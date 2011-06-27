Vehicle overview

Sporty luxury crossover SUVs like the 2011 Infiniti FX37 and FX50 seem to be gaining in popularity. And with the FX, Infiniti emphasizes "sport" over utility. Built on Infiniti's G37 sedan platform, the FX features a carlike ride and nimble handling and is backed by a confident V6 or a commanding V8 under the hood.

Of course, it's still a luxury crossover, and the Infiniti FX indulges occupants with a plush and modern cabin blessed with all of the high-tech and luxury trappings expected of vehicles in this price range. The interior surrounds passengers with top-notch materials while the driver enjoys multiple standard and optional driver aids enhancing convenience and safety. Notable features include a clever top-view camera, adaptive cruise control, intelligent brake assist and a lane departure warning and prevention system.

Unfortunately, the Infiniti FX has some drawbacks that its high-tech wizardry can't solve. Luggage space is quite a bit smaller than what you get from some competitors, as is rear-seat space -- larger passengers will feel a bit cramped back there. And the FX's impressive handling comes at the expense of ride quality. Some may find the stiffer suspension a bit too harsh for their tastes, especially with the optional larger wheels.

If utility is a priority, the 2011 Infiniti FX35 and FX50 probably aren't your best choices. Though they're not as sporty, the 2011 Acura MDX, 2011 Lexus RX 350 and 2011 Lincoln MKX provide more passenger and cargo space. The 2011 BMW X6 and 2011 Porsche Cayenne represent the FX's closest performance rivals, but they're more expensive. All things considered, the Infiniti FX lineup deserves a close look if you want a lot of sport from your luxury crossover.