The 2004 FX-35 has severed me well over the 83,000 miles I have put on it over nearly five years. It has survived two idiots hitting it from behind, requiring only cosmetic repairs. Even now, after years of wear and tear, it holds the road very well for its shape [SUV] and higher center of gravity. The engine and power train still deliver its 280+ hp when called upon. Highway travel is pleasant and the twisting back roads of the area I live in still fun in this hybrid vehicle with its SUV styling and sports car innards. Highway/city gas mileage has remained constant at around 17.5 MPG. I have maintained a vigilant service schedule, all maintenance at or very nearly close to schedule.

