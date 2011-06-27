  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

MSRP range: $27,050 - $35,400
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Sedan Exterior Shown
MSRP$28,075
Edmunds suggests you pay$27,975
2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • High fuel economy
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Offers lots of safety and technology features
  • Enjoyable and easy to drive
  • Lower-quality interior materials than some rivals
  • Road and wind noise is a bit elevated
  • Remote smart parking assist now available on the Limited trim level
  • Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$27,050
MPG & Fuel
50 City / 54 Hwy / 52 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 192 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque: N/A
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 192.9 in. / Height: 56.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.2 in.
Curb Weight: 3325 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.0 cu.ft.
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.7%

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Sonata Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Sonata Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sonata Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 47 mpg to 52 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sonata Hybrid has 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid:

  • Remote smart parking assist now available on the Limited trim level
  • Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sonata Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sonata Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Sonata Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,050.

Other versions include:

  • Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $27,050
  • SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $29,800
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $35,400
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, the next question is, which Sonata Hybrid model is right for you? Sonata Hybrid variants include Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Sonata Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Overview

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Hyundai Sonata Hybrid models are available with a 2.0 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 192 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Sonata Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Sonata Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,075. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $100 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $100 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,975.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,825. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $110 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $110 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,715.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,425. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $131 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $131 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,294.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 10 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Which 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 37 new 2022 Sonata Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,224 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,299 on a used or CPO 2022 Sonata Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,880.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
52 compined MPG,
50 city MPG/54 highway MPG

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
47 compined MPG,
45 city MPG/51 highway MPG

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
47 compined MPG,
45 city MPG/51 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG52
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume120.4 cu.ft.
Wheelbase111.8 in.
Length192.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.9 in.
Curb Weight3325 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

