2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
What’s new
- More advanced driver safety aids standard on the Limited trim
- Part of the sixth Sonata generation introduced in 2015
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with seats that are good for the long haul
- Smooth highway ride with minimal road noise
- Infotainment interface is easy to understand and use
- Rear headroom is a little tighter than in some competitors
- Brakes feel grabby and can make it hard to stop smoothly
- Fuel economy trails that of other top hybrids
Which Sonata Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
You might be surprised to learn how little you need to sacrifice to get high fuel economy from a midsize sedan these days. The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, for example, provides the same high level of comfort and features we like in the standard Sonata and then tops it all off with an EPA-estimated 42 mpg in mixed driving. The Hybrid does cost a little more than the regular Sonata, but it comes with plenty of standard equipment. The Sonata Hybrid also retains Hyundai's attractive warranties, capped off with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
The Sonata Hybrid isn't the only offering, of course. With the Ford Fusion Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid also vying for your attention, it'll likely be worth your time to shop around. Some of these cars offer even higher fuel economy and more advanced driver safety aids as standard. But overall we find the 2019 Sonata Hybrid to be an agreeable and easy-driving sedan.
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid models
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is available in SE and Limited trim levels. The regular Sonata and the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid are reviewed separately.
Both trim levels are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for a combined 193 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Energy captured from regenerative braking is stored in a trunk-mounted battery pack.
Standard equipment on the SE includes 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, heated side mirrors, hands-free trunk operation, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, satellite radio, and a six-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs. Driver aids include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the Limited adds 17-inch wheels, LED headlights that bend in the direction of turns, automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, driver-seat memory functions, 60/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain-look interior accents, rear-seat climate control vents, HD Radio, and a three-year complimentary subscription to Hyundai's Blue Link remote services. For 2019 the Limited sees the addition of adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
The Ultimate package for the Sonata Hybrid Limited adds more driver assistance in the forms of drowsy driver warning and rear parking sensors. Other upgrades include unique interior accent panels, a heated steering wheel, rear window shades, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system, wireless phone charging, and a premium 10-speaker Infinity sound system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited (2.0L inline-4 hybrid | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Sonata Hybrid has received some revisions, including improved touchscreen displays, Apple and Android smartphone integration, and additional driver aids. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sonata Hybrid, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking5.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.0
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata Hybrid
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$31,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|193 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$25,750
|MPG
|40 city / 46 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|193 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sonata Hybrid safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring With Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns the driver of cars in the blind spot of the adjacent lane or when cars are approaching from the side while in reverse.
- Smart Cruise Control With Stop-Start
- Detects vehicles in front of the car and automatically adjusts the cruise speed to maintain a preset distance. Can even bring the car to a full stop.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Applies corrective steering assistance to help keep the car positioned in its lane if it senses the vehicle drifting.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. the competition
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
Spacious, stylish and based on the class-leading sedan, the hybrid version of the Honda Accord certainly has a lot going for it. But we're not completely enamored with the way it drives or some of the noises its hybrid powertrain makes. But if cargo capacity and generous rear-passenger legroom are a priority, the powertrain issues can be overlooked.
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid
The Toyota Camry Hybrid might just be a better car than the standard Camry as you get the same cargo capacity, roomy interior and good visibility as you do in gasoline-powered versions along with an EPA rating of 46 mpg. But the hybrid is also saddled with Toyota's lackluster infotainment system, and in LE trim the ride is wallowy at higher speeds.
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Honda Insight
The Insight is our highest-rated hybrid vehicle. And despite its shorter overall length when compared to the Sonata Hybrid, the Insight offers more rear legroom and cargo space than the Hyundai. It's also rated to return 48 mpg. But, at 10.6 gallons, the fuel tank is tiny when compared to the Sonata's 15.9-gallon capacity, and its engine can sound a little rough when pushed hard.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid:
- More advanced driver safety aids standard on the Limited trim
- Part of the sixth Sonata generation introduced in 2015
Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,750.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $31,300
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $25,750
What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sonata Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sonata Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,585. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $2,674 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,674 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,911.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,875. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $1,673 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,673 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,202.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 6.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2019 Sonata Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,875 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,933 on a used or CPO 2019 Sonata Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,065.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,475.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Hyundai Kona Electric 2020
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Accent
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 XC90