2016 INFINITI QX70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty performance
  • abundant standard features
  • easy-to-use technology interface
  • distinctive style.
  • Modest rear passenger and cargo space
  • restrictive options packages
  • firm ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An edgy design helps set the 2016 Infiniti QX70 luxury crossover apart from other luxury crossover SUVs. But it lacks versatility, and if that's an important quality for you, there are other crossovers that likely will serve you better.

Vehicle overview

The luxury crossover SUV segment is a fairly large one and it grows almost every year, but the 2016 Infiniti QX70 is still a stylish standout. We like how the QX70 blends characteristics of sports car and SUV, as the low, swooping roof line crowns an SUV-like lower body. But the QX70 offers more than just looks. It has responsive, sporty driving manners that few rivals can match and an interior with premium materials and excellent fit and finish. The QX70's technology interface, though far from trendy, also remains one of the easiest to use.

The 2016 Infiniti QX70 is a luxury crossover for those who prefer sporty to utilitarian.

The QX70 gives up some versatility in the name of sportiness, though. Its sloping roof line cuts into rear seating and cargo space, and the sport-tuned suspension limits the QX70's usefulness for light off-roading and may feel a bit stiff to some, especially on potholed urban streets. A bantamweight towing capacity and the lack of any engine choice other than a 3.5-liter V6 are other drawbacks.

If you're shopping for a luxury crossover, you could compare the QX70 to a slew of other options. If the QX70's interior size is to your liking, you may save some money by opting for sport-oriented small crossovers like the BMW X3 or Porsche Macan. Alternately, you can get roomier accommodations from the three-row Acura MDX and Volvo XC90. Mercedes-Benz's new GLE Coupe is another option if you like sleek styling but want something with a fresher look. But if performance and style are priorities, the 2016 QX70 is a solid choice.

2016 INFINITI QX70 models

The five-passenger 2016 Infiniti QX70 sport-luxury crossover SUV is offered in a single trim level with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, power-folding heated mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with two-way power driver lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The list of standard electronics includes a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch color display screen and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio, a CD player and an USB audio interface.

Options are grouped into an escalating series of packages, starting with the Premium package that includes aluminum roof rails, driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth streaming audio, a navigation system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, voice controls, a 360-degree "Around View Monitor" camera system with moving object detection, and front and rear parking sensors.

The available Deluxe Touring package (Premium package required) adds 20-inch wheels, quilted leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, maple wood trim and a cargo cover.

The Technology package (Premium and Deluxe Touring packages required) throws in adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, a forward-collision mitigation system and a lane-departure warning and prevention system.

An available Sport package that can be had independent of the others bundles 21-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, dark-tinted exterior trim, contrasting stitching on interior surfaces, paddle shifters and ventilated front sport seats with power side bolsters and manually adjustable thigh support.

With Infiniti's signature analog clock front and center, the QX70 offers a luxurious interior with user-friendly controls.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Infiniti QX70 carries over unchanged from the previous model year.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Infiniti QX70 is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 generating 325 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic with a manual shift feature is the only transmission offered. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive (AWD) is optional.

In Edmunds testing, a V6-powered QX70 AWD accelerated from zero to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds, quick for a midsize luxury SUV. Towing capacity for all-wheel-drive models is limited to a modest 2,000 pounds, a good bit less than many of its competitors.

The EPA's fuel economy estimate for the rear-wheel-drive QX70 is 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway). Numbers for the all-wheel-drive model drop to 18 mpg combined (16/22).

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 Infiniti QX70 includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The Premium package adds the around-view monitoring system, and the Technology package adds lane-departure warning and lane-keeping systems, along with a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the QX70 its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset test. The nonprofit institute also rated the QX70's seats and head restraints "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a V6-powered model stopped from 60 mph in 120 feet, a distance that's about average for a luxury crossover.

Driving

To experience the 2016 Infiniti QX70 in its element, point it in the direction of the nearest winding stretch of asphalt. There you'll find its sport-tuned suspension gives it the kind of confident handling seldom seen in such a tall vehicle, a feeling that's enhanced by its strong brakes and precise steering. The V6 engine produces a throaty exhaust note and quick acceleration, and it pairs well with the quick-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission.

The trade-off for driving a QX70, however, is a ride quality that's definitely on the firm side. Buyers who place a priority on responsive handling will likely find this trade-off acceptable, but even they should be aware that the optional 20- and 21-inch wheels can make the ride a little too rough to live with in day-to-day driving.

Interior

While the QX70 places a heavy emphasis on performance, designers didn't give short shrift to the interior. The passenger cabin is a stylish space outfitted in high-quality materials including soft leather upholstery accented with genuine wood and brushed metal trim.

When it comes to desirable technology, the QX70 offers a long list of options, including a 360-degree camera system that knits together the images from four different cameras to produce a single top-down view of the vehicle's surroundings that can be invaluable in situations like squeezing through tight openings in traffic. Unlike with some of its competitors, all controls are refreshingly straightforward and easy to use, including the intuitive touchscreen interface that's supported by a useful controller knob and button array.

The standard front seats offer all-day comfort, while the power-adjustable side bolsters on the optional sport seats provide an extra measure of support in aggressive driving. The rear seats' limited head- and legroom makes them best for kids and smaller adults, though, and certainly limits the QX70's practicality. So, too, does the cargo hold. Even though it offers a decent 25 cubic feet behind the rear seats, there are just 62 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. That's about what you'd expect from a small crossover, and many midsize competitors offer more.

While better suited for people than cargo, the 2016 QX70 offers 62 cubic feet of space with the rear seats down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 INFINITI QX70.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Overall good quality
Aaron,10/13/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
My QX70 came with AWD and Premium Package. I find the front seating and ride very comfortable. It's actually fun to drive. I rate handling and the feel of the road as excellent. The instrumentation and controls are also excellent and easy to live with. The heated leather seats are nice for cold weather. Exterior fold-in side mirrors add a nice touch and are easily adjusted using the inside controls. Cons: No LED daytime running lights unless you get the Sports Package with the upgraded front bumper. That's just sad! The lack of hidden enterior storage under the rear deck. There is just enough room for the temporary spare, lug wrench and jack but no room for a small tool bag, pliers or a screw driver. Lastly, accepts only Premium gas.
My 2nd Infiniti QX70 from a FX45
George V. Wing,01/25/2019
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
After 200k mile on my 2003 I thought it would be wise to sell my beautiful & practical FX45. Styling would be the first observation of my vintage model. . . I felt continuously impressed that my aging model still looked better than newer competitive brands. How do you improve on perfection? Well. . .The 2016 QX70 model I bought looks pretty close to the original FX45. However, closer scrutiny reveal that this was actually a fairly major frame-off change. The front doors are shorter, the front fenders are longer, while there is a little shorter panel back of the rear-wheels. All this combines to just a little longer overall length, I think. I did save the after market trailer hitch from my 2003, only to discover the uni-body frame has been totally changed, much to my chargrin and the hitch doesn't fit my new model. However, I love the improved gas mileage on the QX70, like the improved suspension and smoothness, even though it is still a stiffer over-all ride. Pleased that the V-6 is actually faster that the old V-8 FX45. To make a long story short, I love driving this vehicle, it is masterfully designed and I feel good about my success in life to be able to own a car like this. Count me in as being a devoted fan of the Infiniti brand. Particularly the SUV QX70, this is a great car!
Great car
Dave,07/21/2016
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Love this car
See all 3 reviews of the 2016 INFINITI QX70
Write a review

See all Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

