Overall rating 7.5 / 10

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is the gas-electric hybrid counterpart to the regular Sonata sedan. It has all the typical Sonata traits we like, such as a roomy interior and a generous list of standard features, and then adds great fuel economy of more than 40 mpg.

For 2018, the Sonata Hybrid receives a broad swath of updates, too. They include updated front and rear styling, new LED headlights, new wheel designs, and a fresh look for the dashboard and instrument panel. There's also a host of new driver aids such as standard blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, along with new wireless phone charging and a USB charge port for rear passengers.

From a mechanical standpoint, Hyundai says it has retuned the suspension and steering to improve the Sonata Hybrid's handling and feel. The hybrid powertrain is unchanged, though. While an EPA-rated 42 mpg is quite good, it still comes up a little short of some rivals' figures. The new Toyota Camry Hybrid LE, for example, gets 52 mpg combined.

Overall, though, the Sonata Hybrid presents its own compelling case of features and value, and we think it's worth checking out if you're shopping for a sedan with strong green-car cred.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.