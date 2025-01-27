Infiniti QX50 and QX55 Will Die Later This Year

Infiniti will cease sales of both its QX50 and QX55 crossovers in December. Nissan Americas’ Ponz Pandikuthira told Automotive News, “If you go into a showroom and you have cars like the QX60, the QX80, the special versions we have planned — QX50 and QX55 start looking dated. So we have to make the tough call to focus on the new lineup and then talk about the new vehicles in the C and D segments in the next couple of years.”

Will we miss the QX50 and QX55? Not really. The QX50 suffers from poor and inconsistent power delivery due to a wonky relationship between the automatic transmission and the engine. The QX55, meanwhile, has some poor material quality choices inside.

As for replacements, Infiniti doesn’t appear to be planning direct ones. Pandikuthira believes the larger QX60 and a smaller fastback QX65 (coming next year) will fit the needs of buyers who are looking for the experiences brought by the soon-to-be-dead small crossovers.

“You might lose some of the very deal-focused, lower-end [consumers], but that’s really not what we’re planning to do with Infiniti as a brand,” he said.

Regardless of Infiniti’s plan, it's no secret the brand needs customers. Sales are down year over year and the brand’s aging lineup isn’t helping. Newer models like the redesigned QX80 and upcoming QX65 could help, and cutting the QX50 and QX55 allows the company to more directly focus on those vehicles.