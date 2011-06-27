Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$9,999Great Deal | $2,096 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base72,747 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A43FA138460
Stock: 20T3931A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $9,366Great Deal
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base120,927 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roger Beasley Genesis Kyle - Kyle / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41FA128347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,500Great Deal | $1,536 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited67,989 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1477637 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A48FA123291
Stock: c158817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $11,988Great Deal
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited87,252 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
CARFAX CERTIFIED!! NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMER, SUNROOF. SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! You don't see deals like this every day. The Hyundai Sonata stands out among mid-size sedans for offering one of the most generous sets of standard features.. Soft and luxurious leather seating. Don't overpay for the car you want. Get the right price right here. Easy to use navigation system included. This vehicle includes: heated seats, a sunroof, a high EPA estimated fuel efficiency rating of 37 MPG combined, backup camera and power mirrors. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A45FA123894
Stock: H01209A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,990Great Deal | $1,043 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited123,749 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Skyline Motors - Louisville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A45FA130179
Stock: 3232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,973Great Deal | $1,100 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited79,846 milesDelivery available*
Hyundai of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Leather Seats, Local Trade, Back-up Camera, Premium Wheels, Navigation, Great Condition, Super Clean, Like New Brakes, Like new Tires, USB Charging Ports, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Hands Free, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, CD Player, Premium Audio, Security System, Panoramic Sunroof/Moonroof, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price., 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, Glossy DLO Surround & Outside Mirror Housing, Option Group 02, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 11268 miles below market average! 2015 Starlight Silver Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 36/40 City/Highway MPG 36/40 City/Highway MPGAt Murfreesboro Hyundai Volkswagen WE believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS "THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICE" possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down OUR ENTIRE TEAM in Murfreesboro is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Proudly serving these areas Tennessee, Nashville, River Gate, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Hendersonville, Nolensville, Spring Hill, Mt Juliet, Belle Meade, Gallatin, Springfield, Lebanon, Portland, Columbia, Manchester, Shelbyville, Lascassas, Rockville, Christiana, Lavergne, Cool springs, Cookeville, Readyville, Woodbury & Franklin. Call us Now 866-308-5679 for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A42FA119317
Stock: T119317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $12,777Great Deal | $1,282 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited59,377 milesDelivery available*
Leith Volkswagen of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A42FA132231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,857Good Deal | $1,286 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base106,831 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Stokes Brown Toyota of Hilton Head - Bluffton / South Carolina
***Stokes Toyota Hilton Head*** Local Trade** Great MPG** 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Pewter Gray Metallic, Factory Equipped With: 16-Inch Eco-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Headlight LED Accents & LED Taillights, Automatic Headlights & Front Fog Lights, Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators, Proximity Key Entry w/ Push Button Start, LED Interior Dome Lights, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Color LCD Trip Computer w/ Hybrid Technology Display, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces w/ Heated Front Seats, Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Cruise, Audio & Phone Controls, 4.3-Inch Touchscreen Color Audio Display, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/ iPod®/USB & Auxiliary Input Jacks, HD Radio® Technology w/ Multicasting, SiriusXM® Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Hyundai Blue Link® Telematics System, Blue Link Connected Care, Emergency Tire Puncture Repair Kit in lieu of Spare TireProfessionally Serviced and Detailed for your Peace of Mind. CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT 843.815.0240 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.STOKESTOYOTAHILTONHEAD.COM OR VISIT US AT 100 FORDING ISLAND ROAD, BLUFFTON SC 29910.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41FA130440
Stock: 27259A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- New Listing$13,300Good Deal
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base40,218 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A40FA132857
Stock: 10428763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- New Listing$10,495Good Deal | $1,310 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base94,127 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bellamy Strickland Chevrolet Buick GMC - McDonough / Georgia
FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! Sonata Hybrid trim. Hybrid Satellite Radio iPod/MP3 Input Heated Seats Aluminum Wheels Back-Up Camera. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat Back-Up Camera Hybrid Satellite Radio iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player Remote Trunk Release Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: The Sonata Hybrid Limited gets the same 37-mpg-combined EPA rating as the itsy-bitsy Scion iQ runabout yet it gives you all the luxury and peace of mind that come with a high-end Sonata sedan. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 40 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: Dealer of The Year Award for Outstanding Sales Customer Satisfaction and Service to the surrounding community. Our team is professional offers you a no-pressure environment and operates with the quality you expect. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A47FA133570
Stock: 24330B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $12,988Fair Deal | $461 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited73,694 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Voyles Hyundai - Smyrna / Georgia
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Pewter Gray Metallic Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Glossy DLO Surround & Outside Mirror Housing, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, iPod Cable, Leather Seating Surfaces, MP3 decoder, Option Group 02, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Pewter Gray Metallic.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 36/40 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 15087 miles below market average!Ed Voyles Hyundai services all areas of Metro Atlanta: Marietta, Smyrna, Mableton, Sandy Springs, Kennesaw, Acworth, Cartersville, Emerson, Dallas, Woodstock, Towne Lake, Canton, Roswell, Alpharetta, Duluth, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Conyers, Tucker, Campbellton, College Park, Decatur, Dunwoody, Ball Ground, Brookhaven, Austell, Sandy Plains, Hiram, Powder Springs, Vinings, and we are more than willing to take vehicles to our customers to show them, we will even ship them to you if necessary! We've been in the community for decades and we will do whatever it takes to ensure our customers have the best experience possible! Please call us today to experience the Ed Voyles difference! * Customer must trade in a vehicle to receive $500 Trade-Assist credit; Trade-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. ** Customer must finance with Dealer Financing for Customer to receive $500 Finance-Assist credit; Finance-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. See dealer for complete details. Price excludes, tax, tag, title, and electronic filing fee. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Please contact us to verify availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A40FA126458
Stock: 287702A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $12,990Good Deal | $814 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited66,335 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED**HYBRID ENGINE**AIR CONDITIONING**BACKUP CAMERA**LEATHER INTERIOR**PUSH TO START**FRONT HEATED SEATS**ALLOY WHEELS**BLUETOOTH ENABLED**ABS BRAKES**POWER SUNROOF**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**KEYLESS ENTRY**TRIP COMPUTER**VEHICLE ANTI-THEFT**CLIMATE CONTROL**TILT STEERING**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-485-9856
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A49FA129357
Stock: 129357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,998Fair Deal | $359 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited124,139 milesDelivery available*
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Navigation System, Panoramic sunroof BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES OPTION GROUP 02 Premium Package, Glossy DLO Surround Outside Mirror Housing, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, iPod/USB and auxiliary inputs, 9 Infinity premium speakers (2 front, 2 tweeters, 4 rear w/coaxial mounted tweeters, subwoofer, and external Infinity amplifier - 400 watts), 7-inch color touchscreen display and SiriusXM NavTraffic, NavWeather, sports and stocks (90-day complimentary subscription). KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS REPORT 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A43FA124655
Stock: 19117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $11,000Good Deal | $525 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited102,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
WestPointe Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Yukon / Oklahoma
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 36/40 City/Highway MPGBLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, KEYLESS IGNITION, GREAT DEAL!!, CALL NOW!!, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, Navigation System.Do yourself a favor, hop off of the internet, and get behind the wheel of this awesome ride. Stop by Westpointe CJDR in Yukon and buy hassle free. All of Westpointes pre-owned inventory has been Westpointe Certified through a rigorous 64 point inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A4XFA120795
Stock: LC378871A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $11,211Fair Deal | $513 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited95,029 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tysinger Signature Used Cars - Hampton / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.36/40 City/Highway MPGTysinger has been providing "World Class" service before, during and after the sale since 1926. Let us show you what "World Class" service really means!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A4XFA127245
Stock: SA20049A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $9,499
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base116,865 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto King - Roseville / California
Auto king 916-676-6867 , WE DO HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH MANY LENDERS , . CLEAN TITLE ,CARFAX AVAILABLE, SMOG DONE, MECHANICAL/SAFETY INSPECTION DONE, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE . (start from $200) ask us about extended warranty detail (916) 676-6867 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE Disclaimer: Subject to prior sale. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. Price does not include sales tax or other taxes, tags, registration fees, government fees, smog certificate of compliance or noncompliance, emissions testing charge, finance charges and dealer document preparation charges. Standard features are based upon trim level
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A42FA128499
Stock: 1166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,950Fair Deal | $536 below market
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base74,485 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Max NM - Farmington / New Mexico
Silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid.Recent Arrival! 36/40 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Attractive, comfortable interior; straightforward controls; satisfying acceleration; generous warranty. Source: Edmunds* The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Hybrid was built giving it all the things people wanted in a mid-size sedan. More style, more room, a 5-Star Safety Rating, and a request for more power and more efficiency.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A49FA119315
Stock: A16191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- New Listing$14,721Fair Deal
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited46,910 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
FX Caprara Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Watertown / New York
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Silver 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid.FWD Odometer is 33475 miles below market average! 36/40 City/Highway MPGFX marks the spot! Free Delivery up to 200 Miles from Dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A4XFA136916
Stock: FW19457B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020