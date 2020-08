Used 2015 INFINITI QX70 for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

VAL-U-LINE -- WHERE AFFORDABILITY MEETS RELIABITLITY Inspected by Sterling McCall Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... **HAVE PASSED OUR CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS MULTI-POINT SAFETY INSPECTION** **HAVE PASSED ALL STATE INSPECTION REQUIREMENTS** **COME WITH FREE DETAILED CARFAX REPORT INCLUDED** **RECEIVE DISCOUNTED SERVICE OR MAINTENANCE WORK FOR THE FIRST 90 DAYS OF OWNERSHIP** **COME WITH A WORRY FREE! BACKED BY A NO QUESTIONS ASKED 3 DAY OR 300 MILE BACK GUARANTEE** STERLING MCCALL NISSAN - THE NISSAN GIANT 59 & Beltway 8 - West Airport Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... All pre-owned vehicles are sold as As Is condition. However, some may still be under factory warranty!!... *E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8CS1MU9FM381587

Stock: FM381587

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020