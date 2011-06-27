Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,542
|$9,456
|$11,433
|Clean
|$7,198
|$9,035
|$10,891
|Average
|$6,512
|$8,192
|$9,807
|Rough
|$5,825
|$7,349
|$8,723
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,706
|$8,503
|$10,356
|Clean
|$6,400
|$8,124
|$9,865
|Average
|$5,790
|$7,366
|$8,883
|Rough
|$5,179
|$6,609
|$7,901
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,059
|$10,074
|$12,156
|Clean
|$7,692
|$9,625
|$11,580
|Average
|$6,958
|$8,727
|$10,427
|Rough
|$6,224
|$7,829
|$9,275
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,597
|$9,523
|$11,511
|Clean
|$7,251
|$9,098
|$10,966
|Average
|$6,559
|$8,250
|$9,874
|Rough
|$5,867
|$7,401
|$8,783
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,772
|$9,649
|$11,593
|Clean
|$7,418
|$9,219
|$11,044
|Average
|$6,711
|$8,359
|$9,944
|Rough
|$6,003
|$7,499
|$8,845
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,731
|$9,852
|$12,037
|Clean
|$7,379
|$9,413
|$11,466
|Average
|$6,675
|$8,535
|$10,325
|Rough
|$5,971
|$7,657
|$9,184
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,280
|$8,058
|$9,887
|Clean
|$5,994
|$7,699
|$9,418
|Average
|$5,422
|$6,981
|$8,481
|Rough
|$4,850
|$6,263
|$7,543