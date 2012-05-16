Used 2012 INFINITI FX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

[P01] Premium Pkg [K01] Deluxe Touring Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B93] Roof Rail Cross Bars [N92] Stainless Steel Illuminated Kick Plates [M94] Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Graphite Shadow Graphite; Leather Seat Trim More information about the 2012 INFINITI FX35: The 2012 INFINITI FX35 and FX50 manage to package sport-sedan performance into a crossover utility vehicle package. But what really separates them from the rest of the performance-SUV crowd is that they really look the part, with curvy sheetmetal and an aggressive stance. Both of these models handle far better than most other utility vehicles that claim performance in their segment. The other aspect that truly distinguishes the FX models is available technology. Especially on the FX50, a long list of optional items is available that otherwise might only be offered in big sedan flagships such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 5-Series--including items like lane-departure warning, collision braking and intelligent cruise control. Interesting features of this model are comfortable seats, all-weather ability, high-tech options, Strong performance, luxurious, well-trimmed interior, and beautiful exterior design

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AS1MU4CM122556

Stock: CM122556

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020