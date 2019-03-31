Used 2018 Nissan Kicks for Sale Near Me

I really like my Kicks. Bought it brand new at around 50 miles and find it a steal at the price. It handles well and though the CVT is an adjustment, I really enjoy how it drives. As others have said, the climate control is picky. Either it blows really hot or really cold, no matter what temp you set it to. Dealership insists that its performing as designed. The collision detection tends to get 'blocked' by the rain, even in a light drizzle, and throws a warning light and notification. The entertainment touchscreen occasionally blacks out and becomes unusable until you restart the car, which is a minor annoyance but should be addressed by Nissan. My biggest concern so far has been that it once stalled the engine at a stoplight. We stopped, the Kicks shuddered and then stalled completely. We had to restart it in the middle of the road. Once again, Nissan claimed there was no problem with it when we took it in. I'll be much happier if Nissan addresses these problems. So far, they have issued NO recalls on a vehicle with clearly multiple issues.

