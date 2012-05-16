Used 2012 INFINITI FX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 87,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,897$1,763 Below Market
City Motor Cadillac - Great Falls / Montana
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic, AWD, Moonlight White, Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim or Quilted Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 11 Speakers, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, CD player, Dual Occupant Memory System, Entry & Exit Assist System, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package. 2012 INFINITI FX35
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW9CM152914
Stock: 9227A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 202,210 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Navigation, 360 View Parking Camera, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Premium Audio System, Upgraded Wheel Package, Power Liftgate, Sport Package, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, Java w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim or Quilted Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU1CM121090
Stock: CM121090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 103,494 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,983
INFINITI of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX. 167 Safety Point Inspection, AWD, Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim. This Vehicle is equipped with: AWD, Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 11 Speakers, 3.692 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bose Premium AM/FM/Single In-Dash CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2012 Malbec Black INFINITI FX35 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed AutomaticContact us now to find out why so many customers from across the US rely on INFINITI of San Antonio, a family owned business since 1948, to meet their automotive needs!Outside of San Antonio area, no problem, we offer: Reliable, affordable and fast shipping options - Our shipping partners are licensed, bonded, fully insured & experienced with high-end vehicles.Hassle free and competitive financing options - Let us leverage our relationships with leading Banks & Credit Unions to get you the lowest rates and best terms for all credit types.Whether you're shopping for a new INFINITI or a quality used pre-owned vehicle you'll receive the same first-class experience from our certified staff of factory trained specialists.Call us today or visit us at www.infinitiofsanantonio.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW6CM154300
Stock: CM154300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 82,764 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,980$899 Below Market
Queens Auto Mall - Queens / New York
AWD, Wheat Leather. Malbec Black 2012 INFINITI FX35 AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VQueens Auto Mall, Inc. Opened over 30 years ago as a public automotive auction house. We now conveniently operate as a traditional dealership with industry leading in-house services. Valet parking, special finance options, DMV and insurance centers, and a dedicated team of professional product specialists power our efficient platform to ensure your needs are fully catered to. With not one, but two huge luxury indoor showrooms in the heart of Queens, NY, we offer a comfortable and safe solution to purchasing your next vehicle. 100% credit approval and your total satisfaction are our primary goals. Stop by today and enjoy a car buying experience 30 years in the making! We reserve the right to pass all vehicles through New York State inspection prior to delivery and a New York State inspection is mandatory on all vehicles sold to be registered in New York State. Advertised prices do not include transportation, detailing, and reconditioning incurred by Queens Auto Mall for safety. A professional detail is completed prior to vehicle being shown to the public and once again prior to final sale. Taxes, registration, and DMV are not included in advertised pricing because they are dependent upon the registrant. A $75 documentation fee will be added at the time of purchase. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is and equipped as is. Costs incurred by Queens Auto Mall as a result of customer requests are not included in advertised pricing. Any additional fees required by law, which may vary based on location, are not included in any advertised pricing. Advertised pricing must be presented prior to negotiation. No offers may be combined and online pricing excludes all prior offers. Delivery eligible upon approval by dealer and valid exclusively in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County. Vehicle options and pricing are subject to change. Special price includes all dealer rebates and incentives. All internet special prices expire 12:01AM today. We make every effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all our inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status but there may be inaccuracies. Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Assumes no responsibility for inaccuracies in online information nor is it responsible for errors in any third party advertisements. See dealer for complete details. Please confirm any questions or concerns by contacting Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Directly. Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW7CM153933
Stock: 079507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 98,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
[P01] Premium Pkg [K01] Deluxe Touring Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B93] Roof Rail Cross Bars [N92] Stainless Steel Illuminated Kick Plates [M94] Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Graphite Shadow Graphite; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This low mileage INFINITI FX35 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2012 INFINITI FX35: The 2012 INFINITI FX35 and FX50 manage to package sport-sedan performance into a crossover utility vehicle package. But what really separates them from the rest of the performance-SUV crowd is that they really look the part, with curvy sheetmetal and an aggressive stance. Both of these models handle far better than most other utility vehicles that claim performance in their segment. The other aspect that truly distinguishes the FX models is available technology. Especially on the FX50, a long list of optional items is available that otherwise might only be offered in big sedan flagships such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 5-Series--including items like lane-departure warning, collision braking and intelligent cruise control. Interesting features of this model are comfortable seats, all-weather ability, high-tech options, Strong performance, luxurious, well-trimmed interior, and beautiful exterior design AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU4CM122556
Stock: CM122556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 63,100 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,500$500 Below Market
Star Auto - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU7CM121708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,407
Toyota of Plano - Plano / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU6CM121909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,557 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,998
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW2CM153144
Stock: 18639386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,019 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU7CM122700
Stock: 19300181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,998
CarMax Austin North - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 Limited Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MWXCM153859
Stock: 19212291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,988$263 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2012 INFINITI FX35 4dr AWD 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Midnight Mocha with a Java Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This INFINITI is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW3CM155548
Stock: 20414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 115,998 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,660
Warsaw Buick GMC - Warsaw / Indiana
AWD! NAV! SUNROOF! LEATHER! BLUETOOTH!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, USB PORT!, AWD, graphite Leather. WARSAW BUICK GMC CHRYSLER HAS BEEN SERVING THE AREA FOR OVER THREE DECADES! WARSAW, PLYMOUTH, GOSHEN, COLUMBIA CITY, WINONA LAKE, MISHAWAKA, FORT WAYNE, LIGONIER, SYRACUSE AND ELKHART! Dealer not responsible for equipment and or ommisions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW5CM155521
Stock: WP2846A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 80,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,977
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2012 INFINITI FX35 4dr ****navigation and backup camera*** features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Obsidian with a Graphite Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This INFINITI is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Android Auto, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU3CM120247
Stock: 20633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 86,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2012 INFINITI FX35 we recently got in. This INFINITI includes: BLACK OBSIDIAN [P01] PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory Navigation System Seat Memory Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Adjustable Steering Wheel Bluetooth Connection [F01] TECHNOLOGY PKG Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Brake Assist Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers WHEAT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This INFINITI FX35 has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Quality and prestige abound with this INFINITI FX35 . You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2012 INFINITI FX35. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI FX35 . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Looking for a INFINITI FX35 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. More information about the 2012 INFINITI FX35: The 2012 INFINITI FX35 and FX50 manage to package sport-sedan performance into a crossover utility vehicle package. But what really separates them from the rest of the performance-SUV crowd is that they really look the part, with curvy sheetmetal and an aggressive stance. Both of these models handle far better than most other utility vehicles that claim performance in their segment. The other aspect that truly distinguishes the FX models is available technology. Especially on the FX50, a long list of optional items is available that otherwise might only be offered in big sedan flagships such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 5-Series--including items like lane-departure warning, collision braking and intelligent cruise control. Strengths of this model include comfortable seats, all-weather ability, high-tech options, Strong performance, luxurious, well-trimmed interior, and beautiful exterior design Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW6CM153499
Stock: 5075081A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 58,657 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,595
AutoNation INFINITI Tustin - Tustin / California
[P01] Premium Pkg [K01] Deluxe Touring Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [M94] Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Liquid Platinum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This INFINITI includes: GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats [P01] PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory Navigation System Seat Memory Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Adjustable Steering Wheel Bluetooth Connection LIQUID PLATINUM [K01] DELUXE TOURING PKG Cargo Shade Tires - Front Performance Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Woodgrain Interior Trim Heated Front Seat(s) Tires - Rear Performance Leather Seats Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU3CM121611
Stock: CM121611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 103,199 milesFair Deal
$15,599$242 Below Market
Willis Lexus - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW6CM154684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,765 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,546
Infiniti of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! LEATHER SEATS, MOON ROOF-SUNROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION - GPS, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, Dual Occupant Memory System, Electronic Stability Control, Entry & Exit Assist System, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power moonroof, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW6CM150344
Stock: QX50441A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 150,125 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,750
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, Bluetooth, AWD, java Leather, Navigation System.2012 INFINITI FX35 Base Moonlight White AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MWXCM151688
Stock: 21115P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI FX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI FX
- 5(17%)
- 4(83%)
Related INFINITI FX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI M37 Bronx NY
- Used INFINITI QX80 Winston Salem NC
- Used INFINITI M37 Huntington Beach CA
- Used INFINITI M37 Stockton CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Garden Grove CA
- Used INFINITI M37 Corona CA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Pensacola FL
- Used INFINITI QX80 Miami Beach FL
- Used INFINITI G35 Fontana CA
- Used INFINITI G35 Fort Myers FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX80 2017 Huntington Beach CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 2017 Hartford CT
- Used INFINITI Q50 2013 Greensboro NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect