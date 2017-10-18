Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 70,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,200$2,426 Below Market
Heritage Honda Bel Air - Fallston / Maryland
**12 MONTH / 12,000 MILES WARRANTY** **DUAL SUNROOFS** **NAVIGATION** **HEATED SEATS** **REARVIEW PARKING ASSIST** **BLUETOOTH** **ONE OWNER** **CLEAN CARFAX** 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic FWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Clean CARFAX. 34/39 City/Highway MPG Venetian Red Pearl 34/39 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A48CA037507
Stock: EU037507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 48,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,664$1,681 Below Market
Porsche of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
-Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2012! Bluetooth, This 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, has a great Silver Frost Metallic exterior, and a clean Gray interior! Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio iPOD Adapter This Hyundai Sonata gets great fuel economy with over 39.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A42CA034053
Stock: MW33469C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 121,080 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,591$1,461 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The striking new styling of the 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid erased any memories of the previous car's nondescript styling. The Sonata Hybrid received unique headlights, taillights, front and rear fascias, side sills and wheels which contribute to better aerodynamics, helping it achieve better fuel economy. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Power Driver Seat, 16 Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Bluetooth and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (69R)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A47CA026109
Stock: C6109R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,734 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,984$5,695 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick & Pre Owned Super Store* Your Hometown Dealer Here at Arcadia Chevrolet Buick We Guarantee the Best price on all New and Pre Owned vehicles and No Dealer Fee Stop in today or shop us 24/7 on arcadiachevy.com *Arcadia Chevrolet Buick* *210 South Brevard Ave* *Arcadia, Fl 34266* *863-494-3838* *NOBODY BEATS OUR DEAL NOBODY!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41CA039132
Stock: 5039132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2019
- 22,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,009 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A47CA032038
Stock: DC119689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,706 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$1,622 Below Market
Al Piemonte Buick GMC - Elmhurst / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Ultimate in Venetian Red Pearl Mica. Panoramic Sunroof**Navigation**Backup Camera**Leather Heated/Cooled Seats**Infinity Premium Sound System**Smart Key w/Push Start**Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass**Heated Rear Seats**Dual Zone Climate Control**26 Service Records and more. Call today to schedule you VIP Test Drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A46CA054483
Stock: P2448B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 75,545 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,385
Rockland Genesis - Nanuet / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A43CA025796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,841 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***HEATED SEATS***PANORAMIC MOONROOF***GAS SAVER***Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41CA019656
Stock: A019656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,944 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,990$549 Below Market
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, LOW MILES - 31,944! Hybrid trim. iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid, Non-Smoker vehicle, Local Trade. CLICK ME! DRIVE THIS SONATA WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. KEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI SONATA: Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Hyundai Hybrid with Blue Sky Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine. HYUNDAI SONATA: BEST IN CLASS: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the Hyundai Sonata a Top Safety Pick, earning the highest scores of Good in front, rear, side-impact and roof strength tests. -USnews.com. MORE ABOUT US: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A4XCA038237
Stock: 76564H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,367 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$472 Below Market
AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Ipod Cable Gray; Seats Hyper Silver Metallic Standard Equipment This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY* *TREMENDOUS VALUE* *WON'T LAST* AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Hyundai Sonata. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Beautiful color combination with Hyper Silver Metallic exterior over Gray interior making this the one to own! We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A47CA023789
Stock: CA023789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 32,351 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,795$725 Below Market
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Just as stylish as it is efficient, our incredible 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Sedan is beautiful in Blue Sky Metallic! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder combined with Electric counterparts to supply 206hp while paired with the smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Together, they help our Front Wheel Drive Sonata to achieve nearly 40mpg on the highway while showing off a unique front grille and Blue Drive badges distinguish our Hybrid from the more traditional Sonata. This Sonata Hybrid is the first non-plug-in hybrid to feature the next-generation lithium polymer battery technology. The Hybrid cabin is designed to last with premium fabrics and soft-touch materials throughout. An impressive array of features like Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-way power driver's seat, available satellite radio and push-button start all add to the upscale feeling of the interior. Hyundai offers a 5-Star crash test rating, and safety features such as advanced airbags, electronic stability control, and crumple zones all work together to keep you as safe as possible. Buying a hybrid no longer means you must compromise. This Sonata Hybrid offers all the features, performance and efficiency anyone could possibly want to be wrapped up into one unique Sedan. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Delivery options available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A42CA038345
Stock: SCB1332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 46,523 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,789$764 Below Market
Hollywood Motor Company - Saint Louis / Missouri
**2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid**Only 46K Miles**Great Gas Mileage**Powered & Heated SeatsAlloys** REDUCED $10789 **** 40 YEARS IN THE BUSINESS OF MAKING OUR CUSTOMERS SATISFIED ***Hollywood Motor Co. vehicles are thoroughly inspected and reconditioned to the highest level and are sold with a 90 day/3000 mile limited warranty and there’s financing for everyone with rates as low as 1.99% with approved credit!**FEATURES:**Single Disc CD Changer **Steering Wheel Audio Controls **Power Locks **Power Windows **Driver & Passenger Power Seats **Heated Seats **Leather Seats **Tilt Wheel **Cruise control **Security Alarm **Alloy Wheels **Dual Climate Control **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A40CA055211
Stock: R11678RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,672 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This Fully Loaded 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4-Door Sedan is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. In addition to being well-cared for, this Hyundai Sonata has very low mileage making it a rare find. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Sonata makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Hyundai Sonata plus much, much more. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this Hyundai Sonata can handle the job. More information about the 2012 Hyundai Sonata: The Sonata lineup comes powered by 4-cylinder engine. The 2.4L unit delivers 198 horsepower with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. An optional 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder kicks out 274 horsepower in either SE or Limited trims. The 206-hp Sonata Hybrid pairs that 2.4L (rated at 166 hp) with a permanent magnet high-density electric motor with 39 hp and an industry-first lithium polymer battery. The car is capable of running in all-electric mode up to 74 mpg. The manual-transmission model gets an EPA-rated 24 mpg city, 35 highway while the automatic models get 22/34. The engine's direct-injection design aids that, along with improved aerodynamics and an overall curb weight that's lighter than most other mid-size sedans. The turbo provides great efficiency as well, rated at 22 mpg city, 34 mpg highway. Sonata Hybrid with the automatic returns 34 mpg city and 39 mpg highway. The 2012 Hyundai Sonata has a rather conventional suspension layout, with MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link, independent arrangement in back, along with front and rear stabilizer bars to help bring sporty handling along with a good, well damped ride. All Sonatas have front-wheel drive. GLS and Limited models get low-rolling-resistance tires aimed at improving fuel economy, while the SE gets stickier low-profile tires and a firmer suspension tuning. The Sonata's interior design wraps around the front occupants and flows through to the back, bringing climate-control vents, while the instrument panel itself follows a straightforward control layout that puts entertainment and navigation controls up high with large climate controls just below. Front and backseat appointments are plenty spacious for five adults--including enough space for taller adults in back. In addition to the base GLS, two other Sonata automatic-only models of the Sonata are offered: the sporty SE and the especially luxurious Limited. The three models of the Sonata also get quite different interior appointments; lower-level Sonata models get a textured plastic material for the dash and doors, while SE models get more metallic trim and Limited models get woodgrain or piano-black trims. SE models add steering-wheel paddle-shifters and Limited models get a sport-shift mode for the transmission. GLS models get a very generous array of standard equipment that includes keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, tilt/telescopic steering wheel adjustment, steering-wheel controls, power windows, locks, mirrors and split folding rear seatbacks. SE models add sport seats, leather steering-wheel and shifter trim and push button start, plus fog lamps, hyper silver alloy wheels, performance tires and a chrome-tipped exhaust. At the top of the range, the Limited gets a long list of additional features, such as a sunroof, heated leather seats (front and back), heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control and rear-seat heat ducts. All Sonata models get a USB interface as well as an iPod connector, plus XM satellite radio and a Bluetooth hands-free calling interface. A 3-month trial subscription for XM is included. A new wide-screen navigation system is optional on the SE and Limited, featuring real-time XM NavTraffic along with weather, stock and sports information. Also included with the system are Bluetooth audio streaming capability and 8 GB of flash memory for storing music files. Safety features are strong in the 2012 Sonata. All models get active head restraints for front occupants and include front side airbags, full-length side-curtain bags, electronic stability control and anti-lock brakes. This model sets itself apart with high-tech communications and entertainment features, radically different styling inside and out, Strong, fuel-efficient engine, roomy interior, trunk space, and excellent ride quality *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A48CA023882
Stock: P023882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 113,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$926 Below Market
Louie Herron Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Madison / Georgia
Introducing the 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid! This sedan hits the mark with consumers demanding economical versatility! Hyundai prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated front and rear seats, power windows, and air conditioning. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A44CA059620
Stock: P1478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 126,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,920$417 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Ultimate Pkg Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ipod Cable Camel; Seats Venetian Red Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A48CA047048
Stock: CA047048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 87,021 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$531 Below Market
American Automotive - Tucson / Arizona
American Automotive, LLC is founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We are proud to offer these values in our sales and business practices so our customers keep coming back. The vehicles on our lot have the best prices and quality in the area so come by and see us today! Prices subject to change without notice. Price is plus fees and tax. On Approved Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41CA026199
Stock: 0478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,445 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,899
Liberty Hyundai - Mahwah / New Jersey
Ultimate Package! Silver Frost Metallic 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid. MARKED DOWN FOR OUR PRE-OWNED INVENTORY CLEARANCE !! Buying a Pre-Owned car, truck, or SUV should not be a roll of the dice. Before any Pre-Owned vehicle is offered for sale at Liberty Hyundai, it goes through a complete 150 point inspection by our technicians. Any vehicle that is fewer than 8 years old, and has less than 100,000 miles automatically gets a 3 month/3,000 powertrain warranty. You'll also have several options to extend that warranty, with varying levels of coverage, time/mileage, and deductibles...it's all up to you! Price includes all costs to be paid by the consumer except for licensing, registration, taxes, and $495 Doc fee. Certification charges are additional on Hyundai Certified vehicles and vary depending on chosen level of coverage. See dealer for details.34/39 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A48CA028399
Stock: 2751A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$467 Below Market
Champion Mazda - Owensboro / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41CA060739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
