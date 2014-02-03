Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me
415 listings
- 75,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,300$1,849 Below Market
- 134,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$1,585 Below Market
- 83,749 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
- 10,937 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,998$1,157 Below Market
- 132,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495$821 Below Market
- 90,557 miles
$9,033$1,331 Below Market
- 66,449 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,441$488 Below Market
- 94,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$212 Below Market
- 62,853 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,491
- 136,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,700$442 Below Market
- 78,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,000$914 Below Market
- 67,112 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$11,195
- 87,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 92,027 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,500
- 85,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 30,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,395
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,499
- 58,447 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,998
golfing713,03/02/2014
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I test drove 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE. 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid, 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-In, and 2013 Honda Civic Hybrid. All of these hybrid cars share the same feature, CVT. Continuous Variable Transmission. I work for Nissan and most Nissan's have a CVT in the car which are consistently being replaced. Since there first or second year CVT's I passed on Honda/Toyota. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited has a smooth quiet ride. Has a lot of great features and gas mileage so far has been in the low to mid 30's. Fit and Finish, seat comfort, back-up camera. nav, bluetooth make this car a great choice. Don't listen to the bad reviews, I feel this car has a great value for the $$. After driving the car for 2 1/2 years on the lease. I still feel this car is a great value for the money. However, combined mileage is slightly better than my wife's 2012 Hyundai Sonata limited. I get low 40's combined and Hyundai seems to over estimate overall mpg. Also, the 2013 sonata hybrid has the battery in the trunk which limits trunk space. I realize Hyundai changed battery location to increase trunk capacity. Overall, if your looking for a great used car the 2013 Sonata hybrid has a lot of great features and value as compared to Honda or Toyota. However, hybrid battery technology is better with other mfg. I plan on looking at the Hyundai Ioniq when my lease is up because I will not buy a Prius and would like to get better mpg closer to 50 combined.
