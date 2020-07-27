Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 28,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,995$1,863 Below Market
- 37,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,286$1,042 Below Market
- 11,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,895$888 Below Market
- certified
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE24,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,500$808 Below Market
- 40,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,700
- 32,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,983
- 31,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,983
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,685
- 19,257 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,500
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited59,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,999$2,763 Below Market
- 30,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,732$2,723 Below Market
- 2,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,577$2,410 Below Market
- 49,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,624
- 16,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,900$1,700 Below Market
- 14,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,799$1,475 Below Market
- 34,466 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,495
- 20,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,930$2,003 Below Market
- certified
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE14,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$17,500$951 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating53 Reviews
Happy Hyundai Owner,09/02/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Updating review - After almost 19K - my thoughts - Engine/Electric Motor/Transmission work flawlessly together. Seamlessly and efficiently changes modes and the 6 speed transmission is far preferable to a CVT even at the cost of a few MPGs. No droning noisiness. Drive in Eco mode most of the time. When sport mode is on the combined torque and HP turn the car into a pretty nice sport sedan. (The suspension is supposed to tighten in Sports mode but I found it to be a very modest tightening.) Speaking of MPG, averaging 44 MPG over the course of 12 months living in NE USA. All batteries lose efficiency in the winter months but make up for it in the summer. Interior is laid out to easily navigate the controls. Seats are excellent with good thigh support. One fail is the Halogen headlights in the SE edition. Low beams do not produce enough light. All cars at this point should have LED headlights standard. (I installed aftermarket LEDs and they work flawlessly.) After one year I think I made the right decision going with the Sonata Hybrid. I expect my next car will be fully electric. And at this point I would choose a Hyundai.
