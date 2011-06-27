  1. Home
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with seats that are good for the long haul
  • A smooth highway ride with minimal road noise
  • User-friendly entertainment/navigation interface
  • Excellent crash test ratings
  • Rear headroom is a little tighter than in some competitors
  • Grabby brake pedal feel can make it hard to stop smoothly
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 model year marks the second year of the new generation Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. It now shares the same stiffer platform, roomier interior and more traditional styling of the recently redesigned regular Sonata, along with a new hybrid powertrain for even greater fuel economy. Hyundai sweetens the deal with this year's model, adding a handful of audio, entertainment and telematics upgrades, including a new 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen display standard on all models. (An optional 8-inch touchscreen is still available.)

But the Sonata Hybrid's main appeal has always been fuel economy. Special alloy wheels, active air shutters behind the grille, and a streamlined tail design are recent changes that reduce the Sonata Hybrid's fuel consumption, enabling the base Sonata Hybrid SE, for example, to return an EPA-estimated 42 mpg in combined driving. Beyond the hybrid mechanicals, the Sonata Hybrid gives you the same advantages of the regular Sonata: a smooth ride, a roomy interior and solid value. Even the trunk is still pretty big for a hybrid, a configuration that usually sacrifices cargo space to accommodate battery packaging.

Even so, this is a class with rapidly evolving options. The Honda Accord Hybrid has more power, better fuel economy (48 mpg) and additional driver safety aids this year. The Ford Fusion Hybrid is another excellent choice, and both the Honda and the Ford also offer sportier driving performance than the Sonata. Other smart choices include the Toyota Camry Hybrid, which is a very close rival to the Sonata in terms of performance and personality, and the redesigned Kia Optima Hybrid, which is mechanically related to the Sonata but features Kia's own styling and design.

Ultimately, you won't go wrong with any of these fuel-sipping family sedans. Yet the Sonata Hybrid presents its own compelling case of features and value, making it a match for the class all-stars and worthy of a spot on your green-car list.

Standard safety equipment on the Sonata Hybrid includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, front seat side-impact airbags and a rearview camera. Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, also standard, includes emergency assistance, automatic collision notification and remote access features. The Limited trim adds a blind-spot monitoring system. Add the Ultimate package option to the Limited and you get rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Sonata Hybrid Limited stopped from 60 mph in 119 feet, which is a bit shorter than average for the class.

Since hybrids are ultra-quiet when operating in full electric mode, Hyundai equips the Sonata Hybrid with a "virtual engine sound system." It broadcasts the sound of a gas engine via front-mounted speakers when the car is operating in all-electric mode at speeds lower than 20 mph.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, along with five stars for both front-impact and side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has not specifically tested the Sonata Hybrid, but it similarly gave the regular Sonata a top Good score in all of its safety tests.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid models

The 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is available in SE and Limited trim levels. The regular Sonata and Sonata Plug-In Hybrid are reviewed separately.

The SE's standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics and emergency communications, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio, a USB interface and an auxiliary input.

Stepping up to the Limited gets you 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, heated front and rear seats, an eight-way power driver seat, a six-way power front passenger seat, driver memory settings, wood-grain-look interior accents, rear-seat climate control vents, 60-/40-split fold-down rear seats and manual rear window sunshades.

The Ultimate package for the Sonata Hybrid Limited includes added safety features (see Safety section), a panoramic sunroof, automatic high-beam headlight control, adaptive cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded Blue Link smartphone integration, a navigation system, and an upgraded nine-speaker Infinity sound system.

The 2017 Sonata Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter engine paired with an electric motor, a combination that yields 193 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Energy captured from regenerative braking is stored in a trunk-mounted lithium-ion battery pack.

In Edmunds testing, a Sonata Hybrid Limited accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds, an average pace for the class.

This powertrain helps the Sonata achieve more than 40 mpg combined. The Hybrid SE is EPA-rated at 42 mpg combined (39 city/45 highway), while the slightly heavier Hybrid Limited gets a 40 mpg combined rating (38 city/43 highway).

The Sonata Hybrid is unusual for a hybrid sedan in that it gets better efficiency on the highway than in the city. That's the result of a hybrid system with a less powerful electric motor than the others (reducing city efficiency) and the tall final gear ratios in the automatic transmission (boosting highway fuel economy).

Driving

Befitting a car designed to carry people, the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid's ride is smooth on all manner of pavement, and the cabin is quiet at highway speeds. This is a car that will get you to your destination without wearing you out. It's not an exciting car to drive, certainly, but the Sonata Hybrid heads where you point it with no drama.

The six-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and offers a nice alternative to the sometimes-droning continuously variable transmissions (CVT) that are the norm for hybrids. Less impressive is the feel of the Sonata Hybrid's brake pedal. It's grabby when you first push on it, especially at highway speeds, which is followed by a long, disconcerting dead period as you press down harder. Actual braking performance is fine, but some other hybrids have a more natural feel to their brakes.

Interior

Like the regular Sonata, the 2017 Sonata Hybrid features the same clean, hexagonal center stack array housing the infotainment display and controls and climate controls. Materials quality and fit and finish are excellent, and you'll find plenty of storage space for personal effects.

The optional 8-inch touchscreen has crisp graphics and straightforward menus, although some drivers might find that it's a bit of a stretch to reach comfortably. A unique gauge cluster displaying various hybrid system readouts is one of the few visible indicators that you're driving a gas-electric car.

The Sonata Hybrid's cabin is roomy and comfortable. The seats are supportive and nicely padded, and the cabin itself is remarkably quiet. There's plenty of head-, legroom and shoulder room and a vast backseat, although rear headroom is tighter than in the hybrid's competitors.

The trunk holds 13.3 cubic feet of cargo, which is above average for the class, and the Limited trim level's folding rear seats provide additional flexibility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(15%)
2(7%)
1(7%)
4.1
14 reviews
See all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid redefines Luxury
Dennis,03/23/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid We were owners of 2 Hyundai Elantras and have had zero problems with them and so when the 8 year old got totaled in a crash we decided to go Hybrid for our next car. We had hoped to wait 2 years and go Hybrid with a small SUV but none out there getting the MPG’s yet. So we went shopping. Honda Accord Hybrid had the best MPG’s but no trunk—really no trunk so if you want it exclusively for around town—well even then why buy it—go electric. The same was true with the Ford Fusion. Both companies sacrifice trunk space to fit the battery in and render the car impossible for long family trips. Bigger Hybrid cars had $$$ and were not dealing. We wanted to look at Hyundai’s cousin the Kia Optima Hybrid but they were selling fast and not discounting. So we settled on the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Both companies got into a bidding war for our bucks and this was a boost for us. We got steep discounts and thanks to Edmonds and Consumer Reports we knew the real starting point. Edmunds makes it great because the dealerships knew the price you got and thus took off from there. What surprised us with both car companies was that the price continued to drop! Both cars are a nice drive and because we wanted all the latest safety features we were hitting the top of the line Limited Editions for both cars. Thus both came fully loaded. The Sonata had a quieter ride, faster pickup, a huge trunk, and both rear seats fold down for added space. Both were equal in safety features but Sonata added the little things like a door handle light that comes on as you approach the car. The interior was way more luxurious with leather along the side doors as well! We also got lucky this year as Hyundai gets to make Genesis their Lexus/Infiniti Luxury car company, thus Sonata now becomes the top of the line car and is decked out that way. Simply put you get a whole lot more car for your money. My friend who drives a Lexus found my Sonata Hybrid a quieter ride! My 1,000 mile review. The 8 way and 6 way power front seats are the best I’ve ever sat in and they are both cooled and heated! The headrest fits us both perfectly and this rarely happens. We are in love with the memory seats. The driver seat settings are set for us both and switch at the push of a button adjusting not only the seat but the mirrors! Oh, and the mirrors on both sides dip down slightly when you put it in reverse so you can see the lines in the road! Just too many features to name here but what you get IS more than the competition. Two things I must note. The side mirrors are the absolute best in any sedan. I can see 2 lanes –either side and of course it comes with the blinder yellow caution lights in the mirrors on both sides. Rear view mirror is also amazing in that it gives you a near complete view with the smallest blind side and auto darkening at night is very cool. The footprint and ride of this car is amazing but there is very little that we notice going from electric engine to gas—smooth and the regenerative breaks are hardly noticeable too! Finally by the numbers—at 1,000 miles we surpass easily the 38 city—getting 40+ most trips, combined is slightly higher too at 43 and highway runs 46-48. The center dash screen is huge and does so much I have yet to get thru it all but the smaller screen for the driver—centered above the steering wheel can tell you how you are doing in ECO mode and this gentle reminder really helps. BUT—stomp on the gas of the Sonata Hybrid to go and it takes off because Hyundai did something real cool by joining the electric with the gas engine—having both run to give you a huge boost in horses without eating up a lot of gas! Nice. I’ll update you again at 5 and 10 thousand miles.
I used to love this car.
Jake C.,03/04/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I purchased this car in October 2017 and as of early March 2018, I have put about 3,200 miles on the vehicle. I purchased the car to be my daily commuter, but still large enough to carry the family around (2 kids and spouse) when we didn't want to take out our family SUV. I loved this car for the first three months I owned it. The fuel economy is great - I am getting about 42 mpg combined driving 80% highway in a mountainous location. The car is very comfortable and fits my family of 4 comfortably. I am able to fit our big double stroller in the trunk, which was a must for my new car. The infotainment center is intuitive and easy to use. The climate control panel is also simple and easy to use. Over the six months that I have owned the car, it has had to be returned to the shop 4 times. The first time was the day after I bought car and all four tires went flat and the dealer didn't remove some of the wrapping tape that was around the car when it shipped. Then in January, three months after purchase, it was very cold and I loaded up my two kids and the car wouldn't start. I got the car jumped and drove it around for about 30 minutes. Once I turned the off when I got home the car once again bricked. I had to get the car towed to the dealership and they told me it was an issue with the battery. So they replaced the battery and things worked well for about a while. In February, I was contacted about a factory recall. The dealership told me that it would take less than 1 hour to complete, so I took a long lunch break. The repair ended up taking 4 hours and I was forced to take leave for my job due to their miscommunication. The inhibitor switch was replaced, but to this day I have not been able to track down the recall on this part of the car. In late February I was driving home around 10pm and all of the lights on the car - the headlights, dome lights, dash lights started flashing and strobing very intensely. The flashing was so intense the car is pretty much unable to be driven at night. I took the car to the dealership, which was an ordeal in itself, where they told me that the hybrid drive on the vehicle had gone out. It was explained to me that this piece acts like the alternator in a hybrid, but again I can't find any information online about this part. They are still waiting for the part to be delivered, but it looks like the car will be in the shop for at least 1 week. While I hope this resolves the problem, I have low expectations. I have contacted Hyundai USA HQ, but the case manager has not reached out to me yet. I am hoping they offer to buy the car back. I need a reliable vehicle and I purchased this car due to the supposed reliability of Hyundais. I have never been so disappointed and wish I could go back in time and not buy this car.
A nice hybrid I would buy again
Ramesh,01/08/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I love my Sonata. I was a bit skeptical at first but it has held up really well. Very low maintenance cost and good cost savings. When on highway I get 47-49 mpg. In city I get around 38 mpg. Overall, the average is about 42-46 mpg for an average driving style depending on the weather and where I drive. I always drive in eco mode and haven't felt the need to switch to other modes. I have regularly driven up Mount hood, Helens and a few other hilly areas near Portland and still drive in eco mode without any issues. Love this vehicle! I would definitely buy this again given a chance. Fuel economy and gas emissions are one of my primary decision parameters and this vehicle does decently well in these two parameters. Based on my experience with Sonata Hybrid I wouldn't buy the regular fuel cars ever again. Only electric or high economy hybrid.
Almost everything you could want
Lynnette Russell,02/07/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited has almost everything you could want. Things missing that could really dress it up include heated steering wheel, auto sensor wipers, and keys that remember the vehicle settings specific to the key user. But honestly, these aren't deal killers, quite obviously since I bought the car. It's a great car in regards to other luxury features and the mileage is the crown jewel. Love that mileage!!
Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited is priced between $16,500 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 21561 and71734 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE is priced between $13,854 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 21691 and63377 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2017 Sonata Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,854 and mileage as low as 21561 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,419.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,360.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,824.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,658.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

