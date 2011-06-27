2004 INFINITI FX35 Review
Pros & Cons
- Dynamic styling, carlike reflexes, roomy interior, long list of standard features, strong V6.
- No real off-road ability, minimal cargo room, unusual styling won't please everyone.
List Price Estimate
$2,358 - $3,933
Edmunds' Expert Review
A stylish melding of form and function, the FX35 offers carlike handling and all-weather capability in a package that will never be mistaken for your average Explorer.
2004 Highlights
All models receive minor suspension revisions, an air filtration system and an eight-way power front passenger seat. New options include chrome plating for the 20-inch wheels and a snow mode for added traction in slippery conditions.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 INFINITI FX35.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Paul Harney,06/27/2009
The 2004 FX-35 has severed me well over the 83,000 miles I have put on it over nearly five years. It has survived two idiots hitting it from behind, requiring only cosmetic repairs. Even now, after years of wear and tear, it holds the road very well for its shape [SUV] and higher center of gravity. The engine and power train still deliver its 280+ hp when called upon. Highway travel is pleasant and the twisting back roads of the area I live in still fun in this hybrid vehicle with its SUV styling and sports car innards. Highway/city gas mileage has remained constant at around 17.5 MPG. I have maintained a vigilant service schedule, all maintenance at or very nearly close to schedule.
Kevin,01/01/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Great sporty versatile vehicle, I owned a bmw z3 convertible roadster and in comparison to that this handles great, Bose sound system sounds like a club in the car, nice power from the motor roomy interior, car has 220k miles and car still runs like new.... Issues with it is the dash bubbles, front leather seats break down literally, mpg is 18 mostly highway but overall I love it, his a rich look and feel performs awesome and it's by far one of the nicest sporty SUVs out there that is affordable and worth the money. Shares the same engine as the Nissan 350z and well as a similiar build frame, issues with exhaust system from a bad rattle but I installed a new y pipe and fixed the problem... Engine like I said has 220k and still starts up and purrs like a kitten
billyp14,03/06/2013
I've had this car since 04' and it's still going. Had a few things done by the dealership due to faulty dash board and engine rockers. Only issue I seem to be having now is door actuators not working. These are little things that are bound to happen over years of having a car. It's been a good car to me and one of the best cars I've owned out of the 5 I've had. Ride is rough and can be a bit irritating especially after a long day. Changed the OEM tires to Yokohama Paradas and the ride is a lot smoother. All in all I'm happy I bought it.
BernieT,03/12/2004
Beware if you are a bigger person, say over 250 pounds. The front seats have power controls on top side of seat. Hard plastic trim stabs into the side of your leg like a knife. Also, there is a design flaw in the gas tank intake. Most gas pumps that pump gas quickly will kick off before the tank is completely full. Something about how the fumes build up. I have the XM Satellite radio. It occasionally loses its signal - sometimes for 30 - 40 minutes. Completely turning the ignition off, then on, "regrabs" the signal. Ride with 20" wheels is brutal.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
