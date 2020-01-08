Used 2018 Audi RS 7 for Sale Near Me

Audi Fremont - Fremont / California

Check out this gently-used 2017 Audi RS 7 we recently got in. This 2017 Audi RS 7 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Audi RS 7 Prestige. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi RS 7. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi RS 7. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Audi RS 7. A rare find these days. More information about the 2017 Audi RS 7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feel a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system -- which brings a fingertip touch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer -- is also revolutionary. Interesting features of this model are good rear seat space, exceptional interior trims and materials, class-leading tech features, A shape like no other, potent performance-oriented S7 and RS7 models, responsive handling, fuel efficient diesel, and comfortable ride

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAWAAFC4HN902943

Stock: U1000

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 03-06-2020