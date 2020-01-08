Used 2018 Audi RS 7 for Sale Near Me
- 23,794 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$63,900$7,844 Below Market
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This Audi RS 7 has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9J x 21" 5-Spoke Blade Design Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi RS 7 the Envy of Onlookers*Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P275/30R21 Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Motorcars of Lansing, 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 to claim your Audi RS 7!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWAAFCXHN902400
Stock: 11108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 39,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,250$8,654 Below Market
Tysinger Signature Used Cars - Hampton / Virginia
Beautiful Ascari Blue with Lunar Silver interior and Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, Navigation System, Night Vision Assistant, Power moonroof/sunroof. Drive this and feel the amazing handling and smooth ride it will give you. This is the hatchback to get!Reviews:* Enough power to out-accelerate many sports cars; a sophisticated interior with all the latest tech gadgets; hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think; comfortable enough to drive every day despite its extreme performance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRBFC4HN904058
Stock: AI3517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 3,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$92,950$5,140 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Only 3,045 Miles! This Audi RS 7 has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Get Your Money's Worth for this Audi RS 7 with These Options Adaptive Cruise Control, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21' 5-Double-Arm Titanium Matte, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: contrast stitching, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: DSP (Dynamic Shift Program) w/additional sport program, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P275/30R21 Summer Performance. Shop with Confidence According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFC5HN901373
Stock: K5096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 23,032 miles
$74,900$1,133 Below Market
Ultimo Motors - Warrenville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWABFC2HN902378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,500$2,423 Below Market
iAUTOHAUS - Tempe / Arizona
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. A 2019 TOP-RATED DEALER, BY CARFAX! Daytona Grey Pearl Effect/Black Leather interior. Dealer Notes/Comments: *560 Horsepower*516 LB-FT of Torque *V8 4.0L T Engine *Carbon Optic Package *Driver Assistance Package *Comfort Seating Package *Sport Exhaust *21" Alloy Wheels *Red Brake Calipers *Impeccable Machine! Welcome to iAUTOHAUS, where our number one goal is customer satisfaction! With a 25,000 square foot indoor showroom, buying a vehicle is relaxing, enjoyable, and memorable. iAUTOHAUS is committed to providing our clients with the following; fair market value pricing, low-mileage Carfax certified vehicles, 150 multi-point inspection through our Bosch Authorized Service Center, by one of our highly trained Master technicians. For your peace of mind, each Certified vehicle comes with a 1-month/1,000 mile warranty. We Offer Affordable Nationwide And Worldwide Shipping. Looking to sell your vehicle? We are interested! Please visit http://www.iautohaus.com/we-buy-cars/ for further information. iAUTOHAUS 1876 E. Broadway Road Tempe, AZ 85282 480.317.0777 x 1 As ranking top ten specialized automotive dealers through The Best of Arizona Business for 2015 & 2016, iAUTOHAUS is your one and only premier European automotive source in the state of Arizona! Thank you and welcome to the iAUTOHAUS family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWAAFC9HN901951
Stock: 901951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 13,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,880
Elliott Bay Auto Brokers - Seattle / Washington
This 2017 Audi RS 7 comes equipped with, a new MSRP of $127,290, Sport Exhaust System with Black Tips, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Black Alcantara Headliner, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Carbon-Optic Package, Exterior Mirror Housings in High-Gloss Black, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Wheels: 9.0 x 21 5-Spoke Blade Design Titanium.2017 Daytona Gray Pearl Effect Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 560hpRecent Arrival!LEARN WHY ELLIOTT BAY AUTO BROKERS HAS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF RECONDITIONING IN THE NORTHWEST BY VISITING EBAUTOBROKERS.COM.Reviews: * Enough power to out-accelerate many sports cars; a sophisticated interior with all the latest tech gadgets; hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think; comfortable enough to drive every day despite its extreme performance. Source: Edmunds - A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWAAFC5HN902675
Stock: 47584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 33,052 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$75,602
Coughlin Circleville GM - Circleville / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Please call or e-mail first for the best and quickest information. Visit www.coughlincircleville.com to see more of this store’s new and used vehicle inventory for sale. Pricing excludes tax, title, license and document fee. Pricing includes all rebates to dealer in lieu of special financing rates unless otherwise notes. Special financing rates may be available with approved credit for qualifying buyers as low as 0% from primary captive lender. Residency restrictions can apply. Price excludes tax, title, license and document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please contact dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFCXHN901465
Stock: T3854SDD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 36,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$89,000
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Audi Sport Titanium Exhaust Daytona Gray Matte Effect Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System Black Alcantara Headliner Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit Audi Cargo Box Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audi First Aid Kit Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Black; Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces Carbon Quattro Script In Singleframe Grille Wheels: 21" 5-Double-Arm-Design High Gloss Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Audi RS7 Performance 4.0T quattro Tiptronic includes: DAYTONA GRAY MATTE EFFECT BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System AUDI SPORT TITANIUM EXHAUST DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Back-Up Camera Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFC8HN902890
Stock: HN902890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 29,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,950$3,459 Below Market
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWAAFC4HN900996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro36,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,800
Audi Fremont - Fremont / California
Check out this gently-used 2017 Audi RS 7 we recently got in. This 2017 Audi RS 7 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Audi RS 7 Prestige. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi RS 7. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi RS 7. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Audi RS 7. A rare find these days. More information about the 2017 Audi RS 7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feel a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system -- which brings a fingertip touch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer -- is also revolutionary. Interesting features of this model are good rear seat space, exceptional interior trims and materials, class-leading tech features, A shape like no other, potent performance-oriented S7 and RS7 models, responsive handling, fuel efficient diesel, and comfortable ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWAAFC4HN902943
Stock: U1000
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 27,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,991
Audi Lafayette - Lafayette / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWAAFC3HN902657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$59,995
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This Audi RS 7 has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9J x 21" 5-Spoke Blade Design Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning. Carfax One-Owner.*Packages That Make Driving the Audi RS 7 An Experience*Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P275/30R21 Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Audi RS 7 come see us at Motorcars of Lansing, 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWAAFC9HN900864
Stock: 10471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 33,532 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$84,991
Audi Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
This 2017 Audi RS 7 4dr 4.0 TFSI performance Prestige features a 4.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact The Sales Department at 210-681-3399 or Info@AudiDominion.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFC8HN900721
Stock: 0P7A0684
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$79,999
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFC9HN904955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,966 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$79,580
Village Volkswagen of Chattanooga - Chattanooga / Tennessee
Black 2017 Audi RS 7 4.0T Performance Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hp NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, MOONROOF, MEMORY SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, POWER LIFTGATE, ALLOY WHEELS, BOSE Surround Sound System, Heads-Up Display. Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Enough power to out-accelerate many sports cars a sophisticated interior with all the latest tech gadgets hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think comfortable enough to drive every day despite its extreme performance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFC6HN901589
Stock: T901589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 40,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$61,987$7,078 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
ORIGINAL MSRP $135,050BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, CARBON OPTIC PACKAGE, DYNAMIC PACKAGE, NIGHT VISION, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, LAYERED BLACK WOOD INLAYS, POWER CLOSING DOORS, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, 21'' 5-SPOKE BLADE-DESIGNED WHEELS, BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, SPORT EXHAUST WITH BLACK TIPS, AUDI DYNAMIC RIDE CONTROL, EXTRA CLEAN, RIDE IN STYLE!!!!Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Carbon-Optic Package w/Black Exterior Color, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirror Housings in Body Color, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, Navigation System. 2016 Audi RS 7 Black 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 560hpRecent Arrival!Join The Circle.Reviews: * Enough power to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds; an interior as sophisticated as your favorite hotel lounge; hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think; comfortable enough to drive everyday despite its sports car like handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC7GN901927
Stock: PME3657A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 21,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,995$5,871 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **COLD WEATHER PACKAGE**4.0 V8 TURBO GAS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MEMORY SYSTEM**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACDIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 560hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Rear air conditioning, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige Quattro Luxury Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2BFC0GN902147
Stock: 31240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 30,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,877$4,534 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Black 2016 Audi RS 7 4.0T Performance Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hpWe want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.Reviews:* Enough power to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds; an interior as sophisticated as your favorite hotel lounge; hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think; comfortable enough to drive everyday despite its sports car like handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFC8GN903441
Stock: NT903441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
