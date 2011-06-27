Estimated values
1999 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,262
|$1,629
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,441
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$223
|$521
|$691
