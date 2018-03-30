Used 2018 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me

The 1st generation was a poor mix on all fronts. A weird, blocky vehicle. Harsh ride, loud, and a poor choice of engines...a weak 4 cylinder or an expensive, "more-than-is-needed" V-6. It seems that GM learned from its past mistakes and also from the mistakes of its competitors and created a vehicle with proper balance. I own an SLT AWD with the 2.0 L turbo. Amazingly smooth shifts from the 9-speed transmission and it rolls calmly and composed down the road, however, published times of 0-60 of 6.8 seconds are not weak by any means. Truly balanced. People complain about the buttons for shifting. Ridiculous. It takes about an hour to get used to it. I swear people posting on the internet just like to have something to whine about. The big negative for this vehicle is the MSRP. It is much higher than the competition. That has always been Detroit's game; high starting price followed by incentives. I saved $11000 off MSRP after generous March incentives (starting price $39620). Don't pay anything near the sticker price. Front seats are so supportive allowing for long drives. Back seat room is spacious and comfortable. Load height in cargo area is perfect with spacious lower cargo compartment beneath floor. Awesome vehicle. I don't miss my Acadia one bit.

