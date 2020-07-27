Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me

415 listings
Sonata Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 415 listings
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    28,940 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    $1,863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    37,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,286

    $1,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    11,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,895

    $888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    24,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,500

    $808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    40,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,700

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    32,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,983

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    31,534 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,983

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $26,685

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    19,257 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    59,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,999

    $2,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    30,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,732

    $2,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    2,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,577

    $2,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior

    49,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,624

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    16,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,900

    $1,700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    14,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,799

    $1,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    34,466 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,495

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Red
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    20,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,930

    $2,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Black
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    14,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $17,500

    $951 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

  • 5
    (100%)
After One Year Update
Happy Hyundai Owner,09/02/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Updating review - After almost 19K - my thoughts - Engine/Electric Motor/Transmission work flawlessly together. Seamlessly and efficiently changes modes and the 6 speed transmission is far preferable to a CVT even at the cost of a few MPGs. No droning noisiness. Drive in Eco mode most of the time. When sport mode is on the combined torque and HP turn the car into a pretty nice sport sedan. (The suspension is supposed to tighten in Sports mode but I found it to be a very modest tightening.) Speaking of MPG, averaging 44 MPG over the course of 12 months living in NE USA. All batteries lose efficiency in the winter months but make up for it in the summer. Interior is laid out to easily navigate the controls. Seats are excellent with good thigh support. One fail is the Halogen headlights in the SE edition. Low beams do not produce enough light. All cars at this point should have LED headlights standard. (I installed aftermarket LEDs and they work flawlessly.) After one year I think I made the right decision going with the Sonata Hybrid. I expect my next car will be fully electric. And at this point I would choose a Hyundai.
Report abuse
