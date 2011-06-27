Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Consumer Reviews
HPCU Died in Less than Two Months
I bought this car on June 15, 2014. On July 14th, it wouldn't start. Had it towed to the dealer. It took them 5 days to find the problem. It was a blown fuse. On August 13th, it wouldn't start again. Towed again to the dealer. Now, 9 days later (when I originally wrote this), they still have it and can't figure out the problem. They said they've had another Sonata Hybrid in the shop with a similar problem for a month. They simply have no idea what's wrong with it or how to get it back on the road! And they told me they're now turning down tows because they don't know how to fix it!
Great Bang for the Buck
I am very pleased with my purchase of a certified pre-owned Sonata Hybrid. I have had it for over a month now and have taken it on several trips. I had initial concern with the trunk space, since the seats don't fold down because of the batteries, but found that there was plenty of space for our items. I have been getting great gas mileage for a mid size sedan. On my highway trips, I am averaging 44.5 miles per gallon and overall around 38.5. The ride is smooth and acceleration is great. When quickly accelerating to merge both the engine and the electric motor will assist the car to get up to speed. I also like that the electric motor will assist or take over when holding speed on the highway, even at 70 mile per hour. Thus the increase in gas mileage on the highway. Love the car so far and hope to own it for a long time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Quiet luxurious, comfy ride
Just bought this car at the end of January. So far so good Met my expectations fully.I love watching EV indicator on the dash a lot ;-)
- Safety
- Performance
Be-LOVED Sonata Hybrid is now the Be-HATED Sonata
I was happy to finally buy a hybrid engine. But after 4 break-downs, I need to say "Good-bye". Each time the car malfunctions on the highway. It just stops and will not start. Pressing on the accelerator is pointless. After the tow, the engine codes tell the technicians nothing is wrong with the car. After 3-4 days in the shop, the car is returned with nothing fixed. I don't blame the mechanics, but there is a design flaw in this car. Be aware, if something goes awry with the engine, or the battery, the car will not accelerate. Thankfully, my wife and I are still alive. I am still committed to buying a hybrid engine, but definitely not with Hyundai.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata Hybrid
Related Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster