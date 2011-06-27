  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Hyundai Elantra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,542$9,456$11,433
Clean$7,198$9,035$10,891
Average$6,512$8,192$9,807
Rough$5,825$7,349$8,723
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,706$8,503$10,356
Clean$6,400$8,124$9,865
Average$5,790$7,366$8,883
Rough$5,179$6,609$7,901
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,059$10,074$12,156
Clean$7,692$9,625$11,580
Average$6,958$8,727$10,427
Rough$6,224$7,829$9,275
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,597$9,523$11,511
Clean$7,251$9,098$10,966
Average$6,559$8,250$9,874
Rough$5,867$7,401$8,783
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,772$9,649$11,593
Clean$7,418$9,219$11,044
Average$6,711$8,359$9,944
Rough$6,003$7,499$8,845
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,731$9,852$12,037
Clean$7,379$9,413$11,466
Average$6,675$8,535$10,325
Rough$5,971$7,657$9,184
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,280$8,058$9,887
Clean$5,994$7,699$9,418
Average$5,422$6,981$8,481
Rough$4,850$6,263$7,543
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,994 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,699 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,994 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,699 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,994 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,699 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Hyundai Elantra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Hyundai Elantra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $4,850 to $9,887, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.