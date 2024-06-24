- The 2025 QX80 is Infiniti's flagship, marking a fresh start for a brand looking to gain momentum in the luxury space.
- This large three-row SUV is loaded with tech, including Google built-in and a 24-speaker sound system.
- Infiniti ditched the old model's V8 in favor of a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6.
- The new QX80 is expensive; a fully loaded model costs $112,590 including destination.
2025 Infiniti QX80 First Drive: Everything Is New in This Flagship SUV
With more room, better tech and a posher interior, Infiniti hopes to attract high-end families to the QX80 SUV
Infiniti hits the reset button with the 2025 QX80 — this is the SUV's first full redesign in 14 years. Hitting dealerships in July, the large three-row luxury SUV is new from the ground up and serves to relaunch the Infiniti brand. Infiniti threw everything in its arsenal at this new SUV. This includes a sleeker exterior, an updated engine, a modern technology suite, tons of new features, and a higher-end interior.
The flagship QX80 is a massive step up from the current generation. So is the new price tag. The 2025 QX80 starts where its predecessor topped out: $84,445 (including $1,995 for destination). Nevertheless, the QX80 has a lot to like, but it will face some serious competition from the Cadillac Escalade, Lexus LX and Lincoln Navigator.
What’s under the QX80's hood?
The QX80 follows a growing trend in the industry of large SUVs ditching a V8 engine in favor of something more practical. Power now comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 450 horsepower (up 50 hp from the old V8) and 516 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive optional in the two lower trims (Pure and Luxe) and standard in the two higher trims (Sensory and Autograph).
How does the QX80 drive?
I drove the Autograph, which comes with all-wheel drive and 22-inch alloy wheels. Unless you are used to driving SUVs of this size, it can be intimidating. At 17.5 feet long and with an estimated curb weight of 5,800 pounds, it is a big vehicle to drive and feels big from behind the wheel.
Since the QX80 still uses body-on-frame architecture — meaning the body of the car is mounted on a chassis that carries the powertrain — it feels heavy and still has a truck-like ride. Handling is a bit wobbly, and while the steering is tighter than it used to be, the QX80 can be hard to control around turns. Plus, you'll feel pretty much every bump on a city road. Larger impacts tend to shake the cabin slightly, which I know is common in an SUV of this size.
Driving on the highway is definitely smoother, and acceleration is quick and easy. The cabin is fairly quiet overall, with very little wind or road noise while driving. The QX80’s brakes are a standout, especially when having to make some quick stops on both the freeway and around town.
Additionally, the QX80 uses a new version of Infiniti's ProPilot Assist suite of advanced driving aids. Dubbed 2.1, this updated tech allows for hands-free driving on the highway in certain scenarios by using advanced sensor and high-definition map data. I can't speak to the effectiveness of ProPilot Assist 2.1 just yet, but other driving aids, like forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure prevention, work well and aren't too intrusive.
The QX80 still maximizes its towing capabilities. It's able to haul up to 8,500 pounds and comes with electronic air suspension options, which can lower the vehicle 2.8 inches or raise it 2.1 inches for off-roading.
Finally, Infiniti anticipates the new QX80 will get 13% better fuel economy than its predecessor, with a combined city/highway estimate of 18 mpg and 17 mpg on the RWD and AWD trims, respectively. Driving the top Autograph trim with AWD on a Northern California freeway yielded an average of 20 mpg. Meanwhile, meandering (average speed was about 30 mph) on winding one-lane roads through California hills averaged a suboptimal 14.1 mpg.
How's the QX80's interior?
The outgoing QX80 is spacious but lacks any real feeling of luxury. Infiniti fixes that in the new SUV with an interior full of high-quality materials, a modern design with Japanese influences, and ambient lighting throughout. Spending time in a fully loaded QX80 trim, I came away very impressed. Everything looks and feels upmarket, from the metal ribbons running through the wood trim to the super-soft semi-aniline leather.
Passengers in the front two rows have access to touchscreen heating, cooling and massage functions, as well as power-sliding seats. Even third-row occupants get heating in the Autograph trim with automatic reclining to make things extra comfortable.
Having sat in every one of the QX80's seats, I can tell you there's plenty of room for adults. Folks who are 5 feet, 9 inches or shorter can comfortably fit in the third row and will find it surprisingly spacious with decent headroom. Plus, folding the seats for third-row access happens at the push of a button and is also controlled via the center display screen. All rows also have access to USB-C ports.
How comfortable is the QX80?
The QX80 is surprisingly easy to get in and out of thanks to the electronic lowering air suspension. The floorboard runners on both sides of the vehicle add to this ease. Once inside, I was able to use the 10-way power seat adjustment to get the driver’s seat in an almost ideal position. It also has four-way lumbar support adjusters on this trim, but visibility over the front of the SUV even at the highest setting is still limited. Then again, I'm just over 5 feet in height; taller individuals should not have a problem.
Despite the visibility concerns, my ride comfort was accentuated by plush premium leather. Comfort was consistent in all rows, which can often be lacking the farther back you sit. The massage functionality works well in the front row but lacks the same intensity in the second row.
The 9-inch center touchscreen, which controls all climate functions and the QX80’s driving modes, is easily accessible from the driver's seat. The haptic buttons are not overly sensitive, however, so a harder push is required. Driving aids and access to control the digital gauge cluster are also at your fingertips via the steering wheel.
How’s the QX80’s storage?
The new QX80 now has up to 101 cubic feet of storage area. There's 6% more space when the two back rows are folded down, 17% more space when the third row is down, and 28% more room than the current QX80 when all three rows are in place.
Yet, as with virtually all three-row SUVs, it's impossible to carry six passengers and anything more than two suitcases at the same time unless you don’t utilize all of the third row. But when you do need more room, I’d keep the third row folded down, as storage space opens up considerably.
Additionally, two cupholders come standard for all rows, while the front- and second-row center console provides ample storage. An additional hollow space just under the front-row console allows for someone to place a purse or bag in an unobstructed area.
How's the QX80's tech?
This is absolutely the gem of the new QX80. I've never been impressed with Infiniti’s infotainment, but the 2025 QX80 is a whole new ballgame. Up front is a new dashboard layout with sweeping lines that focus your attention on the side-by-side displays. The QX80’s 14.3-inch display screens have phenomenal graphics with bright colors and quick response times. Google built-in comes standard with features like Google Maps and Google Assistant. And bonus: Over-the-air app updates should be able to be made to this Google platform, according to Infiniti.
Additionally, everything is cohesive and easy enough to use — including wireless phone charging — that there’s no need to connect to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, although the QX80 allows for both.
The infotainment is enhanced by a 24-speaker Klipsch sound system which provides some serious audio firepower to all rows. The front seats have headrest speakers that provide individual audio. This means the driver can take an incoming call and the audio for all other passengers will not be interrupted. I tested this function as a third-row passenger and — while it may seem gimmicky — it works really well. Even the loudest talker couldn’t interrupt me listening to Taylor Swift.
Infiniti also took the traditional surround-view camera system a bit further by adding 3D surround-view monitoring with motion detection and ultra-wide front angle and invisible-hood camera views. These should help when parking in a tight space or watching how close your tire is to the curb.
Edmunds says
Infiniti is making an honest effort to regain momentum in the premium space and bring the brand back into the mainstream luxury fold. This flagship QX80 is a step in the right direction for Infiniti and leaves us excited to see how other models will follow suit.
We’ll have to wait and see whether Infiniti has done enough to steal customers from other truck-based luxury SUVs, such as the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX, and Jeep Grand Wagoneer.