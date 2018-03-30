Used 2018 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me
- 19,550 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,877$5,219 Below Market
Tropical Chevrolet - Miami Shores / Florida
Quicksilver Metallic 2018 GMC Terrain SLT FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALPEX5JL233603
Stock: P1266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 19,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,189
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, WHEELS, 17" X 7" (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), TIRE, SPARE, T135/70R16 BLACKWALL (STD), SUNROOF, SKYSCAPE POWER WITH POWER SUNSCREEN, SUMMIT WHITE, SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD). This GMC Terrain has a powerful Turbo Gas/Ethanol I4 1.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your GMC Terrain SLE The Envy of Your Friends *DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) Remote Start, (CJ2) dual-zone automatic climate control, (KA1) driver and front passenger heated seats, (AG1) 8-way power driver seat adjuster, (AL9) driver power lumbar control and (V2P) roof-mounted luggage rack side rails, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert, (UD7) Rear Park Assist and Safety Alert Seat Also includes (DWK) outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-color mirrors with LED turn signal indicators.) , SEAT, POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL, SEAT, DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR, REMOTE START, REAR PARK ASSIST, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, MANUAL-FOLDING WITH LED TURN SIGNAL INDICATORS, MEDIUM ASH GRAY/JET BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, LUGGAGE RACK, SIDE RAILS, ROOF-MOUNTED, LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), AXLE, 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO, AUDIO SYSTEM, 7" DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM includes multi-touch display, AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones (STD), AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.).* Stop By Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a dependable Terrain today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEV5JL144434
Stock: PJL144434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 14,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,500$3,398 Below Market
Napleton Kia of Carmel - Indianapolis / Indiana
2018 GMC Terrain SLE Blue Steel Metallic 1.5L DOHC 9-Speed Automatic FWD Auxiliary/MP3/USB support, 110-Volt Power Outlet, 2 USB Data Ports, 4.2" Multi-Color Enhanced Driver Information Screen, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Convenience Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Infotainment Package I, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist & Safety Alert Seat, Remote Start, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Black Side Rails, SD Card Reader, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 18" x 7" Silver Painted Aluminum, 2 USB Data Ports w/Auxiliary Input Jack, 3.47 Axle Ratio, 4-Way Manual Driver's Seat, 4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 110-Volt Power Outlet, 2 USB Data Ports, 4.2" Multi-Color Enhanced Driver Information Screen, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Convenience Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Infotainment Package I, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist & Safety Alert Seat, Remote Start, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Black Side Rails, SD Card Reader, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 18" x 7" Silver Painted Aluminum. Deal with the best! Ed Napleton Kia of Carmel-Over 500 Vehicles in stock! Family owned since 1931-Call now for a great deal on this spectacular pre-owned vehicle -Don’t Hesitate-Call Now! Please Note: We strongly urge that you call us at the number listed (rather than emailing), and to definitely call us before you come in (just to make sure that we still have the vehicle that you are interested in) !!! We invite you to GOOGLE us as well, to see the many wonderful 5 STAR reviews we've earned !!! 26/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEV4JL177084
Stock: KJV772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 20,426 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,289
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, WHEELS, 18" X 7" (45.7 CM X 17.8 CM) SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL, TIRE, SPARE, T135/70R16 BLACKWALL (STD), SUNROOF, SKYSCAPE POWER WITH POWER SUNSCREEN, SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), SEAT, POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL. This GMC Terrain has a dependable Turbo Gas/Ethanol I4 1.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This GMC Terrain SLE Has Everything You Want *DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) Remote Start, (CJ2) dual-zone automatic climate control, (KA1) driver and front passenger heated seats, (AG1) 8-way power driver seat adjuster, (AL9) driver power lumbar control and (V2P) roof-mounted luggage rack side rails , SEAT, DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR, REMOTE START, LUGGAGE RACK, SIDE RAILS, ROOF-MOUNTED, LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, INCLUDES 4 LOCKS AND 1 KEY, LIFTGATE, REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE, JET BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC, AXLE, 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO, AUDIO SYSTEM, 7" DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM includes multi-touch display, AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones (STD), AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front center storage bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the center console, Trim, Black lower body.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEV7JL338947
Stock: PJL338947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 24,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,000$3,943 Below Market
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Coppertino Metallic 2018 GMC Terrain SLT branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +USB/AUXILIARY INPUTS +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALVEX7JL311349
Stock: A311349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 20,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,939
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, WHEELS, 18" X 7" (45.7 CM X 17.8 CM), MACHINED ALUMINUM with Gray painted accents (STD), UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), TIRE, SPARE, T135/70R16 BLACKWALL (STD), STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), SEAT, FRONT PASSENGER POWER LUMBAR. This GMC Terrain has a strong Turbo Gas/Ethanol I4 1.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This GMC Terrain SLT Has Everything You Want *PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (TC2) hands-free rear power programmable liftgate, (A45) Memory Package, (ADT) front passenger 6-way power seat, (AT9) front passenger power seat with power lumbar, (UVD) heated steering wheel and (UG1) Universal Home Remote, MEMORY PACKAGE recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors, INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE II includes (IOU) "8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with navigation, multi-touch display and AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo, (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system and (U2L) HD Radio, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert, (UD7) Rear Park Assist and Safety Alert Seat , SEAT, FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR, REAR PARK ASSIST, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, RADIO, HD, QUICKSILVER METALLIC, MEDIUM ASH GRAY/JET BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, LIFTGATE, REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE, HANDS FREE, LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM with amplifier in center console, AXLE, 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display, AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones, advanced voice recognition, in-vehicle apps, personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" x 7" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm), machined aluminum with Gray painted accents (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.).* Visit Us Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a trustworthy Terrain today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALPEV1JL414860
Stock: PJL414860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 15,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500$3,484 Below Market
Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona
Certified. GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History2018 GMC Terrain SLE SLE Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!22/28 City/Highway MPGIf you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEX1JL404541
Stock: D20638A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 15,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,900$3,032 Below Market
Shelton Buick GMC - Rochester Hills / Michigan
Certified. White 2018 GMC Terrain SLE FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedShelton Buick GMC Advantage: Every vehicle comes with Shelton Buick GMC Advantage; which means we will pay up to a $500 deductible in collision comprehensive claims for all potential body shop work. Odometer is 8611 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPGGMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle HistoryShelton Buick GMC has been serving the greater Rochester, Rochester Hill, community for the last 55 years; we offer a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory, a pressure-free environment, and a friendly experienced sales staff that would be proud to help you with your next vehicle purchase. We also have extensive finance options available. Please call or Email us to schedule a test drive, or stop by our store today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEX2JL327274
Stock: 200471A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 20,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,729$2,779 Below Market
Kia of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Ebony Twilight Metallic 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 9-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHC Keyless start, AWD, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Wheels: 17" x 7" Silver Painted Aluminum.Odometer is 4498 miles below market average! 24/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALTEV3JL249483
Stock: 249483F02
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 20,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998$3,190 Below Market
CarMax Wichita - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wichita / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEX3JL128878
Stock: 19189788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,950$3,583 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *NAVIGATION*, *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HEATED SEATS*, *ONE-OWNER*, *STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY*, REMOTE START, *AWD*, *POWER SEAT*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *NON-SMOKER*, Terrain SLT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L Turbocharged, AWD. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALVEXXJL243564
Stock: A3972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 18,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,997$2,407 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEV8JL304192
Stock: X304192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 27,705 milesNo accidents, Rental Use
$20,795$3,835 Below Market
Ed Hammer Chevrolet - Sheridan / Wyoming
2018 GMC Terrain SLE SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 26 MPG Hwy!!! Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 28k miles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALTEX4JL306923
Stock: 6005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 32,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,924
Nissan of Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
FRESH TRADE! NONE NICER! DON'T BUY AN AUCTION CAR! THEY ARE AT AUCTION FOR A REASON! THIS TERRAIN IS GARAGE KEPT, NON SMOKER, AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! PRICED TO SELL, HURRY!** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Cruise Control, ** Keyless Entry, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, ** Carfax Accident Free, ** Carfax One Owner, ** Inspected by Our ASE Technicians, ** Low Miles, ** Great Condition, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Quicksilver Metallic 2018 GMC Terrain SLE 1.5L DOHC 26/30 City/Highway MPG 9-Speed Automatic FWDNissan of Lewisville has a comprehensive service facility complete with ASE MASTER Certified mechanics and advisors. ALL vehicles undergo an extensive state vehicle inspection process! Only the best will qualify for Nissan Pre-Owned Certification. Don't buy a car off the street and spend thousands "certifying" it with your hard earned cash at every turn! BUY NISSAN OF LEWISVILLE CERTIFIED! Price and payments (including the amount of down payment) do not include tax, title, tags, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law or lending organizations. All vehicle specifications, prices, and equipment are subject to change without notice. Purchase prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer adds, certifications, accessories, and documentation fee. Please verify all information. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Inventory is subject to prior sale. See dealer for details. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory near Dallas, in Lewisville. Visit us at https://www.nissanoflewisville.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEV5JL286783
Stock: JL286783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 16,559 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,600$4,689 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Want more room? Want more style? This GMC Terrain SLE is the vehicle for you. The Terrain SLE is well maintained and has just 15,847mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This GMC Terrain is so immaculate it is practically new. Unexpected repairs happen on all vehicles, but this GMC Terrain comes with the protection of the manufacturer's warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEX8JL244691
Stock: 244691
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 33,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,595$3,386 Below Market
Thorson Motor Center - Pasadena / California
2018 GMC Terrain SLE Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cargo Package, Climate Package, Customer Preferred Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, SLE Package. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 26/30 City/Highway MPG Certified. GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEV7JL337121
Stock: 49215A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 37,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,679$4,036 Below Market
Ultimate Subaru - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Low Mileage! Well maintained! Priced to sell! This 2018 GMC Terrain SLE is complete with top-features such as the push button start, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. We're offering a great deal on this one at $20,679. Only one person before you has had the experience of owning this vehicle! Want a SUV 4X4 you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! The exterior is a suave white. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! Our vehicles are priced below market and ready to sell. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and reconditioned. If you shop us first, you can save yourself some time. There will be no need to shop any where else. When you purchase from us you become a member of the Ultimate Advantage Club and receive no charge VA State Safety inspections, Member Loyalty Pricing, and 20% of what you spend in service back in Rewards Points.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALTEV8JL182573
Stock: 12772A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 28,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,990
Family Toyota of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Blue Steel Metallic 2018 GMC Terrain SLT FWD 9-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHCALL RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS***3-Day 100% NO QUESTIONS ASKED MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. We sell in quantity and offer the LOWEST PRICE on the best hand picked vehicles; only a portion pass our rigorous inspection/reconditioning process! This one PASSED and is a FAMILY CERTIFIED vehicle! It comes with a FREE 60-day, 2000-mile warranty, FREE 125 point quality inspection, FREE CARFAX vehicle history report. At Family Toyota of Arlington we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS FAMILY TOYOTA'S BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! LOW rates financing available. At Family Toyota of Arlington, YOU'RE #1! Your satisfaction is our business! Check Our Reviews on DealerRater. Our vehicles are priced to move***Call us NOW to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive. FREE APPRAISALS***We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. We ACCEPT ALL TRADE ins, ANY year, make, model, miles. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. Second key, floor mats, owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Odometer is 22966 miles below market average! 26/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALPEV1JL231510
Stock: BP3286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
