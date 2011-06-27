  1. Home
Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 FX35
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/523.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4157 lbs.
Gross weight5340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Maximum payload1183 lbs.
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Copper Metallic
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Diamond Graphite Metallic
  • Black Obsidian
  • Beryllium Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl
  • Serengeti Sand Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brick/Black, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
