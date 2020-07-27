Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas

Leather Seats Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Blue Pearl; Leather Seating Surfaces Eclipse Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HyundaiSonata Hybrid Limited cannot be beat. This Hyundai Sonata Hybrid's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited is the one! More information about the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: The Hyundai Sonata stands out among mid-size sedans for offering one of the most generous sets of standard features. While most of its mid-size competition-- which includes the Ford Fusion, Chevrolet Malibu, Toyota Camry, Nissan Maxima and Honda Accord --does not offer the same level of usable interior space, cargo space, and ride comfort at the competitive price of the Hyundai. The Sonata Hybrid achieves EPA ratings of 38 mpg city, 43 highway. Plug-in hybrid technology is less common among mid-size sedans, and while there is a price premium for this technology, many federal and state incentives can make the extra cost disappear. Strengths of this model include efficient hybrid powertrain, passenger and cargo space, smooth ride, Fuel-efficient powertrains, and generous standard-feature set All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 38 City/ 43 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHE34L12HA048948

Stock: HA048948

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020