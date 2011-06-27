  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(37)
2007 INFINITI FX35 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sport sedan handling, powerful V6, roomy interior for four, long list of standard features.
  • Minimal cargo room, large blind spots, doesn't feel as upscale as some peers, no third-row seat available.
List Price
$8,933
Edmunds' Expert Review

At the expense of some practicality, the 2007 Infiniti FX35 offers sport sedan-like handling and all-weather capability in a package that will never be mistaken for your average Explorer.

Vehicle overview

Ever since its debut a few years back, the Infiniti FX35 has been known as a sport sedan in SUV clothing. Make that avant-garde SUV clothing. For 2007, the FX35 stands pat, as last year's refresh brought a tweaked suspension for a smoother ride, a new grille and front fascia and a number of new standard features, such as a rearview camera, leather seating, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel and a 300-watt Bose audio system.

As with its chief luxury SUV rivals, the Acura RDX, BMW X3 and Cadillac SRX, the Infiniti FX35 is more all-wheel-drive sport sedan than trail-bashing SUV. An arched roof line, squat greenhouse and big (18-inch) wheels fitted with low-profile performance tires make the appropriate performance statement. Loosely based on the FM platform used for the previous-generation G35 sedan, the FX features an all-independent suspension, a front-midship engine placement (that allows an ideal 52:48 front-to-rear weight distribution) and, of course, a smooth and strong 275-horsepower V6.

As one would expect, the 2007 Infiniti FX35 is in its element on a twisty road, where its muscular engine, buttoned-down suspension and quick reflexes make one forget they're piloting a midsize sport-utility vehicle. There is a price to be paid for having such nimble, athletic handling dynamics, however. Compared to nearly all of its rivals in the midsize luxury SUV class, the FX is down on cargo capacity and rear headroom, and doesn't offer a third-row seat.

2007 INFINITI FX35 models

The 2007 Infiniti FX35 is a midsize crossover SUV that comes in one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, power front seats, a power telescoping steering wheel, a Bose audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a rearview monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and full power accessories. Options include a navigation system, satellite radio, Intelligent Key keyless entry and starting, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, run-flat tires, radar-based adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system and Bluetooth connectivity. Some of these features are available individually while others are grouped into packages. There is also the Sport Package, which adds a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels and tires, aluminum interior trim and dark chrome exterior accents.

2007 Highlights

After last year's refresh, the Infiniti FX35 sees just a few changes for 2007. Among them are a seatbelt reminder and optional iPod connectivity.

Performance & mpg

A 3.5-liter V6 making a potent 275 hp and 268 pound-feet of torque powers the Infiniti FX35. A five-speed automatic transmission with a manual-shift mode is the sole gearbox, though buyers have a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, traction control and stability control are all standard, as is a rearview monitor and tire-pressure monitor. Optional is the Lane Departure Warning System (LDW) that alerts the driver to any unintended movement of the vehicle out of a designated traffic lane. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Infiniti FX35 earned top ratings, scoring five (out of five) stars for its protection of occupants in both front and side impacts. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the FX earned the top score of "Good."

Driving

Built specifically to excel on the pavement where most owners will use it most, the 2007 Infiniti FX35 handles more like a sport sedan than an SUV. Minimal body roll, quick steering response and the powerful V6 engine all combine to provide a driving experience that few other SUVs, even those of the luxury order, can match. When driven at the upper end of its performance limits, the FX isn't as easy to control as a BMW X3, but the vast majority of drivers will find its overall road manners exceptional.

Interior

Although leather seating is standard, the FX35's cabin is more sporty than it is luxurious. Compared to other luxury SUVs like the SRX and X5, Infiniti's midsize sport-ute lacks a similar upscale ambience. There is plenty of space for four adults, though the sloping roof can make headroom a bit tight for taller rear passengers. Ergonomics are mostly well thought out, though some of the buttons on the console can be confusing, as there are many of similar size and shape. Rearward visibility is poor, but a rearview camera is at the ready to make backing up and parallel parking much easier. Cargo space is tight, as there are just 65 cubic feet of space compared to the 70-85 cubic feet you'll find in most midsize SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 INFINITI FX35.

5(70%)
4(16%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.5
37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great CUV
kyle mack,07/07/2008
I looked at the larger GMC crossovers, Arcadia, Enclave, Outlook and although the cargo room in these vehicles was impressive I just didn't like the jerky transmission. Since I didn't need a large crossover the FX35 was a good choice. The vehicle is very quick and sporty and the transmission and auto shifting is outstanding. Even with 4 adults and luggage for a long weekend I am getting 20 miles per gallon. Great looking vehicle and a great ride.
One of the BEST SUV's out there!
VegasRPh,12/29/2009
My wife and I leased a 2007 Infiniti FX35 (RWD) with Sport Pkg (20" wheels) hands free pkg (bluetooth) in Graphite Metallic Paint with Brick (orange) leather interior. The MSRP on the FX35 was $43,000 and we got a fantastic lease deal for 39 months on it. In my honest opinion, this has been one of the BEST vehicles we have ever owned over the last 35 months (4 months to go on the lease)! My wife does NOT want to give the FX35 back. She says everyday, she looks forward to driving it. The FX35 has NEVER been in the shop, runs/drives like new to this day. Even with the 20"wheel/tires the ride is sporty, but not harsh. MPG is usually right at 19 (mix) and 25hwy. Great SUV!
sport instead of practicality
MPollmueller,01/18/2007
I bought a new AWD FX35 in Sept.06. Fun to drive, but interior amenities far from bing as practical as my previous Honda Pilot. Gas mileage is surprisingly poor as transmission always seems to be hunting rather than engaging upon throttle changes. I'm also worried about integrity as mileage accrues. I drove a G35 with 20,000 miles while my FX was in the shop and it felt like it had 100,000 miles on it. This truck handles like a sports sedan, gets admiring looks, but sometimes feels like more flash than substance.
Good looking, but not practical.
gsuroviec,12/10/2012
Never owned a crossover until now. Test drove practically every SUV and crossover before deciding to go with the 2007 FX35 AWD with Sport package. Regretting it now. Love the looks, inside and out. But, rides very stiff and only about 15-16mpg regardless of grade of gas and type of driving. Needs a 6 or 7 speed tranny. Hard to get in and out of back seat. And, very noisy exhaust system. Wishing now I got the Edge or MKX instead for the ride, power and MPG. Even GM's Terrain and Equinox rode quieter and smoother than this FX35. But, it sure is a pretty vehicle.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 INFINITI FX35

Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 Overview

The Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 is offered in the following submodels: FX35 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 INFINITI FX35?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 Base is priced between $8,933 and$8,933 with odometer readings between 128469 and128469 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 INFINITI FX35s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 INFINITI FX35 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 FX35s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,933 and mileage as low as 128469 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 INFINITI FX35.

Can't find a used 2007 INFINITI FX35s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI FX35 for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,081.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,005.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI FX35 for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,566.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,427.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 INFINITI FX35?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

