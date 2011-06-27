Used 1999 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Hyundai is Reliable!!! eddie1700 , 09/08/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Hello, I just felt impelled to write a review of this car. It is a Hyundai accent 1999, it is a little reliable rider I've seen plenty of friends with BMW's and Fords all go down before my ride. I take regular maintenance serious and this car has not let me down. Currently has 150,000 plus miles and I keep track of mileage with highway and city driving I still average 35mpg its amazing; very efficient. It might not be the most attractive ride out there but makes up for it in swag points that' for sure. Plenty of room in the interior for hauling basics, and again its reliability is incredible. Report Abuse

Awesome little car! Leo , 01/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Mine is the sedan with automatic and bought it almost 2 years ago from the original owner. The car feels solid and has amazing fuel economy. This last year took it to 2 road trips from Nevada to Ensenada, Mexico and my wife and I are very surprised of this car! Cruising at 75mph the car feels safe and stable. It's no Lexus or Mercedes, but it offers enough room and comfort for up to 4 people. It's a basic commuter car but we just love it. Report Abuse

10th Birthday and still going strong! mweinmann , 06/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased this car in 2000 when it was one year old. I was looking for an economical, dependable car. This little gem has exceeded all of my expectations. I fit an unbelievable amount of stuff in the back....it is so much larger than it looks from the outside. My fuel bills are less than anyone that I know.....it drives great in snow....and the best part is that I have had to put so little $$$$ in this car!! At ten years old, it is still going strong. Best value I have ever had. Report Abuse

Excellent first car exonite , 08/24/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful really reliably,economical and fun to drive car.it's been almost 14 years now and it's still handy and without any major problems Report Abuse