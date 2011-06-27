Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,459
|$1,930
|Clean
|$495
|$1,290
|$1,711
|Average
|$363
|$953
|$1,272
|Rough
|$231
|$616
|$832
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Accent L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,278
|$1,653
|Clean
|$495
|$1,131
|$1,465
|Average
|$363
|$835
|$1,089
|Rough
|$231
|$539
|$713
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,291
|$1,673
|Clean
|$495
|$1,142
|$1,482
|Average
|$363
|$843
|$1,102
|Rough
|$231
|$545
|$721
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,975
|$2,592
|Clean
|$703
|$1,746
|$2,297
|Average
|$516
|$1,290
|$1,707
|Rough
|$328
|$833
|$1,118
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$603
|$1,292
|$1,653
|Clean
|$532
|$1,143
|$1,465
|Average
|$390
|$844
|$1,089
|Rough
|$248
|$545
|$713