Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ipod Cable Gray; Leather Seats Porcelain White Pearl Standard Equipment Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited is offered by AutoNation Hyundai Tempe. This 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited is in a league of its own Find the quickest driving route in this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: Hyundai has put longtime mid-size best-sellers, including the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, directly into its sites with the Sonata. Hyundai meets or exceeds those models in most respects. With EPA fuel economy ratings of up to 24 mpg city, 35 highway, thanks to a direct-injection 4-cylinder engine, the Sonata has fuel-efficiency and power performance numbers that are both better than most base-model mid-size sedans. The Sonata Hybrid promises strong fuel efficiency. The Sonata is classified by the EPA as a large car, and has more passenger room than most of its competitors, while it has significantly more trunk space than the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu. The Sonata is also lighter than many cars in its class and has a short 35.8-foot turning diameter that's also shorter than most other mid-size sedans. The Sonata also has a trump card in safety, as it's a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS. Warranty continues to be a strong selling point for the Sonata. Like with all Hyundai products; the Sonata includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully transferable bumper-to-bumper warranty, 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five years of roadside go cheassistance. This model sets itself apart with trunk space, excellent ride quality, roomy interior, radically different styling inside and out, high-tech communications and entertainment features, and Strong, fuel-efficient engine

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 40 Highway)

VIN: KMHEC4A45DA098783

Stock: DA098783

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020