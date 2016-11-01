2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with seats that are good for the long haul
- Smooth highway ride with minimal road noise
- Infotainment interface is easy to understand and use
- Crash test ratings are excellent
- Rear headroom is a little tighter than in some competitors
- Brakes feel grabby and can make it hard to stop smoothly
- Automatic emergency braking restricted to optional package on top trim
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Sonata Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is the gas-electric hybrid counterpart to the regular Sonata sedan. It has all the typical Sonata traits we like, such as a roomy interior and a generous list of standard features, and then adds great fuel economy of more than 40 mpg.
For 2018, the Sonata Hybrid receives a broad swath of updates, too. They include updated front and rear styling, new LED headlights, new wheel designs, and a fresh look for the dashboard and instrument panel. There's also a host of new driver aids such as standard blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, along with new wireless phone charging and a USB charge port for rear passengers.
From a mechanical standpoint, Hyundai says it has retuned the suspension and steering to improve the Sonata Hybrid's handling and feel. The hybrid powertrain is unchanged, though. While an EPA-rated 42 mpg is quite good, it still comes up a little short of some rivals' figures. The new Toyota Camry Hybrid LE, for example, gets 52 mpg combined.
Overall, though, the Sonata Hybrid presents its own compelling case of features and value, and we think it's worth checking out if you're shopping for a sedan with strong green-car cred.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid models
The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is available in SE and Limited trim levels. The regular Sonata and the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid are reviewed separately.
Both trim levels are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for a combined 193 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Energy captured from regenerative braking is stored in a trunk-mounted battery pack.
Standard equipment on the SE includes 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, a hands-free trunk, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs. Driver aids include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the Limited adds 17-inch wheels, LED headlights that bend in the direction of turns, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, wood-grain-look interior accents, rear-seat climate control vents, HD and satellite radio, and a three-year complimentary subscription to Hyundai's Blue Link remote services.
The Ultimate package for the Sonata Hybrid Limited includes additional driver aids such as automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and rear parking sensors. Other upgrades include a heated steering wheel, rear window shades, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system, wireless phone charging, and a premium 10-speaker Infinity sound system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited (2.0L inline-4 hybrid | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Sonata Hybrid has received some revisions, including improved touchscreen displays, Apple and Android smartphone integration, and additional driver aids. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sonata Hybrid, however.
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Sonata Hybrid models:
- Blind Spot With Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns driver of cars in the blind spot of adjacent lane, or when cars are approaching from the side while in reverse.
- Smart Cruise Control With Stop-Start
- Detects vehicles in front of car and automatically adjusts cruise speed to maintain a preset distance. Can even bring car to a full stop.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies corrective steering assistance to help keep car positioned in its lane if it senses the vehicle drifting.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata Hybrid
Related Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster