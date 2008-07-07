Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Rest assured, once you take this Infiniti FX home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a super clean one-owner SUV, one of the best that we have ever seen. An odometer that reads 160,100 miles speaks for itself. This FX has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This SUV has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Infiniti FX is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Infiniti FX creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer SUV than this. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this SUV is still in beautiful condition. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Ashton.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNRAS08W18X204350

Stock: 204350

Certified Pre-Owned: No

