Vehicle overview

Ever since its debut a few years back, the Infiniti FX35 has been known as a sport sedan in SUV clothing. Make that avant-garde SUV clothing. For 2007, the FX35 stands pat, as last year's refresh brought a tweaked suspension for a smoother ride, a new grille and front fascia and a number of new standard features, such as a rearview camera, leather seating, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel and a 300-watt Bose audio system.

As with its chief luxury SUV rivals, the Acura RDX, BMW X3 and Cadillac SRX, the Infiniti FX35 is more all-wheel-drive sport sedan than trail-bashing SUV. An arched roof line, squat greenhouse and big (18-inch) wheels fitted with low-profile performance tires make the appropriate performance statement. Loosely based on the FM platform used for the previous-generation G35 sedan, the FX features an all-independent suspension, a front-midship engine placement (that allows an ideal 52:48 front-to-rear weight distribution) and, of course, a smooth and strong 275-horsepower V6.

As one would expect, the 2007 Infiniti FX35 is in its element on a twisty road, where its muscular engine, buttoned-down suspension and quick reflexes make one forget they're piloting a midsize sport-utility vehicle. There is a price to be paid for having such nimble, athletic handling dynamics, however. Compared to nearly all of its rivals in the midsize luxury SUV class, the FX is down on cargo capacity and rear headroom, and doesn't offer a third-row seat.