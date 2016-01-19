Used 2015 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

3,716 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,716 listings
  • 2015 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Forte LX

    90,351 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,588

    $2,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte EX

    18,600 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    $2,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte Koup EX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Forte Koup EX

    58,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte LX

    72,070 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,641

    $2,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte Forte5 EX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Forte Forte5 EX

    48,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte LX

    72,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,502

    $2,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Forte LX

    52,843 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    $2,085 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte EX

    62,821 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,894

    $2,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Forte LX

    62,242 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,500

    $2,888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte EX

    75,914 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,888

    $2,370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte EX

    55,554 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,450

    $2,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte EX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Forte EX

    32,089 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,480

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte EX

    74,544 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $2,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte LX

    100,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,800

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte LX

    89,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,295

    $1,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte Forte5 EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte Forte5 EX

    76,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,632

    $643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte EX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Forte EX

    96,973 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $1,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Forte Forte5 EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Forte Forte5 EX

    98,047 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,488

    $515 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,716 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte

Overall Consumer Rating
4.229 Reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (10%)
I Love My KIA Forte 5 Door EX Hatchback
Robert Tishkevich,01/19/2016
Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Let me start by saying I LOVE my 2015 Forte Hatchback. It's probably the best car I ever owned. Are there things about it I don't like? Yes, that's why I only gave it 4 stars (didn't know how to give it 4 1/2 stars). Having said that, I would buy another one in a heartbeat. PROS 1. This is the 2nd KIA I've owned and both of them have been perfect mechanically. I haven't had one mechanical issue. It just cannot get any better than that. I also know two other people who had KIAs for at least 3 years and neither one of them had a single mechanical problem. 2. The car is sleek and people constantly tell me how cool it looks. I love looking at it every time I approach my car. 3. It's extremely comfortable and I thoroughly enjoy driving it. Is it fun to drive? I think so. 4. The A/C system works great in a very hot, southern climate. It even came with front seats which can be heated (I don't need that where I live) and/or cooled. 5. The UVO system is terrific and very easy to use. 6. The instrument panel is clear, easy to read, and very informative. I could do almost everything I wanted without ever looking at the manual. 7. I love my Sirius XM Satellite Radio. 8. Lots of storage space with 5 door Hatchback plus the special storage container under the normal floor in the rear is very handy. 9. My KIA dealer treats the customers like gold. 10. Very affordable but it has the quality of a more expensive car. 11. Very good highway mileage 12. Nobody beats the KIA warranty. I feel great because I had no problems, but if I did, it's always covered under the warranty. CONS 1. Wind noise, especially on the highway (seems to be a problem with KIAs) 2. Poor city stop and go mileage. Maybe it's because I'm always taking very short trips with lots of traffic lights where I accelerate briskly? It's hard to tell if it's my driving style or the vehicle. I think it's a combination of both. 3. The standard tires are just OK but very noisy. I'm used to riding on Michelins which are far superior. 4. The instrument panel is very cool but one gauge says MPH instead of MPG for the average miles per gallon 5. With one exception the navigation system works great, plus it has a large, easy to read screen. That one exception,unless I have a specific address to punch in, is it's often difficult to find what I'm looking for . For some unknown reason it's hard to find venues. In other words, it isn't user friendly.
