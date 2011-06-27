  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and handsome cabin with simple controls
  • solid acceleration
  • lengthy warranty
  • costs less than comparably equipped rivals.
  • Fuel economy falls short of other hybrid midsize sedans
  • odd braking response
  • tight rear-seat headroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid has all the elements of a desirable and fuel-efficient hybrid family sedan, though its EPA fuel economy ratings are lower than most competitors in this class.

Vehicle overview

Midsize sedans are some of the most popular and practical cars on the road. Commuters and families alike seek them out for their interior space, ride comfort and respectable fuel economy. If you add a hybrid powertrain to that mix and deliver truly stellar fuel economy numbers, then an already desirable family car like the Hyundai Sonata should be even more appealing. That's the thinking behind the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, and indeed, there's plenty to like about this hybrid midsize sedan.

To start, the hybrid Sonata has a particularly attractive interior for a midsize sedan, and it's furnished with high-quality materials. Standard equipment is a bit more generous than in similarly priced competitors, and if you can do without leather upholstery and a navigation system, the base Sonata Hybrid arguably has everything you need. Performance is also a strength of Hyundai's hybrid sedan. Although its acceleration times aren't any quicker than most competitors' numbers, the Sonata Hybrid feels energetic moving through urban traffic. We also like that it uses a conventional six-speed automatic transmission (rather than a continuously variable transmission as in some rivals), because it generally results in less engine noise during hard acceleration.

However, if you're really serious about maximizing your mpg, you might be put off by the fact that the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid simply isn't as fuel-efficient as rival hybrid sedans. Its 38 mpg EPA combined rating (37 mpg on the Limited version) lags behind every major competitor. In addition, we've found it difficult to equal this number in real-world driving, and most owners should expect their gas mileage to settle in the low 30s. A minor gripe concerns the hybrid Hyundai's rather unnatural-feeling brake response, a common malady on hybrid cars that use a regenerative braking system, but particularly pronounced on the Sonata. Finally, buyers who will be using the backseat on a regular basis should take note that rear headroom is quite snug in all Hyundai Sonatas.

If you're shopping for a hybrid midsize sedan, there are a couple competitors that we'd choose over the 2014 Sonata Hybrid. Our favorite in this class is the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid, a comfortable, quiet car that earns an impressive 47 mpg combined rating. The fact that the Ford is quite stylish and by far the most involving to drive of any hybrid midsize car is icing on the cake. Another great choice is the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid, which is also rated 47 mpg combined and has the richest interior of any car in this class. The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid isn't nearly as fuel-efficient as those cars (41 mpg combined), but it's a fine choice if you're looking for a spacious, comfortable car that just happens to be quite fuel-efficient.

Given its lower mpg ratings, the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid might seem like a tough sell over any of these sedans. But with its competitive price tag, nicely appointed cabin and solid performance, the Sonata Hybrid still makes a lot of sense, especially if you just want the most fuel-efficient model in the Sonata lineup.

2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid models

The 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is offered in two trim levels: base and Limited. The regular Hyundai Sonata is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the base model includes 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Hyundai's BlueLink emergency communications system, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen display, CD player, satellite and HD radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

Since there are no major options for the base trim level, the next step is the Limited model. It comes with 17-inch wheels, perforated leather seating surfaces, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, power driver seat with lumbar support, a navigation system with a 7-inch touchscreen, an upgraded Infinity audio system with nine speakers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A panoramic sunroof is optional on the Limited.

2014 Highlights

Base versions of the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid get a rearview camera, a touchscreen audio interface and HD radio as standard. Alongside that, the Limited trim level loses its heated rear seats.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that is paired with an electric motor fed by a lithium-polymer battery pack. Combined, the two power units are good for 199 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a standard six-speed automatic transmission. In Edmunds testing, a Sonata Hybrid Limited hit 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, a typical performance for a mainstream hybrid sedan.

The EPA estimated fuel economy for the base Sonata Hybrid is 38 mpg combined (36 city/40 highway). The EPA has given the heavier Limited model a slightly lower 37 mpg combined rating, even though its city and highway figures are identical. In our real-world testing of a Sonata Hybrid, we had difficultly consistently meeting these estimates.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid include antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is BlueLink, Hyundai's emergency telematics system, which offers roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and monitoring features for parents with teenage drivers (speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits).

At our test track, the Sonata Hybrid Limited used 122 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, an average performance for a hybrid midsize sedan.

In government safety tests, the Sonata Hybrid earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four out of five stars given for frontal crash protection and five stars for side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the standard 2014 Hyundai Sonata earned the top rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength protection. The Sonata received the second-lowest rating of "Marginal" in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Most drivers will find the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid's acceleration more than adequate in normal driving. We've found the standard automatic transmission preferable to the CVTs in other hybrids, as it does a better job of keeping engine noise in check under heavy acceleration or when climbing long, uphill grades. You'll scarcely notice the transitions between gas and electric power in traffic, and there's ample power for passing maneuvers. Hitting the Sonata Hybrid's EPA fuel economy numbers takes some doing, but owners should expect to get 30 mpg or better on a consistent basis.

The hybrid Sonata also provides a smooth ride on most roads, along with a pleasantly quiet cabin. Around turns, it also feels secure and competent, though modest levels of grip and a lack of steering feel of the road means rivals like the Fusion and Accord Hybrids are more enjoyable to pilot overall.

The biggest thing you'll have to get used to in the Sonata Hybrid is the odd braking response: Due to the blending of the car's conventional brakes with the hybrid regenerative braking system, there's a small but noticeable delay between when you press the brake pedal and when you actually get the desired braking force. That said, this is a peculiarity of driving the hybrid more than anything else, as our testing has shown that the car has plenty of braking power for repeated, hard stops.

Interior

Not surprisingly, the Sonata Hybrid's cabin looks and feels very similar to its traditionally powered sibling. The interior is handsome and the controls are straightforward and intuitive to use, regardless of whether you have the base model or the Limited. Both models feature a touchscreen electronics interface this year, but the display in the Limited is significantly larger and includes navigation. The hybrid Sonata's slick-looking gauge cluster helps set the interior apart from the non-hybrid model and includes a separate LCD display meant to encourage more fuel-efficient driving.

Front seats are comfortable and supportive. The backseat offers plenty of room for two adults, though taller passengers will find headroom in short supply. All hybrid sedans lose a good bit of trunk space due to intrusion from the hybrid system's battery pack, and the Sonata Hybrid is no exception, with 12.1 cubic feet of capacity compared to 16.4 cubic feet in the regular Sonata. Among hybrid midsize sedans, the Sonata Hybrid offers comparable trunk space to the Fusion Hybrid and Accord Hybrid, but 1 cubic foot less than the Camry Hybrid.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

5(25%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.5
4 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

HPCU Died in Less than Two Months
jonqyork,10/06/2014
I bought this car on June 15, 2014. On July 14th, it wouldn't start. Had it towed to the dealer. It took them 5 days to find the problem. It was a blown fuse. On August 13th, it wouldn't start again. Towed again to the dealer. Now, 9 days later (when I originally wrote this), they still have it and can't figure out the problem. They said they've had another Sonata Hybrid in the shop with a similar problem for a month. They simply have no idea what's wrong with it or how to get it back on the road! And they told me they're now turning down tows because they don't know how to fix it!
Great Bang for the Buck
Marty Elmquist,07/25/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I am very pleased with my purchase of a certified pre-owned Sonata Hybrid. I have had it for over a month now and have taken it on several trips. I had initial concern with the trunk space, since the seats don't fold down because of the batteries, but found that there was plenty of space for our items. I have been getting great gas mileage for a mid size sedan. On my highway trips, I am averaging 44.5 miles per gallon and overall around 38.5. The ride is smooth and acceleration is great. When quickly accelerating to merge both the engine and the electric motor will assist the car to get up to speed. I also like that the electric motor will assist or take over when holding speed on the highway, even at 70 mile per hour. Thus the increase in gas mileage on the highway. Love the car so far and hope to own it for a long time.
Quiet luxurious, comfy ride
Kris,02/26/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Just bought this car at the end of January. So far so good Met my expectations fully.I love watching EV indicator on the dash a lot ;-)
Be-LOVED Sonata Hybrid is now the Be-HATED Sonata
Mr. Mozart,02/05/2019
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I was happy to finally buy a hybrid engine. But after 4 break-downs, I need to say "Good-bye". Each time the car malfunctions on the highway. It just stops and will not start. Pressing on the accelerator is pointless. After the tow, the engine codes tell the technicians nothing is wrong with the car. After 3-4 days in the shop, the car is returned with nothing fixed. I don't blame the mechanics, but there is a design flaw in this car. Be aware, if something goes awry with the engine, or the battery, the car will not accelerate. Thankfully, my wife and I are still alive. I am still committed to buying a hybrid engine, but definitely not with Hyundai.
See all 4 reviews of the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
36 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
199 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Overview

The Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

