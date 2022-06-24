What is the A8?

The 2023 Audi A8 is the latest iteration of Audi's flagship luxury sedan. The fourth-generation A8 is coming off a refresh in 2022 that brought with it updated exterior styling and improved in-car tech, though it slimmed down the lineup by dropping both the turbocharged V8 engine and plug-in hybrid powertrain. That leaves the 335-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 as the sole engine option. If you're looking for more performance, check out the sporty V8-powered Audi S8.

The Audi A8 is only sold in America as the long-wheelbase (read: extra rear legroom) A8 L and includes lots of standard features like all-wheel drive, dual touchscreen displays and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. Audi also includes a handful of driver aids like a 360-degree camera and lane departure warning, and even more can be added as optional equipment.

While many automakers have been dropping sedans from their lineups, just about every luxury automaker sells a full-size four-door flagship model in the same vein as the A8. Some of Edmunds' favorites include the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Porsche Panamera and Genesis G90. Those all offer many of the same features you'll find in the Audi wrapped in different packaging. They also feel a bit more special and refined than the A8. And while they don't offer as much space, you shouldn't overlook luxury EVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan and Audi's own e-tron GT if an electric vehicle works for your lifestyle.