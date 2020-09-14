2022 Hyundai Tucson Review

What is the Tucson?

You won't often find truly daring design in the small SUV class. Vehicles in this segment typically prioritize utility and comfort over handsome looks or thrilling performance. The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson asks: "What if you could have everything above and more?" The Tucson has historically hewn to conservative styling conventions. Now in its fourth generation, the new version is quite different, with a cascading front light signature, squared wheel arches and bold creases on the bodywork. The interior is also quite unusual, with a center stack devoid of hard buttons and a shroudless digital instrument panel. An avant-garde SUV? It's happening, and it'll be here sooner than you think.

What's under the Tucson's hood?

Hyundai is going all-in on the new Tucson's powertrains. Most models will be driven by the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder that powers the recently redesigned Sonata sedan. It produces 190 horsepower and 182 lb-ft of torque in the Tucson, and it's matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. There will also be hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, using a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine as the primary source of power. In the hybrid, the combined output between engine and electric motor stands at 230 hp and 258 lb-ft. Hyundai has also announced that a performance-oriented N Line version of the Tucson is coming in the near future. Expect the 2.5-liter engine to pack a turbocharger in this configuration, with just under 300 hp on tap.

How's the Tucson's interior?

The 2022 Tucson starts with the upscale design concepts that debuted on the Sonata and takes them even further. The two share a similarly styled transmission selector cluster, but the rest of the Tucson's interior looks decidedly more tech-heavy. This vibe is highlighted by a frameless digital instrument panel, a buttonless center stack and 64-color ambient lighting. Even if you don't select a model with all the bells and whistles, the curved lines that continue from the door to dash give the front a dual cockpit feel. While Tucsons in other markets will be available in two wheelbase lengths, we'll only get the longer one in the U.S. The current model is fairly roomy in both rows, and we do not expect this to change for the 2022 version.

How's the Tucson's tech?

The new Tucson aims to be the most high-tech small SUV on the market. A standard 8-inch touchscreen packs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. A 10.25-inch screen is available on upper trim levels. And to free up purse or pocket space, the Tucson allows you to use your phone as a key. This feature only works with phones equipped with near-field communication technology, however. Hyundai says the Tucson also features integration with smart home controls and appliances, but we'll have to wait to see if this applies to U.S.-spec models. We don't know which advanced driving aids will be standard or optional, but a 360-degree parking camera system, automated remote parking (Hyundai's Smart Park feature) and reverse automatic braking are all planned.

