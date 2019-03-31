Used 2018 Nissan Kicks for Sale Near Me
- 5,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,000$3,423 Below Market
Temecula Nissan - Temecula / California
We're Open and We Deliver ! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 13615 miles below market average! ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. SV FWD 31/36 City/Highway MPG We have many different makes and models available including a wide selection of cars, trucks, vans, and SUV's. Temecula Nissan auto group has access to thousands of new and used vehicles which means we can find the right vehicle FOR YOU.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU6JL540710
Stock: 9740A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 18,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,977$2,692 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.Super Black 2018 Nissan Kicks SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V31/36 City/Highway MPG We want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption ReimbursementCall now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU2JL529896
Stock: NT529896
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 10,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995$2,233 Below Market
Nissan of Bayshore - Bay Shore / New York
Only 10,478 Miles! Boasts 36 Highway MPG and 31 City MPG! This Nissan Kicks boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission. SUPER BLACK, CHARCOAL, PRIMA-TEX APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: interior trim and accents.* This Nissan Kicks Features the Following Options *[S93] EXTERIOR ELECTRONICS PACKAGE -inc: External Ground Lighting, Rear Sonar, [N94] INTERIOR ELECTRONICS PACKAGE -inc: Interior Ambient Lighting, 20-color, Frameless Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Universal Remote, Door Pocket Light, [B93] EXTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: Rear Bumper Protector, Crossbars, Exhaust Finisher , [R11] REAR ROOF SPOILER, [N92] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [L92] CARPETED FLOOR MATS W/CARGO MAT, [H92] ROCKFORD FOSGATE AUDIO, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS (4 PIECE), Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Nissan of Bay Shore located at 1521 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU7JL520532
Stock: UB1417
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-11-2019
- 8,738 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,514$1,756 Below Market
Jenkins Nissan - Lakeland / Florida
Certified. Brilliant Silver 2018 Nissan Kicks SV FWD 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic Fresh Oil change and 142 point inspection. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9188 miles below market average! 31/36 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Call us today to schedule your VIP test drive !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU4JL509617
Stock: P7779
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 4,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,457$2,300 Below Market
Palmetto57 Nissan - Miami / Florida
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. This 2018 Gun Metallic Nissan Kicks SV FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Camera, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **FACTORY WARRANTY**, **FINANCING AVAILABLE**, **CERTIFICATION**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, *Alloy Wheels*, 17 Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 31/36 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty At Palmetto57, drive for less! **FINANCING AVAILABLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU6JL538696
Stock: O545358A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 7,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,100$1,630 Below Market
Hall Nissan Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2018 Nissan Kicks SV Gun Metallic Bluetooth, Cargo Package, Backup Camera, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Heat Package, License Plate Front Mount Package, Light Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Sound Package, We are currently offering Vehicle Purchase Home Delivery by appointment. Please contact for details., We are currently offering vehicle purchase home delivery by appointment. Please contact for details, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Speed control. FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Odometer is 6908 miles below market average! 31/36 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 *Every Internet Price includes current applicable dealer discounts. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $699 dealer processing fee (Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU1JL523281
Stock: 9191006A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 8,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,208$1,510 Below Market
Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf - Waldorf / Maryland
CERTFIED PRE-OWNED / 7 YEAR, 100,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER!, BLUETOOTH, PUSH TO START, TRACTION CONTROL, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, NON SMOKER!, ***THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT SHEEHY NISSAN OF WALDORF 2950 CRAIN HWY, WALDORF, MD 20601***, Door Pocket Light, Frameless Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Interior Ambient Lighting, Interior Electronics Package, Universal Remote.All our Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous 167-point inspection to ensure your safety. This vehicle passed our intensive inspection process and comes with a 7 year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty coverage, a CARFAX history report, a 3 year CARFAX buyback guarantee and 7 year/100,000 mile complimentary 24/7 roadside assistance! Call (301) 843-5300 to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU7JL501799
Stock: K258500A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 5,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,313$1,910 Below Market
Rosen Nissan - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
** BLUETOOTH **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** BACK UP CAMERA **. Recent Arrival! 31/36 City/Highway MPG Certified.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date2018 Nissan Kicks SR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CUXJL528379
Stock: 51473A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 5,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500$1,302 Below Market
Nissan of Torrance - Torrance / California
This Cayenne Red 2018 Nissan Kicks SV might be just the crossover for you. It also includes 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance, Car Rental Reimbursement and Towing Benefit, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription, Optional Security+Plus Extended Protection Plan. This vehicle also comes with 100,000 warranty miles, and 7 warranty years and has been subjected to a rigorous, 167 -point inspection for condition and appearance. Flaunting a stunning red exterior and a charcoal interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Call For Details!* Final prices are price shown plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications, and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Contact Information: Nissan of Torrance, 20550 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, CA, 90503, Phone: (310) 536-4000, E-mail: nissanoftorrance@crm.eautodealerhub.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU4JL545940
Stock: T20243A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 10,131 miles
$17,700$1,445 Below Market
Timbrook Nissan - Cumberland / Maryland
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. This 2018 Brilliant Silver Nissan Kicks SV FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Clean CARFAX. 31/36 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 167 Point Inspection * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance Thank you for shopping at Timbrook Nissan! We offer simple, no haggle, fair prices for everyone! Simple, fun easy!! We're located just off I-68 in beautiful Cumberland, MD. Just a short drive from anywhere! Please call 855-608-6568 as many of our units sell VERY quickly!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU9JL532004
Stock: UB532004
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 20,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,800$1,268 Below Market
Headquarter Honda - Clermont / Florida
2018 Nissan Kicks SV 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V LOCATED AT HEADQUARTER HONDA..., Well Maintained!, No accident history and one owner on Carfax, Limited Lifetime Car Washes, Non Smoker, Balance of Remaining Factory Warrantys, LOW FINANCING AVAILABLE, EASY ON THE BUDGET, Kicks SV, 17" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power windows, Speed control. Headquarter Honda always provides the Best Customer Service on the Best Selection of Value Based Priced Vehicles in our market, so hurry before the one you want sells! We are conveniently located just a few minutes West of Downtown Orlando, just off the Florida Turnpike between Winter Garden and Clermont! Itâ s one of the easiest drive in Central Florida! Remember: "Headquarter Honda Gets You There!" So take the easy drive from almost anywhere in Central Florida to visit us or just call one of our Professional Inventory Specialist for more information and schedule a VIP appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CUXJL546767
Stock: LH412631A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 14,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$1,846 Below Market
Lithia Nissan of Clovis - Clovis / California
GREAT MILES 14,821! REDUCED FROM $19,995!, FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! ASPEN WHITE exterior and Charcoal interior. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Auto-Off Headlights, [P01] PREMIUM PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Auto-Off Headlights Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, MP3 Player, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE Bose Personal Plus Audio System, amplifier, 8 speakers including driver headrest, Heated Front Seats, Security System. Nissan SR with ASPEN WHITE exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 125 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $19,995. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: ***Why is Nissan of Clovis the Go-To Spot for Fresno, Madera and Visalia Drivers Seeking a New or Used Nissan Vehicle? It could be our varied and accommodating selection of new Nissan models, including the much-loved Nissan Altima, Maxima, Sentra, Murano and Pathfinder. Perhaps it's our equally vast range of high-quality, Nissan of Clovis-approved used cars. Visit our dealership at 370 W Herndon Ave Clovis, California and find out for yourself!*** Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CUXJL516779
Stock: JL516779T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 7,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,250$1,791 Below Market
Performance Nissan - Pompano Beach / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Aspen White 2018 Nissan Kicks SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Odometer is 6749 miles below market average! 31/36 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!! We are located on US1 between Commercial and Atlantic Blvd in Sunny Pompano Beach! Every pre-owned vehicle is put through a 100 point inspection and safety check *** With every service visit we include a free alignment check and 27 point inspection *** PERFORMANCE CERTIFIED *** Most used vehicles come with a free 2 year, 100,000 mile warranty! *Pricing/Discount Qualifications- Advertised vehicle pricing is subject to qualification of all applicable rebates, incentives and dealer discounts. Must finance with NMAC or lose $2,000 in discount's, $1,000 vehicle trade in credit (Does not include lease return's.) Pricing is based on zip code 33062 Pricing may very based on registration zip code. **** Commercial NV advertised pricing is including Franchise Fleet discount's (Must Qualify). Please see dealer for final pricing and details from our commercial vehicle manager today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU1JL530800
Stock: 6934R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 26,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,900$1,743 Below Market
Mount Holly Nissan - Hainesport / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Aspen White 2018 Nissan Kicks SR FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V * 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * NISSAN CERTIFIED, * BACKUP CAMERA, * ALLOY WHEELS, * BLUETOOTH, Exterior Electronics Package, External Ground Lighting, Rear Sonar, Rockford Fosgate Audio.Welcome to Mt Holly Nissan, where our priority is you! Conveniently located at 1513 Rt 38, Mt Holly, NJ 08036.Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. 31/36 City/Highway MPGNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Transferable Warranty* 167 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CUXJL519729
Stock: P519729
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 23,753 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,998$2,345 Below Market
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Exterior Electronics Package, External Ground Lighting, Rear Sonar, 3.927 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Exterior Electronics Package, External Ground Lighting, Rear Sonar.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU8JL519003
Stock: LC816605A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 18,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,806$2,017 Below Market
Bruce Bennett Nissan - Wilton / Connecticut
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX /NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE/SYNC/USB, BACK UP CAMERA, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NISSAN FACTORY CERTIFIED, NON-SMOKER, Kicks SV Certified Pre-Owned, 4D Sport Utility, 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Super Black, charcoal Cloth. Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance Here at Bruce Bennett Nissan, we strive to deliver that Truly Exceptional Experience that you deserve with every New and Pre Owned purchase.It's no secret that our staff is one of a kind. Over the years we have developed an amazing team that is committed to providing our customers a truly easy and pleasurable car buying experience. Just talk to anyone at the dealership and you'll soon see it for yourself.We are proud to say that Bruce Bennett Nissan is what it is today because of our customers and our community. We're committed to giving back at every available opportunity so that we can continue to develop a relationship with our surrounding community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU8JL540885
Stock: 65643R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 11,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,471$1,286 Below Market
Metro Ford - Miami / Florida
2018 Nissan Kicks SV CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Cayenne Red vehicle highlights include, *Great Condition*, *One Owner*, *Low Miles*, *Clean CarFax / No Accident History*, *Still Under Factory Warranty*, *172 Point Inspection Performed*, Kicks SV, 4D Sport Utility, 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 17" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Crossbars, Exhaust Finisher, Exterior Package, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear Bumper Protector, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat. FWD 31/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU3JL537425
Stock: PF178818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Kicks S25,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,877$1,360 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.Fresh Powder 2018 Nissan Kicks S FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V31/36 City/Highway MPG We want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption ReimbursementCall now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU0JL533493
Stock: NT533493
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
