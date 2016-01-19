Used 2015 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me
3,716 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 90,351 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,588$2,060 Below Market
- 18,600 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,495$2,510 Below Market
- 58,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$2,061 Below Market
- 72,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,641$2,121 Below Market
- 48,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 72,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,502$2,265 Below Market
- 52,843 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,495$2,085 Below Market
- 62,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,894$2,738 Below Market
- 62,242 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500$2,888 Below Market
- 75,914 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,888$2,370 Below Market
- 55,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,450$2,068 Below Market
- 32,089 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,480
- 74,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500$2,415 Below Market
- 100,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,800$1,302 Below Market
- 89,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295$1,417 Below Market
- 76,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,632$643 Below Market
- 96,973 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$1,238 Below Market
- 98,047 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,488$515 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Forte searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte
Read recent reviews for the Kia Forte
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.229 Reviews
Report abuse
Robert Tishkevich,01/19/2016
Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Let me start by saying I LOVE my 2015 Forte Hatchback. It's probably the best car I ever owned. Are there things about it I don't like? Yes, that's why I only gave it 4 stars (didn't know how to give it 4 1/2 stars). Having said that, I would buy another one in a heartbeat. PROS 1. This is the 2nd KIA I've owned and both of them have been perfect mechanically. I haven't had one mechanical issue. It just cannot get any better than that. I also know two other people who had KIAs for at least 3 years and neither one of them had a single mechanical problem. 2. The car is sleek and people constantly tell me how cool it looks. I love looking at it every time I approach my car. 3. It's extremely comfortable and I thoroughly enjoy driving it. Is it fun to drive? I think so. 4. The A/C system works great in a very hot, southern climate. It even came with front seats which can be heated (I don't need that where I live) and/or cooled. 5. The UVO system is terrific and very easy to use. 6. The instrument panel is clear, easy to read, and very informative. I could do almost everything I wanted without ever looking at the manual. 7. I love my Sirius XM Satellite Radio. 8. Lots of storage space with 5 door Hatchback plus the special storage container under the normal floor in the rear is very handy. 9. My KIA dealer treats the customers like gold. 10. Very affordable but it has the quality of a more expensive car. 11. Very good highway mileage 12. Nobody beats the KIA warranty. I feel great because I had no problems, but if I did, it's always covered under the warranty. CONS 1. Wind noise, especially on the highway (seems to be a problem with KIAs) 2. Poor city stop and go mileage. Maybe it's because I'm always taking very short trips with lots of traffic lights where I accelerate briskly? It's hard to tell if it's my driving style or the vehicle. I think it's a combination of both. 3. The standard tires are just OK but very noisy. I'm used to riding on Michelins which are far superior. 4. The instrument panel is very cool but one gauge says MPH instead of MPG for the average miles per gallon 5. With one exception the navigation system works great, plus it has a large, easy to read screen. That one exception,unless I have a specific address to punch in, is it's often difficult to find what I'm looking for . For some unknown reason it's hard to find venues. In other words, it isn't user friendly.
Related Kia Forte info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Columbus OH
- Used Kia Soul Midland TX
- Used Kia Soul Cincinnati OH
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Los Angeles CA
- Used Kia Sportage Naperville IL
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Mesa AZ
- Used Kia Sedona San Jose CA
- Used Kia Sedona Lafayette LA
- Used Kia Soul Cleveland OH
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Orange CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS