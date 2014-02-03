Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me

415 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sonata Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 415 listings
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    75,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,300

    $1,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    134,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $1,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    83,749 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Black
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    10,937 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,998

    $1,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    132,413 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,495

    $821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    90,557 miles
    Good Deal

    $9,033

    $1,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    66,449 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,441

    $488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    94,116 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    62,853 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,491

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    136,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,700

    $442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    78,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $914 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    67,112 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,195

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    87,630 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    92,027 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    85,000 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    30,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,395

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    58,447 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 415 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.115 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 1
    (7%)
I Love this Hybrid
golfing713,03/02/2014
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I test drove 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE. 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid, 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-In, and 2013 Honda Civic Hybrid. All of these hybrid cars share the same feature, CVT. Continuous Variable Transmission. I work for Nissan and most Nissan's have a CVT in the car which are consistently being replaced. Since there first or second year CVT's I passed on Honda/Toyota. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited has a smooth quiet ride. Has a lot of great features and gas mileage so far has been in the low to mid 30's. Fit and Finish, seat comfort, back-up camera. nav, bluetooth make this car a great choice. Don't listen to the bad reviews, I feel this car has a great value for the $$. After driving the car for 2 1/2 years on the lease. I still feel this car is a great value for the money. However, combined mileage is slightly better than my wife's 2012 Hyundai Sonata limited. I get low 40's combined and Hyundai seems to over estimate overall mpg. Also, the 2013 sonata hybrid has the battery in the trunk which limits trunk space. I realize Hyundai changed battery location to increase trunk capacity. Overall, if your looking for a great used car the 2013 Sonata hybrid has a lot of great features and value as compared to Honda or Toyota. However, hybrid battery technology is better with other mfg. I plan on looking at the Hyundai Ioniq when my lease is up because I will not buy a Prius and would like to get better mpg closer to 50 combined.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Sonata Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Sonata Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings