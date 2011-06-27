Used 1999 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
Hyundai is Reliable!!!
Hello, I just felt impelled to write a review of this car. It is a Hyundai accent 1999, it is a little reliable rider I've seen plenty of friends with BMW's and Fords all go down before my ride. I take regular maintenance serious and this car has not let me down. Currently has 150,000 plus miles and I keep track of mileage with highway and city driving I still average 35mpg its amazing; very efficient. It might not be the most attractive ride out there but makes up for it in swag points that' for sure. Plenty of room in the interior for hauling basics, and again its reliability is incredible.
Awesome little car!
Mine is the sedan with automatic and bought it almost 2 years ago from the original owner. The car feels solid and has amazing fuel economy. This last year took it to 2 road trips from Nevada to Ensenada, Mexico and my wife and I are very surprised of this car! Cruising at 75mph the car feels safe and stable. It's no Lexus or Mercedes, but it offers enough room and comfort for up to 4 people. It's a basic commuter car but we just love it.
10th Birthday and still going strong!
I purchased this car in 2000 when it was one year old. I was looking for an economical, dependable car. This little gem has exceeded all of my expectations. I fit an unbelievable amount of stuff in the back....it is so much larger than it looks from the outside. My fuel bills are less than anyone that I know.....it drives great in snow....and the best part is that I have had to put so little $$$$ in this car!! At ten years old, it is still going strong. Best value I have ever had.
Excellent first car
really reliably,economical and fun to drive car.it's been almost 14 years now and it's still handy and without any major problems
Unbreakable people mover
I bought a rebuilt Accent from my sister-in-law when she moved to the other coast. The exterior design made me name it Gertrude. Three years later, I have not had to make any repairs, only normal wear and tear. This is just a people mover that does the job with no fuss, and I have no complaints about it, except that it is starting to rust (living in Quebec, any 10-year-old car has that problem). It has enough power for the job and not enough to be stupid with it - great for my kids. It has enough room for four people and adequate trunk space. I plan on keeping it for as long as the rust will let me.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 1999 Hyundai Accent info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster