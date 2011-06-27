Close

Ed Voyles Hyundai - Smyrna / Georgia

2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Pewter Gray Metallic Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Glossy DLO Surround & Outside Mirror Housing, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, iPod Cable, Leather Seating Surfaces, MP3 decoder, Option Group 02, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Pewter Gray Metallic.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 36/40 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 15087 miles below market average!Ed Voyles Hyundai services all areas of Metro Atlanta: Marietta, Smyrna, Mableton, Sandy Springs, Kennesaw, Acworth, Cartersville, Emerson, Dallas, Woodstock, Towne Lake, Canton, Roswell, Alpharetta, Duluth, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Conyers, Tucker, Campbellton, College Park, Decatur, Dunwoody, Ball Ground, Brookhaven, Austell, Sandy Plains, Hiram, Powder Springs, Vinings, and we are more than willing to take vehicles to our customers to show them, we will even ship them to you if necessary! We've been in the community for decades and we will do whatever it takes to ensure our customers have the best experience possible! Please call us today to experience the Ed Voyles difference! * Customer must trade in a vehicle to receive $500 Trade-Assist credit; Trade-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. ** Customer must finance with Dealer Financing for Customer to receive $500 Finance-Assist credit; Finance-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. See dealer for complete details. Price excludes, tax, tag, title, and electronic filing fee. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Please contact us to verify availability.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHEC4A40FA126458

Stock: 287702A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020