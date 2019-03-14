  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

What's new

  • More advanced driver safety aids standard on the Limited trim
  • Part of the sixth Sonata generation introduced in 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with seats that are good for the long haul
  • Smooth highway ride with minimal road noise
  • Infotainment interface is easy to understand and use
  • Rear headroom is a little tighter than in some competitors
  • Brakes feel grabby and can make it hard to stop smoothly
  • Fuel economy trails that of other top hybrids
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$25,750
Save as much as $2,674
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,674 with Edmunds

2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Sonata Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

Though it's hard to argue with the SE trim level's list of standard features and low price, we like the Limited for its extra equipment. These include a panoramic sunroof, upscale leather interior and more driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

You might be surprised to learn how little you need to sacrifice to get high fuel economy from a midsize sedan these days. The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, for example, provides the same high level of comfort and features we like in the standard Sonata and then tops it all off with an EPA-estimated 42 mpg in mixed driving. The Hybrid does cost a little more than the regular Sonata, but it comes with plenty of standard equipment. The Sonata Hybrid also retains Hyundai's attractive warranties, capped off with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

The Sonata Hybrid isn't the only offering, of course. With the Ford Fusion Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid also vying for your attention, it'll likely be worth your time to shop around. Some of these cars offer even higher fuel economy and more advanced driver safety aids as standard. But overall we find the 2019 Sonata Hybrid to be an agreeable and easy-driving sedan.

2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid models

The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is available in SE and Limited trim levels. The regular Sonata and the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid are reviewed separately.

Both trim levels are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for a combined 193 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Energy captured from regenerative braking is stored in a trunk-mounted battery pack.

Standard equipment on the SE includes 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, heated side mirrors, hands-free trunk operation, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, satellite radio, and a six-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs. Driver aids include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Stepping up to the Limited adds 17-inch wheels, LED headlights that bend in the direction of turns, automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, driver-seat memory functions, 60/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain-look interior accents, rear-seat climate control vents, HD Radio, and a three-year complimentary subscription to Hyundai's Blue Link remote services. For 2019 the Limited sees the addition of adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.

The Ultimate package for the Sonata Hybrid Limited adds more driver assistance in the forms of drowsy driver warning and rear parking sensors. Other upgrades include unique interior accent panels, a heated steering wheel, rear window shades, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system, wireless phone charging, and a premium 10-speaker Infinity sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited (2.0L inline-4 hybrid | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Sonata Hybrid has received some revisions, including improved touchscreen displays, Apple and Android smartphone integration, and additional driver aids. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sonata Hybrid, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.0
The Sonata Hybrid's performance is unremarkable, but the six-speed automatic transmission is a delight compared to CVT automatics found in most hybrids. Handling is decent, but braking action is not intuitive.

Acceleration

7.5
It's smooth leaving a stop thanks to initial electric-only power. The gas engine-electric motor combo gives strong midrange response, but with our measured 0-60 mph acceleration run of 8.5 seconds, the Sonata Hybrid is slower than main rivals. The traditional six-speed automatic shifts nearly imperceptibly.

Braking

5.0
The brake feel is disappointing. Blame it on the regenerative braking. The pedal is initially grabby, especially at highway speeds, followed by a long, disconcerting dead period within the pedal stroke. Panic stops from 60 mph in our testing were decent, needing just 119 feet.

Steering

7.0
The Sonata Hybrid goes pretty much where you point it. We noticed little difference between the Eco and the Sport steering modes. It errs on the light side of assist, which drivers will appreciate around town.

Handling

7.5
The Sonata Hybrid has a surprisingly willing chassis; this thing doesn't hate corners. It worked well at our test track and on twisty roads, where it proved hospitable to driver inputs. The low-grip tires do squeal early in corners, though.

Drivability

8.0
If not for the "even-horrible-for-a-hybrid" brakes, this car would rate higher. The electric-only start-off gives smooth getaways, the transmission makes subtle shifts, the steering is light and easy, and the outward views are decent.

Comfort

7.5
The front seats are comfy. The ride is decently smooth until you hit a big bump. Wind, engine and tire noise is well-damped, except the tires are quite loud over surface changes.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are excellent. The cushions are on the firm side, but the side bolsters are soft and don't dig in. The leather could be more supple. The rear seatbacks have a near-perfect angle.

Ride comfort

7.0
In most situations, the Sonata Hybrid feels like it's softly sprung. The ride is unobtrusive, and it soaks up smaller pavement ripples easily. But in contrast to other Sonatas we've tested, big bumps upset the cabin dramatically.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The levels of wind and road noise are well-controlled, though the tires can get noisy when the road surface changes. The engine is restrained, both in power and sound. There's some suspension noise when driving over larger bumps.

Interior

8.0
The Sonata Hybrid's interior isn't as stylish as some in the class, but the controls are easy to learn and use. Entering or exiting the car is easy enough, and outward visibility is better than most.

Ease of use

9.0
The controls are simple yet logical, with clearly legible gauges. The flat, expansive center stack has large buttons and grippy knobs. The standard touchscreen is user-friendly. The audio tuning knob, though, is far away from the driver.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The wide-opening front doors make things easy. The seats' side bolsters don't hamper entry and exit. The rear doors have a large entryway. You only need to duck your head slightly to avoid the roof.

Roominess

7.5
Although hampered by the panoramic sunroof, front headroom is still good enough for average-size adults. There's excellent elbow room. The back seat is roomy, although headroom is tighter than in some rivals.

Visibility

8.0
The Sonata Hybrid has excellent outward views. Blind-spot detection and a rearview camera come standard, while lane departure warning is standard for the Limited trim and rear parking sensors are optional for the Limited.

Quality

7.5
Hyundai knows how to make nice-looking interiors. The Limited's leather upholstery, though not overly supple, feels high-quality. The only weird issues on our test car were a creaky rearview mirror and some squeaks from trim pieces over big bumps.

Utility

8.0
While most hybrids inevitably sacrifice some trunk or interior space to make a home for the battery pack, the Sonata Hybrid manages to retain a good bit of usable space. It doesn't give up much trunk space to the regular Sonata, and it's a bit better than many hybrid sedans.

Small-item storage

7.5
Though the glovebox is a bit on the smaller side, there's plenty of other places to put things. Storage below the center armrest is ample, and there's a handy place to put things just in front of the shift lever. The cupholders tend to hold odds and ends better than they hold drinks.

Cargo space

7.5
Thanks to the battery placement, the trunk is 13.4 cubic feet. That's about 3 cubic feet smaller than the standard Sonata's trunk, but it's still about average for the class. The rear seats do fold down.

Technology

8.0
Hyundai's infotainment system is one of the better and easier ones to use. The colors and graphics are sharp and clear, the virtual buttons are large, and the system responds quickly to touch and voice commands.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard features. Wireless device charging is available, but only in the Limited's Ultimate package. Rear passengers will be pleased to see a USB port available for charging a phone or device.

Driver aids

7.0
Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are standard, but restricting a key feature such as automatic emergency braking to the Limited trim isn't good enough when some competitors offer a full suite of driver aids as standard equipment.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Limited 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
    MSRP$31,300
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower193 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SE 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
    MSRP$25,750
    MPG 40 city / 46 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower193 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Sonata Hybrid safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitoring With Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Warns the driver of cars in the blind spot of the adjacent lane or when cars are approaching from the side while in reverse.
    Smart Cruise Control With Stop-Start
    Detects vehicles in front of the car and automatically adjusts the cruise speed to maintain a preset distance. Can even bring the car to a full stop.
    Lane Keeping Assist
    Applies corrective steering assistance to help keep the car positioned in its lane if it senses the vehicle drifting.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. the competition

    Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid

    Spacious, stylish and based on the class-leading sedan, the hybrid version of the Honda Accord certainly has a lot going for it. But we're not completely enamored with the way it drives or some of the noises its hybrid powertrain makes. But if cargo capacity and generous rear-passenger legroom are a priority, the powertrain issues can be overlooked.

    Compare Hyundai Sonata Hybrid & Honda Accord Hybrid features

    Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid

    The Toyota Camry Hybrid might just be a better car than the standard Camry as you get the same cargo capacity, roomy interior and good visibility as you do in gasoline-powered versions along with an EPA rating of 46 mpg. But the hybrid is also saddled with Toyota's lackluster infotainment system, and in LE trim the ride is wallowy at higher speeds.

    Compare Hyundai Sonata Hybrid & Toyota Camry Hybrid features

    Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Honda Insight

    The Insight is our highest-rated hybrid vehicle. And despite its shorter overall length when compared to the Sonata Hybrid, the Insight offers more rear legroom and cargo space than the Hyundai. It's also rated to return 48 mpg. But, at 10.6 gallons, the fuel tank is tiny when compared to the Sonata's 15.9-gallon capacity, and its engine can sound a little rough when pushed hard.

    Compare Hyundai Sonata Hybrid & Honda Insight features

    FAQ

    Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Sonata Hybrid both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Sonata Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sonata Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 42 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sonata Hybrid has 13.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid:

    • More advanced driver safety aids standard on the Limited trim
    • Part of the sixth Sonata generation introduced in 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sonata Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sonata Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Sonata Hybrid and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Sonata Hybrid is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,750.

    Other versions include:

    • Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $31,300
    • SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $25,750
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, the next question is, which Sonata Hybrid model is right for you? Sonata Hybrid variants include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Sonata Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Overview

    The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sonata Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sonata Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

    The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,585. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $2,674 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,674 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,911.

    The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

    The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,875. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $1,673 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,673 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,202.

    The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 6.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2019 Sonata Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,875 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,933 on a used or CPO 2019 Sonata Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,065.

    Find a new Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,475.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Hyundai lease specials

