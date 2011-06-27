Used 2001 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
utilitarian with character
This is the second car I've owned and the first I've come to love. Bought it with 135,000 miles and still starts and runs great at 147,000 miles. Have only had to replace manual window regulator, and do routine maintenance. I love to drive this car! It gets great gas mileage, is very reliable, and with rear seats folded is capable of holding LOTS of stuff. I frequently go on camping and road trips and i'm easily able to fit all my gear in the back hatch (and often times a canoe on top too). I am 6'6" tall and 275lbs and I easily fit in the interior, and am also able to climb in and out of the rear seat when front is folded, a difficult task in my other friends coupes.
Fun small car, but loud!
I purchased this car used in 2005, and therefore all the 'warranties' on it were void. it had 30,000 miles. It now has 92,000 and the transmission blew out. It is a $2,000 repair as the whole transmission needs to be replaced. That is almost the worth of the whole car so I am just going to buy another car. It is not a bad car, it is small and that is what i like. It is also quite zippy, i think, however it costs me $22 to fill up and i have to fill it up about every week and a half. I have a 20 min. ride to work from where i live. So you do the math. It is a good used car but i wouldn't pay too much for it.
Tiny and Perfect
I got this car in Feb. when if first started to snow. It really was easy to drive in all types of weather. This is a great first car. And for all shorter people (like myself) its easier to see then some other bucket seat cars! I love this car!
Catalytic Converter - Horrible
Overall my car was a fun and reliable car with very few issues. Last year I could not pass the emission test and the problems began. The check engine light would not go off and the codes said that the engine was under load even in low idle. The there was also a code for a new converter. On most vehicles the converter is under the car and may cost a couple hundred dollars. The converter on this vehicle is attached to the exhaust manifold and cost over a thousand dollars. I would have loved to keep the car but I was so upset with the outrageous price and location of the converter that I had to let it go. Good car, bad converter location!
not to bad
great gas milage the rides not bad for a small car and the price was great considering toyota,honda and such wanted much more for basically the same thing.The engine performs well it has alot of zip manuvers well doesnt strain a bit even in the mountains.
