Vehicle overview

The 2014 Infiniti QX70 may sound like a new offering from Infiniti, but it's really just the familiar FX by another name. The concept-car styling remains, as do the powerful V6 and V8 engines under the hood. As ever, this distinctive sport-luxury crossover is an appealing choice for drivers who value style, performance and technology over cargo capacity, rear seat space or a cushy ride.

Calling the QX70 a sport sedan on stilts wouldn't be far from the truth. Underneath, the QX70 shares its platform with the athletic-handling Infiniti Q50 sedan (the formerly named G37), yielding a nimble character that few crossovers can match. Inside, the well-appointed cabin is presented in rich, modern materials and showcases an easy-to-use electronics interface. For a price, you can also add worthwhile upgrades like adaptive cruise control, a very useful 360-degree parking camera system and a rear entertainment system with twin displays.

The catch is that the QX70 gives up some utility in its quest for performance. Modest luggage space and tight rear seat dimensions conspire to make this Infiniti more of a muscle-bound hatchback than a true utility vehicle. Plus, the sport-biased suspension can feel stiff on rugged urban streets, and it limits the QX70's appeal as a light-duty off-roader for outdoorsy types.

With those limitations in mind, shoppers who don't require the QX70's sporty edge would do well to consider the plush, capacious 2014 Lexus RX 350 or 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class, while the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg strikes a compelling balance between on-road performance and off-road capability. If it's the performance theme that gets you going, the similarly conceived 2014 BMW X6 and 2014 Porsche Cayenne are worth a look. But the Infiniti's cheaper than the BMW and Porsche, and it's more entertaining than the others. For crossover shoppers with a non-traditional bent, the 2014 QX70 has a lot to offer.