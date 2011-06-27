Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $17,999Great Deal | $2,763 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited59,061 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
All Star Hyundai - Pittsburg / California
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 43 Highway MPG and 38 City MPG! This Hyundai Sonata Hybrid delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ULTIMATE PACKAGE 02 -inc: Option Group 02, Automatic High Beam Assist, High-Gloss Window Surrounds, LED Interior Lights, Smart Cruise Control w/Stop/Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, iPod/USB and auxiliary inputs, integrated Bluetooth w/phonebook transfer, Blue Link Telematics system, 9 Infinity premium speakers (2 front, 2 tweeters, 4 rear w/coaxial mounted tweeters, subwoofer, and external Infinity amplifier - 400 watts), 8-inch color touchscreen display and SiriusXM Travel Link (complimentary trial), REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE, ION SILVER.*This Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options *FIRST AID KIT -inc: First aid kit for glove box, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, CARGO NET -inc: Cargo net for trunk, Wheels: 17" Alloy -inc: Special design, Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Genesis of Pittsburg located at 3950 Century Ct., Pittsburg, CA 94565 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L30HA066592
Stock: UH42175
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $18,732Great Deal | $2,723 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited30,728 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Buick GMC - Matthews / North Carolina
PRICED TO MOVE $3,500 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 43 MPG Hwy/38 MPG City! Excellent Condition, ONLY 30,728 Miles! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Hybrid, ULTIMATE PACKAGE 02, Aluminum Wheels CLICK NOW! Safety equipment includes Cross-Traffic Alert Hyundai Limited with Metropolis Gray exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 193 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE This Sonata Hybrid is priced $3,500 below NADA Retail. VEHICLE FEATURES Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls OPTION PACKAGES ULTIMATE PACKAGE 02 Option Group 02, Automatic High Beam Assist, High-Gloss Window Surrounds, LED Interior Lights, Smart Cruise Control w/Stop/Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, iPod/USB and auxiliary inputs, integrated Bluetooth w/phonebook transfer, Blue Link Telematics system, 9 Infinity premium speakers (2 front, 2 tweeters, 4 rear w/coaxial mounted tweeters, subwoofer, and external Infinity amplifier - 400 watts), 8-inch color touchscreen display and SiriusXM Travel Link (complimentary trial). Non-Smoker vehicle, Autocheck 1-Owner VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Materials quality and fit and finish are excellent, and you'll find plenty of storage space for personal effects. The Sonata Hybrid's cabin is roomy and comfortable. The seats are supportive and nicely padded, and the cabin itself is remarkably quiet.' -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 7/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L35HA071545
Stock: 1027A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- Price Drop$16,624Great Deal
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior49,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas
Leather Seats Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Blue Pearl; Leather Seating Surfaces Eclipse Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HyundaiSonata Hybrid Limited cannot be beat. This Hyundai Sonata Hybrid's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited is the one! More information about the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: The Hyundai Sonata stands out among mid-size sedans for offering one of the most generous sets of standard features. While most of its mid-size competition-- which includes the Ford Fusion, Chevrolet Malibu, Toyota Camry, Nissan Maxima and Honda Accord --does not offer the same level of usable interior space, cargo space, and ride comfort at the competitive price of the Hyundai. The Sonata Hybrid achieves EPA ratings of 38 mpg city, 43 highway. Plug-in hybrid technology is less common among mid-size sedans, and while there is a price premium for this technology, many federal and state incentives can make the extra cost disappear. Strengths of this model include efficient hybrid powertrain, passenger and cargo space, smooth ride, Fuel-efficient powertrains, and generous standard-feature set All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L12HA048948
Stock: HA048948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $14,495
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited34,466 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
JUST ARRIVED IS THIS RELIABLE, NONSMOKER, ONE-OWNER, NO-ACCIDENT 2017 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID LIMITED (FWD). THIS AFFORDABLE MIDSIZE SEDAN HAS ONLY 34,466 MILES ON IT AND IS STILL COVERED UNDER THE BALANCE OF THE FACTORY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL AUGUST 2022 OR 60,000 MILES (WHICHEVER COMES FIRST)! IT COMES NICELY EQUIPPED WITH - BLINDSPOT DETECTION - REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT - HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - PUSH-BUTTON START - A REAR-VIEW CAMERA ...AND SO MUCH MORE! Please note that in November Hyundai Motor America reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning transmission failure. Hyundai fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the control wiring harness. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Hyundai agreed to repurchase the vehicle. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! We have all the documentation from Hyundai Motor America on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS OFF RETAIL PRICING WITH THIS EXCELLENT CONDITION 2017 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID LIMITED! WE WELCOME ALL TRADES AND HAVE EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS AS WELL, SO PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TODAY AT 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L11HA057396
Stock: 21008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- Price Drop$18,930Good Deal | $2,003 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited20,976 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McDonald Hyundai - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Ultimate ** *Ultimate Package: $4,400.00 ** Panoramic Sunroof w/ Tilt & Slide, High-Gloss Window Surround, Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop/Start Capability, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic High Beam Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Automatic Vehicle Hold, Navigation System w/ 8-inch Touchscreen Display, Infinity Speakers w/ Subwoofer & Amplifier (400-watt). McDonald Hyundai specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4731 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L3XHA070956
Stock: HTHA070956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $15,980Good Deal | $785 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE20,534 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
GAS SAVING HYBRID, ONE OWNER, SQUEAKY CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, FACTORY WARRANTY COVERAGE, PRICED LOW TO SELL FAST! Economic and gas-saving, this 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE is powered by a fuel efficient Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine that actually saves your hard-earned money. Its Automatic transmission averages 45 highway mpg and 39 city mpg! It's loaded with the following options: STARLIGHT SILVER, REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE, GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, FIRST AID KIT -inc: First aid kit for glove box, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, CARGO NET -inc: Cargo net for trunk, Wheels: 16" Alloy -inc: Special design, Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents, Valet Function, and Urethane Gear Shift Knob. A short visit to First National Fleet and Lease located at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 can get you a hassle free deal on this tried-and-true Hyundai Sonata Hybrid today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE24L15HA050115
Stock: 18882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $19,290Good Deal | $1,474 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior30,281 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, 2.0L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V SULEV II) with only 30,281 miles (under 11k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front and rear tires replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * Sonata Hybrid Limited * Eclipse Black * Blue Pearl w/Leather Seating Surfaces * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Four wheel independent suspension * Fully automatic headlights * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Leather Seating Surfaces * Remote keyless entry * Spoiler * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Sun blinds * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L18HA051529
Stock: UH6739
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $18,750
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited28,077 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row.original sticker price was $35K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/2009261-2017-hyundai-sonata-hybrid
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L17HA060173
Stock: H0173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,680Good Deal
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited36,151 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L34HA063453
Stock: 10427021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Price Drop$16,500Good Deal | $1,869 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited60,889 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons Sterling Ford - Sterling / Virginia
**ULTIMATE PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV** 2017 Sonata Hybrid Limited...Leather...Navigation...Moonroof...Ultimate Package w/Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Infinity Audio, and Sirius XM Radio Capable...Blind Spot System...Rearview Camera...Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats...Proximity Key w/Push Button Start...Bluetooth...HID Headlights...Traction Control...Side Airbags BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L38HA069790
Stock: 0009404B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $18,800Good Deal | $2,473 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited48,681 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Temecula Hyundai - Temecula / California
**Hyundai Certified** ***One Owner*** **Ultimate Package** Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, BlueTooth, Backup Camera, Leather, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation. Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 173+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 38/43 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Temecula Hyundai, 27430 Ynez Road, Temecula, California 92591. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L39HA066753
Stock: P3892
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $15,998Fair Deal | $385 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE27,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Lynnwood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lynnwood / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE24L11HA054730
Stock: 19288022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,880Fair Deal
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited7,628 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, 2.0L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V SULEV II) with only 7,628 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Cabin air filter replaced. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * Sonata Hybrid Limited * Hyper White * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Four wheel independent suspension * Fully automatic headlights * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Leather Seating Surfaces * Power driver seat * Spoiler * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L30HA071503
Stock: UH6755X
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $20,995Good Deal | $1,647 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited33,882 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Homestead Hyundai - Homestead / Florida
Thank you for your interest in one of Homestead Hyundai's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 2.0L with 33,881mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. A rare find these days. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: The Hyundai Sonata stands out among mid-size sedans for offering one of the most generous sets of standard features. While most of its mid-size competition-- which includes the Ford Fusion, Chevrolet Malibu, Toyota Camry, Nissan Maxima and Honda Accord --does not offer the same level of usable interior space, cargo space, and ride comfort at the competitive price of the Hyundai. The Sonata Hybrid achieves EPA ratings of 38 mpg city, 43 highway. Plug-in hybrid technology is less common among mid-size sedans, and while there is a price premium for this technology, many federal and state incentives can make the extra cost disappear. Strengths of this model include efficient hybrid powertrain, passenger and cargo space, smooth ride, Fuel-efficient powertrains, and generous standard-feature set
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L37HA069909
Stock: HA069909
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $19,995Fair Deal | $1,060 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited29,939 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harbor Chevrolet - Long Beach / California
HYUNDAI CERTIFIED!!!!! LIMITED!!!!! HYBRID!!!!! *****Online Net Price DOES NOT include dealer or vendor installed upgrades, accessories, or added aftermarket items installed by Harbor Hyundai. Those products are OPTIONAL and can be purchased for an additional cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L30HA063823
Stock: PA0503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- $18,995Good Deal | $1,276 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited31,582 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lawley Hyundai - Sierra Vista / Arizona
WAS $20,995, EPA 43 MPG Hwy/38 MPG City!, $400 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 31,582! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hybrid READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES ULTIMATE PACKAGE 02 Option Group 02, Automatic High Beam Assist, High-Gloss Window Surrounds, LED Interior Lights, Smart Cruise Control w/Stop/Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, iPod/USB and auxiliary inputs, integrated Bluetooth w/phonebook transfer, Blue Link Telematics system, 9 Infinity premium speakers (2 front, 2 tweeters, 4 rear w/coaxial mounted tweeters, subwoofer, and external Infinity amplifier - 400 watts), 8-inch color touchscreen display and SiriusXM Travel Link (complimentary trial). Hyundai Limited with Starlight Silver exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 193 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Materials quality and fit and finish are excellent Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE Was $20,995. This Sonata Hybrid is priced $400 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US NOBODY BEATS A LAWLEY DEAL. NOBODY! Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L1XHA050821
Stock: P5381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $17,495Fair Deal
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE14,446 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beaverton Hyundai - Beaverton / Oregon
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Options Include: Bluetooth Wireless, Blue Link, Backup Camera, SiriusXM Satellite, Alarm System, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels.Beaverton Hyundai has been the #1 Hyundai Dealer in Oregon since 2006!!!! Contact us at 877-812-0866. VEHICLE MAY INCLUDE: Premium Package, Climate Package, Panorama Roof, Limited Package, Ultimate Package, SEL Package, SE Package, LE Package, Convenience Package, Comfort Package, Premium Sound Package, Heat Package, Moonroof, Navigation System, Sound Package, Power Package, Trim Package, Winter Package, Wood Trim, Wood Upgrade Package, Technology Package, Tow Package, Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Please call for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE24L36HA074537
Stock: 95086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,500Fair Deal
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior17,063 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Round Rock Hyundai - Round Rock / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Clean CARFAX. BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX PORT, USB PORT, LEATHER, HEATED/ COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, Sonata Hybrid Limited, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V SULEV II, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Hyper White, Blue Pearl with Leather Seating Surfaces. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.Please visit us at Round Rock Hyundai to experience the difference that only happens when you work with the best. All prices plus tax, title, license, dealer installed accessories and any other fees are extra. Call 866-624-2493 for best selection. Inventory changes daily. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PUSH BUTTON START, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX PORT, USB PORT, LEATHER, HEATED/ COOLED SEATS Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera - Dealer inspection, Certified Pre-Owned, This Hyundai is in Leather seats - Contact Hyundai Used Car Sales at 855-996-2892 or jkarnes@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L33HA072595
Stock: YU072595
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020