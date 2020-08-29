Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Nissan Miami - Miami / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Obsidian Graphite; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 INFINITI QX70? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This INFINITI QX70 has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the INFINITI QX70. You can tell this 2014 INFINITI QX70 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 66,842mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI QX70 . Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this INFINITI QX70 as past service records are included. The interior of this INFINITI QX70 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2014 INFINITI QX70: The 2014 INFINITI QX70 3.7 and QX70 5.0 manage to package sport-sedan performance into a crossover utility vehicle package. But what really separates them from the rest of the performance-SUV crowd is that they really look the part, with curvy sheet metal and an aggressive stance. Both of these models handle far better than most other so-called performance utility vehicles. The other aspect that truly distinguishes the QX70 models is available technology. Especially on the QX70 5.0, a long list of optional items is available that otherwise might only be offered in big sedan flagships such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 5-Series -- including items such as lane-departure warning, collision-avoidance braking and intelligent cruise control. Interesting features of this model are Strong performance, comfortable seats, high-tech options, all-weather ability, beautiful exterior design, and luxurious, well-trimmed interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8CS1MU4EM452046

Stock: EM452046

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020