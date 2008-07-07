Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,450$643 Below Market
Fuoco Motor GMC - Grand Junction / Colorado
Fuoco Motor Company has been owned by the same family for over 80 years. Come-by today for a test drive and experience the Fuoco way of doing business.Sold AS/IS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W27X202878
Stock: 6200072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 185,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,881$433 Below Market
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2007 INFINITI FX35* (AWD, 5-Speed Automatic, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC) with 185,712 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * AWD * ABS brakes * Alloy wheels * Compass * Electronic Stability Control * Front dual zone A/C * Heated door mirrors * Heated Front Bucket Seats * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Low tire pressure warning * Premium Leather Seat Trim * Remote keyless entry * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W27X204128
Stock: K15687AX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 46,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,876
North Point Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Winston-Salem / North Carolina
Thank you for viewing this Pre-owned 2007 INFINITI FX35 4dr AWD offered in Serengeti Sand Metallic with the Wheat interior! This FX35 comes well-equipped with the following options: Backup Camera, HID Headlights, Lane Departure Warning, Security System, Tire Pressure Monitor, CD Player, GPS Navigation, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Leather Seating, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver's Side Memory, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels, Power Sunroof, Rear Spoiler, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, All Wheel Drive, Gas V6 3.5L/ Engine, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD Transmission and much more! The free Carfax 1-Owner History Report contains no reported accidents or damage history and includes details on its most recent service at North Point and the Carfax Buyback Guarantee! And with North Point's attractive financing offers, driving a quality pre-owned FX35 has never been easier! North Point believes you deserve an exceptional pre-owned INFINITI purchase experience! Get it from a dealer who truly cares by visiting North Point Chrysler Dodge Fiat Jeep Ram at 7726 North Point BLVD, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The Showroom Hours are 9am-7pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm Saturdays, and Closed Sundays. Or visit us anytime at www.NorthPointCJD.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W27X203030
Stock: P9862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 130,007 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,149
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 INFINITI FX35 with 130,007mi. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this INFINITI FX35 . This low mileage INFINITI FX35 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2007 INFINITI FX35: The 2007 INFINITI FX is a stylish, performance-oriented crossover SUV with a little bit of sports car influence. It's available with either V6 or V8 power, and emphasizes on-road handling versus off-road ability. With either engine, the FX is quicker than most other performance SUVs in its class and has a nearly ideal weight balance for safe, quick maneuvers. The FX also stands out from the competition by offering several unique technology and safety features such as the available lane departure warning system and intelligent cruise control with preview braking. Interesting features of this model are available technology features., performance and handling, and Sporty design Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U07X101272
Stock: 7X101272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 138,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
Elite Pre-Owned Auto - Peabody / Massachusetts
Good credit bad credit. Second chance auto loans first time buyers welcome. Everyone is Financed O.A.T here at Elite Preowned Auto 153 NEWBURY ST PEABODY MASS AT GULF STATION 1978 587 2693 We have strived for our customers satisfaction during our 50 years in business! We also accept trade-ins, push, pull or tow! We desire to help our customers with financing. This vehicle is in excellent shape. . Every vehicle at Elite Preowned Auto we service and guarantee. We stand by our vehicles with a warranty. Thanks for looking! Sincerely Elite Preowned Auto WE ALLWAYS HAVE A GREAT SELECTION OF CARS TRUCKS AND SUVS !!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W67X203564
Stock: 665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,676 miles
$8,000
Dee Chevrolet - Anaconda / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W47X204132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,100 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,966$2,000 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Infiniti FX home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a super clean one-owner SUV, one of the best that we have ever seen. An odometer that reads 160,100 miles speaks for itself. This FX has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This SUV has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Infiniti FX is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Infiniti FX creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer SUV than this. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this SUV is still in beautiful condition. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Ashton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W18X204350
Stock: 204350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,797$1,168 Below Market
Car Emporium - Spokane / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W58X201774
Stock: 11986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,654 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,056$337 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
[G01] Touring Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2008 INFINITI FX35 is offered by AutoNation Subaru West. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2008 INFINITI. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI FX35 . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W58X209860
Stock: 8X209860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 166,436 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,990
Albrecht Autoland North - Nashua / New Hampshire
** AutoLand Value Special ** This Excellent > Dealer Serviced > State Inspected > 2008 INFINITI FX35 4D Sport Utility with 275hp 3.5-liter DOHC 24-Valve Aluminum-Alloy V6 Engine AWD with SPORT PACKAGE > TOURING PACKAGE > HANDS-FREE PACKAGE > IPOD INTERFACE > ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS > CARGO AREA PROTECTOR > FLOOR MATS > SPLASH GUARDS > Leather-appointed Interior with Power and Memory, 300-watt Bose Audio, 6-disc CD Autochanger, 11 Speakers, including two subwoofers > XM Satellite Radio, RearView Monitor and High Intensity Discharge (HID) bi-xenon lights and a 5-Speed Automatic transmission in Ivory Pearl on Wheat Leather just came in on trade and has 166,433 of well cared for miles and its looks and drives Excellent. Like all of these FX's it has the bubbled dash tops but its a great vehicle. This Fantastic 2008 INFINITI FX35 was really well cared for and always serviced by the book as it should and it shows. It is ready for a test drive and certainly won't last long at this low price.Our new Autoland Value Program supplies our customers with the very best possible value! We service the vehicles to ensure they pass New Hampshire State Inspection and once they pass, they qualify to have a warranty added (at an additional cost) and can be test driven.Our Value Vehicle Program has been an enormous success with so many happy customers! Our customers get to purchase a safe, fully serviced, and NH state inspected vehicle for a lower cost. Online pricing includes financing with AAL at standard rates.The listed price Does Not Include tax, title, registration, plates, a warranty or the $499 Doc Fee on every vehicle we sell.KBB Fair Market Range Low: $9,703SPORT PACKAGE (8-spoke, 20" aluminum-alloy wheels; Sport-tuned suspension; Drilled aluminum pedals with rubber grips; Aluminum roof rails (replace black roof rails); Etched aluminum interior trim; Tinted headlights and taillights; Dark chrome front grille) - TOURING PACKAGE: (Power sliding tinted glass moonroof with one-touch open/close, tilt feature and sliding sunshade; HomeLink Universal Transceiver; Auto on/off headlights;) - HANDS-FREE PACKAGE (Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Intelligent Key w/Twist Engine Start) > IPOD INTERFACE > ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS > CARGO AREA PROTECTOR > FLOOR MATS > SPLASH GUARDS >Albrecht AutoLand is not a single dealership like most; we belong to a larger group: INFINITI of Nashua, Woburn Toyota, Marlboro Nissan, INFINITI of Norwood and Milford Nissan.We share Brand New, Award Winning Service / Repair Facilities with INFINITI of Nashua. Our RETAIL and VALUE vehicles are serviced by Factory Trained INFINITI Master Technicians.We invest in a specialized computer software that allows us to poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to insure this 2008 INFINITI FX35 is the absolute best value in the market. We remove all the guesswork and do the shopping for you and provide the most competitive, fluid and best real-time pricing in the industry.We Professionally Detail, Hand Wash, Wax, Machine Buff, Shampoo and Disinfect every single vehicle from top to bottom for you..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W98X204189
Stock: P7506A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 172,249 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U16X103319
Stock: 200562A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 98,661 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,991
O C Welch Ford Lincoln - Hardeeville / South Carolina
Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, All Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Brake Assist, Rear Spoiler, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Brake Assist, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Come visit us at www.goseeoc.com www.goseeocford.com South Carolina's Largest Ford Lincoln dealership since 1985
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W48X205458
Stock: 0B31339N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 211,978 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,595
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
RUNS DRIVES GREAT.MOSTLY HIGHWAY MILES.OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U76X100070
Stock: 100070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
REAL NICE CLEAN TITAN.RUNS DRIVES GREAT.OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U98X103393
Stock: 103393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U58X103150
Stock: 3150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,142 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,439
Woodhouse Ford of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Only 143,142 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This INFINITI FX35 delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones, Vehicle security system, Vehicle information system w/7" LCD screen, rear-view monitor.* This INFINITI FX35 Features the Following Options *Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), Variable intermittent front wipers, Traction control system (TCS), Tool kit, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt meter tilts steering column & gauges together, T175/90D18 temporary use spare tire, Roof mounted front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor, Remote keyless entry w/vehicle immobilizer system, Rear window defogger.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Woodhouse Ford of Omaha located at 3633 N 72Nd St, Omaha, NE 68134 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W96X211138
Stock: AA1662A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 144,561 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS LOCAL NORTHWEST INFINITI FX35!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W18X206891
Stock: 9164M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,800
Thrifty Car Sales of Franklin - Franklin / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W68X202819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI FX35 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI FX35
- 5(70%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(5%)
Related INFINITI FX35 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2015
- Used Honda Crosstour 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2012
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2016
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2017
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010
- Used Hyundai Veracruz 2011
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2014
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2018
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2010
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2010
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2011
- Used Suzuki Kizashi 2011
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Frederick MD
- Used INFINITI Q60 Norfolk VA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Woodbridge VA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Plano TX
- Used INFINITI M37 Tampa FL
- Used INFINITI QX80 Tuscaloosa AL
- Used INFINITI G35 Houston TX
- Used INFINITI G35 Tulsa OK
- Used INFINITI Q60 Boston MA
- Used INFINITI G35 Minneapolis MN
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX60 2017 Wichita KS
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017 Baton Rouge LA
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016 Fort Lauderdale FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News