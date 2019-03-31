Used 2018 Nissan Kicks for Sale Near Me

815 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Kicks Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 815 listings
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    5,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,000

    $3,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    18,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,977

    $2,692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SR in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SR

    10,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,995

    $2,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Silver
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    8,738 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,514

    $1,756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Gray
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    4,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,457

    $2,300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Gray
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    7,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,100

    $1,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    8,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,208

    $1,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SR in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SR

    5,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,313

    $1,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    5,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,500

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Silver
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    10,131 miles

    $17,700

    $1,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    20,782 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,800

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SR in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Kicks SR

    14,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $1,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in White
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    7,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,250

    $1,791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SR in White
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SR

    26,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,900

    $1,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SR in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Kicks SR

    23,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,998

    $2,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    18,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,806

    $2,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    11,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,471

    $1,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks S in White
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks S

    25,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,877

    $1,360 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Kicks searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 815 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Kicks
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Kicks

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Kicks

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Kicks
Overall Consumer Rating
3.941 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
  • 5
    (49%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (22%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Few bugs that the dealership won't address.
Chris,03/31/2019
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
I really like my Kicks. Bought it brand new at around 50 miles and find it a steal at the price. It handles well and though the CVT is an adjustment, I really enjoy how it drives. As others have said, the climate control is picky. Either it blows really hot or really cold, no matter what temp you set it to. Dealership insists that its performing as designed. The collision detection tends to get 'blocked' by the rain, even in a light drizzle, and throws a warning light and notification. The entertainment touchscreen occasionally blacks out and becomes unusable until you restart the car, which is a minor annoyance but should be addressed by Nissan. My biggest concern so far has been that it once stalled the engine at a stoplight. We stopped, the Kicks shuddered and then stalled completely. We had to restart it in the middle of the road. Once again, Nissan claimed there was no problem with it when we took it in. I'll be much happier if Nissan addresses these problems. So far, they have issued NO recalls on a vehicle with clearly multiple issues.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Kicks
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Kicks info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings