Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,469
|$11,528
|$13,475
|Clean
|$8,991
|$10,955
|$12,778
|Average
|$8,036
|$9,811
|$11,385
|Rough
|$7,082
|$8,666
|$9,991
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,900
|$9,771
|$11,534
|Clean
|$7,502
|$9,286
|$10,937
|Average
|$6,705
|$8,316
|$9,745
|Rough
|$5,908
|$7,346
|$8,552