Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    70,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,200

    $2,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    48,568 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,664

    $1,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    121,080 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,591

    $1,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    105,734 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $1,984

    $5,695 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    22,633 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $1,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    96,706 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $1,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    75,545 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,385

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    99,841 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    31,944 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $10,990

    $549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    125,367 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    32,351 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $10,795

    $725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    46,523 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,789

    $764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    98,672 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    113,146 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    $926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    126,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,920

    $417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    87,021 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    88,445 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,899

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    121,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $467 Below Market
    Details

78K miles engine failure?
sidneilima@me.com,10/18/2017
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
78K miles engine failure? I own a 2012 Sonata Hybrid since 07/2015 which I bought from a off lease place with a little over 24k miles on it. I loved this car ever since I bought it, never had any major issues, till last week when it stalled on me with warns to stop driving to prevent damage to the hybrid system. I had it towed to a dealership to receive the news that the engine was seized and it would cost me $8,700 to have it replaced. I was shocked and start laughing, cause I thought is was a bad joke of some kind… Nope!! she was dead serious. So I said, okay 10years/100K miles powertrain warranty… Nope!…that only applies for the original owner… Certified Pre-owned gets 5years/60k miles… My car has 78k miles and I didn’t buy a certified Pre-owned… Very sad since I don’t have that kind of money and even if I had, KBB on my car is $8,800, it wouldn’t make sense spend on it…. Very, very sad my engine died with ONLY 78K miles…The worse I still own $8,500 on that car. Not sure what to do at this point.
