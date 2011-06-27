Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,706
|$5,141
|$6,410
|Clean
|$3,492
|$4,848
|$6,021
|Average
|$3,065
|$4,263
|$5,243
|Rough
|$2,638
|$3,677
|$4,464
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,341
|$6,208
|$7,854
|Clean
|$4,091
|$5,855
|$7,377
|Average
|$3,591
|$5,148
|$6,423
|Rough
|$3,090
|$4,441
|$5,470
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,861
|$5,427
|$6,809
|Clean
|$3,638
|$5,118
|$6,396
|Average
|$3,193
|$4,500
|$5,569
|Rough
|$2,748
|$3,882
|$4,743
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Accent GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,001
|$5,583
|$6,982
|Clean
|$3,771
|$5,265
|$6,558
|Average
|$3,310
|$4,629
|$5,710
|Rough
|$2,849
|$3,994
|$4,863
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Accent GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,764
|$5,260
|$6,584
|Clean
|$3,547
|$4,961
|$6,184
|Average
|$3,113
|$4,362
|$5,385
|Rough
|$2,679
|$3,763
|$4,586
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,259
|$5,936
|$7,418
|Clean
|$4,014
|$5,598
|$6,968
|Average
|$3,523
|$4,922
|$6,067
|Rough
|$3,032
|$4,246
|$5,167