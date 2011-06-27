Vehicle overview

Midsize sedans are some of the most popular and practical cars on the road. Commuters and families alike seek them out for their interior space, ride comfort and respectable fuel economy. If you add a hybrid powertrain to that mix and deliver truly stellar fuel economy numbers, then an already desirable family car like the Hyundai Sonata should be even more appealing. That's the thinking behind the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, and indeed, there's plenty to like about this hybrid midsize sedan.

To start, the hybrid Sonata has a particularly attractive interior for a midsize sedan, and it's furnished with high-quality materials. Standard equipment is a bit more generous than in similarly priced competitors, and if you can do without leather upholstery and a navigation system, the base Sonata Hybrid arguably has everything you need. Performance is also a strength of Hyundai's hybrid sedan. Although its acceleration times aren't any quicker than most competitors' numbers, the Sonata Hybrid feels energetic moving through urban traffic. We also like that it uses a conventional six-speed automatic transmission (rather than a continuously variable transmission as in some rivals), because it generally results in less engine noise during hard acceleration.

However, if you're really serious about maximizing your mpg, you might be put off by the fact that the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid simply isn't as fuel-efficient as rival hybrid sedans. Its 38 mpg EPA combined rating (37 mpg on the Limited version) lags behind every major competitor. In addition, we've found it difficult to equal this number in real-world driving, and most owners should expect their gas mileage to settle in the low 30s. A minor gripe concerns the hybrid Hyundai's rather unnatural-feeling brake response, a common malady on hybrid cars that use a regenerative braking system, but particularly pronounced on the Sonata. Finally, buyers who will be using the backseat on a regular basis should take note that rear headroom is quite snug in all Hyundai Sonatas.

If you're shopping for a hybrid midsize sedan, there are a couple competitors that we'd choose over the 2014 Sonata Hybrid. Our favorite in this class is the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid, a comfortable, quiet car that earns an impressive 47 mpg combined rating. The fact that the Ford is quite stylish and by far the most involving to drive of any hybrid midsize car is icing on the cake. Another great choice is the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid, which is also rated 47 mpg combined and has the richest interior of any car in this class. The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid isn't nearly as fuel-efficient as those cars (41 mpg combined), but it's a fine choice if you're looking for a spacious, comfortable car that just happens to be quite fuel-efficient.

Given its lower mpg ratings, the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid might seem like a tough sell over any of these sedans. But with its competitive price tag, nicely appointed cabin and solid performance, the Sonata Hybrid still makes a lot of sense, especially if you just want the most fuel-efficient model in the Sonata lineup.