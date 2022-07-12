2023 INFINITI QX55
MSRP range: $49,150 - $57,800
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX55 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 QX55 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the QX55 has 26.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI QX55. Learn more
Is the INFINITI QX55 reliable?
To determine whether the INFINITI QX55 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the QX55. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the QX55's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 INFINITI QX55 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 INFINITI QX55 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 QX55 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 INFINITI QX55?
The least-expensive 2023 INFINITI QX55 is the 2023 INFINITI QX55 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,150.
Other versions include:
- LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $49,150
- ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $54,250
- SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $57,800
What are the different models of INFINITI QX55?
If you're interested in the INFINITI QX55, the next question is, which QX55 model is right for you? QX55 variants include LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of QX55 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
