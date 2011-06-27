Vehicle overview

Hyundai is one of several car companies that has taken a successful midsize sedan and installed a hybrid powertrain that provides increased fuel mileage and makes the car appealing to a wider range of consumers. In addition to its 38 mpg combined EPA fuel economy rating, the 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid stands out for its generous standard equipment list and available in-cabin technology.

In the middle of 2012, the Sonata Hybrid saw its EPA ratings drop from 35 mpg city/40 mpg highway to 34 city/39 highway. Since then, Hyundai has made some changes to the hybrid system to improve the sedan's efficiency. An upgraded 35-kilowatt electric motor allows the car to spend more time in electric mode, which benefits mpg and allows the car to achieve 35 city/40 highway ratings once more. During Edmunds testing of a 2011 Sonata Hybrid, we were unable to achieve the EPA's mpg estimates in normal driving. However, we plan to test the 2013 model to see how its improved fuel economy ratings hold up in the real world.

Hyundai has also made changes to the computer-controlled clutch between the Sonata Hybrid's 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and its electric motor to help smooth out the transitions between the gas and electric power sources in traffic. The improvements were obvious during our testing of the 2013 Sonata Hybrid, but there's still room to perfect the braking response, which simply doesn't feel natural when you first get into this car. In addition, Hyundai fitted the 2013 model with a lighter, more compact lithium-polymer battery pack. This opens up extra trunk space, as the Sonata Hybrid goes from just 10.7 cubic feet last year to a respectable 12.1-cubic-foot trunk in 2013.

These updates should add up to a better Sonata Hybrid, but it's still facing stiff competition from the similarly priced 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid (47 mpg combined EPA rating) and 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid (41 mpg combined), which offer higher mpg ratings and a more refined driving experience. If the bottom line is important to you, keep in mind that the conventional Hyundai Sonata is a better value than the hybrid sedan, as it costs several thousand dollars less and has a respectable 28 mpg combined rating.