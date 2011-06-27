2014 INFINITI QX70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Sporty performance
- luxurious interior
- advanced safety and technology features
- easy-to-use electronics interface
- distinctive style.
- Modest rear passenger and cargo space
- restrictive options packages
- firm ride.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Edgy design, performance and technology help set the 2014 Infiniti QX70 luxury crossover apart from other luxury crossover SUVs. But if versatility is also an important quality for you, other crossovers will likely serve you better.
Vehicle overview
The 2014 Infiniti QX70 may sound like a new offering from Infiniti, but it's really just the familiar FX by another name. The concept-car styling remains, as do the powerful V6 and V8 engines under the hood. As ever, this distinctive sport-luxury crossover is an appealing choice for drivers who value style, performance and technology over cargo capacity, rear seat space or a cushy ride.
Calling the QX70 a sport sedan on stilts wouldn't be far from the truth. Underneath, the QX70 shares its platform with the athletic-handling Infiniti Q50 sedan (the formerly named G37), yielding a nimble character that few crossovers can match. Inside, the well-appointed cabin is presented in rich, modern materials and showcases an easy-to-use electronics interface. For a price, you can also add worthwhile upgrades like adaptive cruise control, a very useful 360-degree parking camera system and a rear entertainment system with twin displays.
The catch is that the QX70 gives up some utility in its quest for performance. Modest luggage space and tight rear seat dimensions conspire to make this Infiniti more of a muscle-bound hatchback than a true utility vehicle. Plus, the sport-biased suspension can feel stiff on rugged urban streets, and it limits the QX70's appeal as a light-duty off-roader for outdoorsy types.
With those limitations in mind, shoppers who don't require the QX70's sporty edge would do well to consider the plush, capacious 2014 Lexus RX 350 or 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class, while the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg strikes a compelling balance between on-road performance and off-road capability. If it's the performance theme that gets you going, the similarly conceived 2014 BMW X6 and 2014 Porsche Cayenne are worth a look. But the Infiniti's cheaper than the BMW and Porsche, and it's more entertaining than the others. For crossover shoppers with a non-traditional bent, the 2014 QX70 has a lot to offer.
2014 INFINITI QX70 models
The five-passenger 2014 Infiniti QX70 sport-luxury crossover SUV is offered in two main trim levels: V6-powered QX70 3.7 and V8-powered QX70 5.0. All-wheel drive is optional on the 3.7 and standard on the 5.0.
The QX70 3.7 comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof, power-folding heated outside mirrors, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats with driver lumbar adjustments, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Standard electronics includes a back-up camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch color information display and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio, a CD player, an iPod/USB input, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.
Options for the QX70 3.7 start with the Premium package, which offers aluminum roof rails, front-seat memory settings with a driver-side easy-exit function, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, auto-tilt parking mirrors, a navigation system with real-time traffic, an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls and Bluetooth streaming audio.
The 3.7's Deluxe Touring package (Premium package required) adds 20-inch wheels, quilted leather seating, ventilated front seats, aluminum pedals, maple wood trim and a cargo cover. The Technology package (Premium and Deluxe Touring packages required) throws in automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlamps, a forward-collision mitigation system and a lane-departure warning and prevention system.
The QX70 5.0 generally includes all of the above except the Technology package, and it also boasts 21-inch wheels, bigger brakes and more advanced climate control with an air purification system. Available exclusively on the 5.0 is the Sport Technology package, which starts with the 3.7's Technology package and adds dark-tinted exterior trim, active rear steering, adaptive two-mode suspension dampers, paddle shifters and sport front seats with power bolsters and adjustable thigh support.
A twin-screen rear-seat entertainment system is a stand-alone option for all QX70 models. A Tow package is offered on AWD models only.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Infiniti QX70 3.7 models are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 325 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. A 5.0-liter V8 producing 390 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque powers the QX70 5.0. A seven-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only transmission available. Rear-wheel drive is standard for the QX70 3.7, while all-wheel drive is optional. The QX70 5.0 is only offered with AWD.
In Edmunds testing, a QX70 3.7 sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds, while the 5.0 model hit 60 in an impressive 5.5 seconds.
EPA-estimated combined fuel economy for the rear-wheel-drive QX70 3.7 is 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway). All-wheel-drive models are rated slightly less at 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/22 mpg highway). The QX70 5.0 trails at 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/20 mpg highway).
With the Tow package, the QX70 3.7 AWD has a 2,000-pound towing capacity, while the QX70 5.0 tops out at 3,500 pounds. Many competing crossovers have notably higher tow ratings.
Safety
Standard safety features for the 2014 Infiniti QX70 3.7 and QX70 5.0 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Lane-departure warning and lane-keeping systems are optional, as is a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2014 Infiniti QX70 its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset test. The QX70's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In Edmunds brake testing, a 5.0 model stopped from 60 mph in 124 feet, while the 3.7 model did a little better at 120 feet -- that's about average for a luxury crossover.
Driving
On twisting roads, the QX70 displays impressive road-holding prowess and confidence, aided by consistent brakes and a tight, direct steering feel. The trade-off, however, is a stiffer ride on the highway. Opting for the larger wheel sizes only compounds the problem, increasing road noise and impact harshness. The QX70 5.0's adjustable dampers and active rear steering make for good conversation fodder, but you'll be hard-pressed to notice a difference from the 3.7's standard setup under most conditions.
The base V6 delivers a smooth stream of power that's more than adequate for a vehicle of this type. For those who want a little extra, the 5.0-liter V8 obliges with a flood of torque that launches the QX70 toward the horizon with remarkable ease. Either way, the seven-speed automatic transmission executes shifts quickly and slickly, even serving up expertly rev-matched downshifts in manual mode.
Interior
With supple leathers, rich wood trim, brushed metal accents, cool ambient lighting and soft-touch materials covering nearly every surface, the QX70's interior is about as luxurious as it gets in the segment. The audio and navigation systems use the same impressively simple and intuitive interface found in a variety of Infiniti products. We also like the optional 360-degree camera that provides a top-down view of the QX70 in relation to its surroundings -- it's a boon when negotiating tight spaces.
The standard front seats are quite comfortable and offer ample head- and legroom. Upgrading to the 5.0 model's optional sport front seats brings power-adjustable side bolsters, a rare treat in a crossover SUV. The rear seats can be a tight fit for taller passengers, however, on account of the FX's sloping roof line. That sleek profile also compromises cargo space -- while the 25 cubic feet behind the rear seats isn't bad, folding the rear seatbacks down reveals just 62 cubes of total volume, well short of what most two-row luxury crossovers provide.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 INFINITI QX70.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the QX70
Related Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60