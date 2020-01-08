Used 2018 Audi RS 7 for Sale Near Me

51 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RS 7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    23,794 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $63,900

    $7,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    39,058 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $72,250

    $8,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    3,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $92,950

    $5,140 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    23,032 miles

    $74,900

    $1,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    27,579 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $68,500

    $2,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    13,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $79,880

    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    33,052 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $75,602

    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    36,136 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $89,000

    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    29,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,950

    $3,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    36,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $68,800

    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    27,239 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,991

    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    Not Provided

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Silver
    certified

    2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    33,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $84,991

    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $79,999

    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    39,966 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,580

    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    40,249 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $61,987

    $7,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    21,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,995

    $5,871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    30,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,877

    $4,534 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi RS 7 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS 7
  4. Used 2018 Audi RS 7
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
RS 7
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi RS 7 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings