What’s under the QX80's hood?

The QX80 follows a growing trend in the industry of large SUVs ditching a V8 engine in favor of something more practical. Power now comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 450 horsepower (up 50 hp from the old V8) and 516 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive optional in the two lower trims (Pure and Luxe) and standard in the two higher trims (Sensory and Autograph).

How does the QX80 drive?

I drove the Autograph, which comes with all-wheel drive and 22-inch alloy wheels. Unless you are used to driving SUVs of this size, it can be intimidating. At 17.5 feet long and with an estimated curb weight of 5,800 pounds, it is a big vehicle to drive and feels big from behind the wheel.

Since the QX80 still uses body-on-frame architecture — meaning the body of the car is mounted on a chassis that carries the powertrain — it feels heavy and still has a truck-like ride. Handling is a bit wobbly, and while the steering is tighter than it used to be, the QX80 can be hard to control around turns. Plus, you'll feel pretty much every bump on a city road. Larger impacts tend to shake the cabin slightly, which I know is common in an SUV of this size.

Driving on the highway is definitely smoother, and acceleration is quick and easy. The cabin is fairly quiet overall, with very little wind or road noise while driving. The QX80’s brakes are a standout, especially when having to make some quick stops on both the freeway and around town.