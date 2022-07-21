What is the i4?

Looking all the world like a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, the i4 offers the same comfortable interior and sporty driving dynamics but with an emissions-free electric powertrain. This all-electric four-door sedan is available in two trim levels. The entry-level eDrive40 uses a single rear-mounted electric motor to put out 335 horsepower and offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 301 miles. The high-performance M50 trim level packs two motors, one on each axle, to produce a stout 536 hp and offers a max range of 270 miles per the EPA. An M50 with an estimated range of 227 miles overachieved on our real-world EV test, going 268 miles.

Because the i4 was only just introduced last year, we don't expect BMW to change anything of consequence on its electric sedan. At most, we could see a new wheel design and maybe a regrouping of options, but by and large, the i4 should remain the same for 2023.

The elephant in the room, or in the EV segment, in Tesla. Offering healthy power and range and some of the latest technology, the Model 3 has set the pace for the segment. Other EVs similar to the i4 are the Polestar 2, the Kia EV6 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Kia and the Ford might resemble crossovers more than sedans, but they are similar to the BMW in capabilities and range, as well as price.