels can make the ride a little too rough to live with in day-to-day driving.

The V6 engine produces a throaty exhaust note and acceleration ample enough to make the discontinued V8 seem like overkill. The seven-speed automatic transmission delivers smooth, rapid shifts on its own, and even manages to produce authoritative rev-matching downshifts with a flick of the available steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles in Manual mode.

Interior

Just because the 2015 Infiniti QX70 places a heavy emphasis on performance doesn't mean designers skimped on the interior. On the contrary, the passenger cabin is a stylish space done up in high-quality materials including soft leather upholstery accented with genuine wood and brushed metal trim.

When it comes to desirable technology, the QX70 offers a long list of options, including an Around View Monitor that knits together the images from four different cameras to produce a single top-down view of the vehicle's surroundings that can be invaluable in situations like squeezing through tight openings in traffic. Unlike some of its competitors, all controls are refreshingly straightforward and easy to use, including the intuitive touchscreen interface that's supported by a useful controller knob and button array.

The standard front seats offer all-day comfort, while the power-adjustable side bolsters on the optional sport seats provide an extra measure of support in aggressive driving. The rear seats' limited head- and legroom makes them best for kids and smaller adults, though, and certainly limits the QX70's practicality. So, too, does the cargo hold. Even though it offers a decent 25 cubic feet behind the rear seats, there are just 62 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. That's about what you'd expect from a compact crossover, and its midsize competitors offer more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 INFINITI QX70.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(34%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Performance Hampered by Horrible Technology
A Fritz,09/30/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I owned three Infiniti FX cars - 2006, 2009, 2012. Was finalizing purchase of 2015 QX70. The majority of the really important things on a car - safety, drive, handling, reliability - all of my cars were excellent. There were a few areas of concern over the years, and since the model doesn't seem to have changed in over a decade, they continued to be issues. Rear seat room was adequate, but due to the shape of the rear doors, getting in and out was a problem for some passengers. Kids should be fine. Rear cargo capacity was fine for me -- but this isn't going to provide the mega-capacity of some SUVs. Most recently had a car in Midnight Mocha with brown leather interior - a nice deep root beer color. The metallic exterior paint appears as a deep, eggplant purple in many lighting situations, including daylight/sunlight. The basic interior choices for the car are either graphite gray or light wheat. The brown interior results in a hodgepodge incomplete look - a sort of cheap, half-finished shortcut. Seats and parts of the dash are substituted with nice brown leather, but all other leather and trim remains the standard graphite - such as the doors, portions of the dash, etc. Brown floormats over the basic graphite carpet looks odd. That's poor attention to detail reminiscent of a half-finished job or a cover-up. Since all other exterior color combos provide for graphite or wheat interior, this issue should only occur with a Mocha/brown leather equipped car. The car was fun to drive, and had great exterior styling. However, for any driver who finds technology to be important - the FX and QX70 miss the mark by alot. ALOT. The software and user interface for Navigation, Bluetooth, and audio entertainment are bad. Just plain bad. Test other cars, and almost all will demonstrate much better controls and interfaces. Only one USB outlet in the car, voice interface that works poorly and freezes are some of the problems. Limited information display when using your own devices via bluetooth or USB, and even for the Satellite radio. No ability to control music selection with voice commands. But the most astonishing problem is the severely outdated navigation dataset loaded into new cars. Whatever source Infiniti uses for nav-data is horrible. Roads and business in existence for several years simply don't appear in the Infiniti's Nav. Not even brand new cars. As I prepared to buy the QX70, my fourth Infiniti, I decided to pay particular attention to the Nav/entertainment system. I tried several different automobile brands. I found that design and software varied from manufacturer to manufacturer - with many aspects of the Infiniti being the worst. I made a list of several destinations, all established in early 2014 or in prior years, and then tested the 2015 cars from several manufacturers. Even tested the 2016 QX70. Not one business from 2013 or 2014 was found on the Nav dataset in the 2015 or even the 2016 QX70. At least 80% were found in all of the other 2015 cars, and often 100%. If you don't care about user toys/entertainment/navigation --- then the QX70 is a fantastic car. If driving a relatively high-priced premium automobile with horrible technology, out-performed and out-designed by many budget cars will bother you.... avoid the QX70. Or, at least test these systems in the QX70 before finalizing a purchase/lease decision. After 9 years, I decided it bothered me too much, so I switched to another manufacturer's crossover. I'll check back in on the Infiniti when I'm ready for a new car in a few years - if the technology is updated and comparable to other manufacturers, I'll probably return to being an infiniti owner.
Fun SUV for not a lot of money
Jesse howard,09/20/2018
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I wanted a midsize SUV, sporty ride/drive and the Infiniti delivers. It is a much firmer ride than many SUVs, but it is not harsh. I love the way it handles and it is quiet. The V6 has plenty of power and the fuel economy is ok. I had a lot of confidence in Infiniti's quality and that was very important to me because I drive a ton of mile per year. I looked at the Q5, Lexus 350, and the Touareg. I was looking at used autos and all were thousands more than the Infiniti. The Q5 almost won out, but in the end I was too nervous about the maintenance fees and to get the features I wanted, I would have spent several thousand more. I bought the car, with about 50k miles and have put 25K miles on it, in the last 10 months. The car is fun to drive, I love the way it looks, the fit and finish is great, and it handles really well. The sound system is above average, front seats are fabulous, and I love the lever that allows me to flip the rear seats down from the rear hatch. My biggest gripe with the auto is the voice recognition is horrible. I've finally given up and just use Siri. The cameras are great, but the alarm for objects approaching from the rear is very outdated. I'd buy again, just for the overall value!
INFINITI MAKE THIS CAR AGAIN!
Jack Kennedy,01/20/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
INFINITI! WHY ON EARTH DID YOU STOP MAKING THIS SUV?! It is hands down the best looking car Infiniti has made and drives like a sports car. The ride comfort has something to be desired but when you get to a corner it steers so flat. The exhaust note is incredible for a v6 and sounds so good when you hit the 4-6k RPM range. The swoops and curves of the vehicle make it aerodynamic and handsome to look at. Snow traction is phenomenal and it even has a snow mode. The nav screen is a little childish and pixelly but the voice recognition is very responsive. Fuel economy is horrendous. My dad's Tahoe gets better fuel economy than this car and its got a V8. Aside from the few problems that this car has, I would 100% recommend this car to anyone who is looking at it.
Big, Sporty SUV
DS Russell,05/25/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I looked at a used QX70 in comparison to a QX50. Was originally looking at 2015 models or earlier. The QX70 was nice, but just too big for me (I'm 5'-4" & at 63 y.o., I'm not going to get any taller) It was just too tall for me to step into. Once I found out that the QX50 was lengthened in 2016, thereby giving it an extra 5" of legroom in the rear seat area, I opted for that one. My family has owned (& still own) several Infiniti's since 2003 & we have been extremely satisfied with the styling, acceleration, road handling, low maintenance & convenience options.
See all 6 reviews of the 2015 INFINITI QX70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2015 INFINITI QX70 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 INFINITI QX70

Used 2015 INFINITI QX70 Overview

The Used 2015 INFINITI QX70 is offered in the following submodels: QX70 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 INFINITI QX70?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 INFINITI QX70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 INFINITI QX70 Base is priced between $13,995 and$22,990 with odometer readings between 30541 and152472 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 INFINITI QX70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 INFINITI QX70 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 QX70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 30541 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 INFINITI QX70.

Can't find a used 2015 INFINITI QX70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX70 for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,368.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX70 for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,254.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,856.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 INFINITI QX70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

