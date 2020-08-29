Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 for Sale Near Me
- 66,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,995$3,424 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Miami - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Obsidian Graphite; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 INFINITI QX70? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This INFINITI QX70 has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the INFINITI QX70. You can tell this 2014 INFINITI QX70 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 66,842mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI QX70 . Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this INFINITI QX70 as past service records are included. The interior of this INFINITI QX70 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2014 INFINITI QX70: The 2014 INFINITI QX70 3.7 and QX70 5.0 manage to package sport-sedan performance into a crossover utility vehicle package. But what really separates them from the rest of the performance-SUV crowd is that they really look the part, with curvy sheet metal and an aggressive stance. Both of these models handle far better than most other so-called performance utility vehicles. The other aspect that truly distinguishes the QX70 models is available technology. Especially on the QX70 5.0, a long list of optional items is available that otherwise might only be offered in big sedan flagships such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 5-Series -- including items such as lane-departure warning, collision-avoidance braking and intelligent cruise control. Interesting features of this model are Strong performance, comfortable seats, high-tech options, all-weather ability, beautiful exterior design, and luxurious, well-trimmed interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU4EM452046
Stock: EM452046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 79,690 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,495$2,117 Below Market
Orange Buick GMC - Orlando / Florida
We are Open for Sales and Service, Shop-Click-Drive. Test Drive from Home. We will bring the vehicle to you. Facilities are fully Sanitized and your safety comes first. We shop Orlando so you don't have to! Get the Best Value without having to fight for it! EXCELLENT CONDITION, Sunroof/Panoramic Roof/, No accident history on Autocheck, Block heater, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Power moonroof, Spoiler. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! White 2014 INFINITI QX70 RWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Dedicated to serving all your automotive needs for 80 years! The Orange Difference! 3-Day Exchange Policy*Up to 172 point inspection report on all used vehicles* Free AutoCheck vehicle history report*We will buy your car even if you dont buy ours*First oil change FREE*Courtesy shuttle service and loaner cars available while in our service department. You'll find a number of ways that we make customer service the basis of buying and owning a car from our dealership: Best price the first time! We shop Orlando so you don't have to. Ask for the Internet Team when you stop by or CALL NOW 407-295-8100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MUXEM452231
Stock: 44217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 65,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,695$1,562 Below Market
Great Neck Car Buyers and Sellers - Great Neck / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW1EM413089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,077 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles, Leather heated seats, sunroof, wooden trim, fog light, HID head lamps, power trunk door, NON-SMOKER, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA. Smooth and quiet ride; classy interior design; user-friendly electronics interface. With AWD, torque is sent to all four wheels therefore better traction, instant response & much safer ride. The advantage in getting moving in slippery conditions is obvious. Since AWD turns four wheels instead of just two, there's that much more grip, and when the available traction is very low-you can accelerate better, with less or even no tire slippage. The vehicle feels stable and doesn't slip or fishtail. In almost any slippery situation, an AWD vehicle is able to accelerate from rest better than one with front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. We only replaced the driver rear fender molding. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW2EM412954
Stock: 412954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-30-2019
- 65,271 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,716$2,063 Below Market
Plaza Toyota - Brooklyn / New York
2014 INFINITI QX70 Iridium Blue Welcome to Plaza Auto Mall, where you will find the very best used, and certified pre-owned vehicles from exceptional manufacturers, right in the heart of Brooklyn. Our family of dealerships offers an astounding selection of top-notch Certified vehicles from our brands; Toyota, Scion, Honda, Acura, Hyundai, and Kia, as well as excellent used vehicles from a wide array of other manufactures. Odometer is 20415 miles below market average! Financing Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW0EM412127
Stock: H6465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 91,949 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,981
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
VAL-U-LINE -- WHERE AFFORDABILITY MEETS RELIABITLITY Inspected by Sterling McCall Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... **HAVE PASSED OUR CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS MULTI-POINT SAFETY INSPECTION** **HAVE PASSED ALL STATE INSPECTION REQUIREMENTS** **COME WITH FREE DETAILED CARFAX REPORT INCLUDED** **RECEIVE DISCOUNTED SERVICE OR MAINTENANCE WORK FOR THE FIRST 90 DAYS OF OWNERSHIP** **COME WITH A WORRY FREE! BACKED BY A NO QUESTIONS ASKED 3 DAY OR 300 MILE BACK GUARANTEE** STERLING MCCALL NISSAN - THE NISSAN GIANT 59 & Beltway 8 - West Airport Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... All pre-owned vehicles are sold as As Is condition. However, some may still be under factory warranty!!... *E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU8EM451739
Stock: EM451739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 78,990 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,597
Mercedes-Benz of San Juan - San Juan / Texas
2014 INFINITI QX70 Premium in Umbria Twilight, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, ABS brakes, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry,Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, Compass, Dual Occupant Memory System, Electronic Stability Control, Entry & Exit Assist System, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Security system, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12021 miles below market average!46 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF SAN JUAN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mbsanjuantx.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of San Juan is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving The Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Mission, San Juan, Pharr, Edinburg, Palmview, Alamo, Donna, La Joya, Weslaco, Mercedes, Harlingen, Reynosa, as well as Laredo, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU0EM452240
Stock: J1216B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 98,921 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,900
Brightway Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU8EM451210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,541 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,950
Bennett INFINITI of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Gets Great Gas Mileage: 22 MPG Hwy*** If you've been seeking just the right Vehicle, well stop your search right here** This gorgeous QX70, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you!! All the right toys!!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW1EM411570
Stock: 6962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 77,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
CarMax Live Oak - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU0EM451198
Stock: 19212336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,998
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU9EM450325
Stock: 19345321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,244 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,351
INFINITI Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
3 Month / 3,000 Mile Warranty, Local Trade, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation System, Bose High End Sound Package, Heat Package, Leather Seats, 20" x 8" 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Pedals, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Touring Package, Dual Occupant Memory System, Entry & Exit Assist System, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Maple Interior Accents, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, Quilted Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Tonneau Cover.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW2EM413120
Stock: 7132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 49,357 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,950
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
EPA 22 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 49,357! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, PREMIUM SOUND! HID headlights, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, [P01] PREMIUM PACKAGE, AWD! Keyless StartKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAWD! Bluetooth, Keyless Start, PREMIUM SOUND! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, HID headlights. Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Deletes compass in inside rearview mirror, Aluminum Roof Rails, Entry & Exit Assist System For driver's seat and steering wheel, Dual Occupant Memory System For driver's seat, outside mirrors and steering wheel, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, single in-dash CD/DVD player, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, 8" WVGA color touch-screen display, XM NavTraffic w/real-time traffic information, XM NavWeather w/real-time weather and 3-day forecast, Zagat Survey restaurant guide and INFINITI voice recognition, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, moving object detection, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature. INFINITI QX70 with Liquid Platinum exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 325 HP at 7000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"If you want the high seating position and usefulness of an SUV but the driving manners of a performance car, the INFINITI QX70 is one of just a handful that offer both." -KBB.com.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Great Gas Mileage: 22 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW8EM410755
Stock: DL50882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 44,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,604
Tamiami Ford - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU1EM451002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,999
Rubber Bros Auto World - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW9EM411803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,500
Niles Nissan - Key West / Florida
This 2014 Infiniti QX70 [STOCK# ]69,166 is a local trade or purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU9EM451927
Stock: 451927U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 45,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,491
Continental Audi of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW8EM410903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,595
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
VAL-U-LINE -- WHERE AFFORDABILITY MEETS RELIABITLITY Inspected by Sterling McCall Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... **HAVE PASSED OUR CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS MULTI-POINT SAFETY INSPECTION** **HAVE PASSED ALL STATE INSPECTION REQUIREMENTS** **COME WITH FREE DETAILED CARFAX REPORT INCLUDED** **RECEIVE DISCOUNTED SERVICE OR MAINTENANCE WORK FOR THE FIRST 90 DAYS OF OWNERSHIP** **COME WITH A WORRY FREE! BACKED BY A NO QUESTIONS ASKED 3 DAY OR 300 MILE BACK GUARANTEE** STERLING MCCALL NISSAN - THE NISSAN GIANT 59 & Beltway 8 - West Airport Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... All pre-owned vehicles are sold as As Is condition. However, some may still be under factory warranty!!... *E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU9FM381587
Stock: FM381587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
