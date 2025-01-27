Infiniti QX50 and QX55 Will Die Later This Year

Infiniti moves on from two aging crossovers

2023 Infiniti QX55 driving in snow
  • written by
    edited by
  • The QX50 and QX55 will be dead come December.
  • We won't miss the twitchy powertrains or the outdated tech.
  • Nissan and Infiniti are choosing to focus on other models without bringing immediate replacements.

Infiniti will cease sales of both its QX50 and QX55 crossovers in December. Nissan Americas’ Ponz Pandikuthira told Automotive News, “If you go into a showroom and you have cars like the QX60, the QX80, the special versions we have planned — QX50 and QX55 start looking dated. So we have to make the tough call to focus on the new lineup and then talk about the new vehicles in the C and D segments in the next couple of years.”

Will we miss the QX50 and QX55? Not really. The QX50 suffers from poor and inconsistent power delivery due to a wonky relationship between the automatic transmission and the engine. The QX55, meanwhile, has some poor material quality choices inside.

As for replacements, Infiniti doesn’t appear to be planning direct ones. Pandikuthira believes the larger QX60 and a smaller fastback QX65 (coming next year) will fit the needs of buyers who are looking for the experiences brought by the soon-to-be-dead small crossovers.

“You might lose some of the very deal-focused, lower-end [consumers], but that’s really not what we’re planning to do with Infiniti as a brand,” he said.

Regardless of Infiniti’s plan, it's no secret the brand needs customers. Sales are down year over year and the brand’s aging lineup isn’t helping. Newer models like the redesigned QX80 and upcoming QX65 could help, and cutting the QX50 and QX55 allows the company to more directly focus on those vehicles.

Consider These Recommendations
Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

