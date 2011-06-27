Vehicle overview

The luxury crossover SUV segment is a fairly large one and it grows almost every year, but the 2016 Infiniti QX70 is still a stylish standout. We like how the QX70 blends characteristics of sports car and SUV, as the low, swooping roof line crowns an SUV-like lower body. But the QX70 offers more than just looks. It has responsive, sporty driving manners that few rivals can match and an interior with premium materials and excellent fit and finish. The QX70's technology interface, though far from trendy, also remains one of the easiest to use.

The 2016 Infiniti QX70 is a luxury crossover for those who prefer sporty to utilitarian.

The QX70 gives up some versatility in the name of sportiness, though. Its sloping roof line cuts into rear seating and cargo space, and the sport-tuned suspension limits the QX70's usefulness for light off-roading and may feel a bit stiff to some, especially on potholed urban streets. A bantamweight towing capacity and the lack of any engine choice other than a 3.5-liter V6 are other drawbacks.

If you're shopping for a luxury crossover, you could compare the QX70 to a slew of other options. If the QX70's interior size is to your liking, you may save some money by opting for sport-oriented small crossovers like the BMW X3 or Porsche Macan. Alternately, you can get roomier accommodations from the three-row Acura MDX and Volvo XC90. Mercedes-Benz's new GLE Coupe is another option if you like sleek styling but want something with a fresher look. But if performance and style are priorities, the 2016 QX70 is a solid choice.