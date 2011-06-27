Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

KNOWN defective DVD/TV setup Honda cannot fix Upset Mom , 04/18/2018 EX-L w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 47 of 49 people found this review helpful UPDATE: when the “software update” didn’t fix our DVD In September 2018 they replaced the entire unit and now it works. We purchased the 2018 Honda Odyssey with DVD. The first time we tried it out, the DVD shut off after 10 minutes saying "network connection lost" and wouldn't turn back on. The sound still worked, the drop-down TV just turned black. After the car had been off for a while, it worked again, for about 10 minutes and then again said, "network connection lost." Every single time it overheats after 10 to 30 minutes of play and says "network connection lost." Finally, I brought it to the dealership. After keeping my car almost all day, they informed me that this was a KNOWN ISSUE that they don't have a fix for. They told me that even when they replace the DVD system it still overheats and does the same thing. They told me they would call me "whenever they come up with a solution." Totally unacceptable to keep selling these cars with DVD systems that don't work and no known repair. DEFECTIVE!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Test Drove 2018 Odyssey - major issue with AC Joseph V , 07/15/2017 Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) 69 of 73 people found this review helpful We waited over 7 months to finally purchase a Honda Touring 2018. Went to dealership and it only had an Elite in stock. So, we finally got around to test driving it. Here are the results: Pros - Magic Seat (awesome!), performance - good, brakes - good, navigation system - good (thought there would be a glare; however, it was minimal), cabin watch - good, remote engine start (thank god) - great! Cons - OMG, they screwed up the Air Conditioning. The front seat is okay. However, I would feel very sorry for anyone sitting in the third row. It just blows air (and not even cold). Also, the vent is on the bottom side. If anyone push the seat back, it gets partially cover. Forget the person sitting in the middle - no air at all. And, the second seat is almost the same. Unbelievable mistake. We live in Las Vegas and it can get up to 115 degrees during the summer. I sat in the car for 20 minutes, had the fan blowing high with the AC set to the lowest setting, and still, it was uncomfortable in the back seats. I even got the sales guy to finally admit that he was not comfortable with it. This is not acceptable in Las Vegas. As a result, we decided to hold off on this purchase. Hopefully, they have this fix in 2019. Unreal!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

3rd and last Honda - beware of the 2018 Odyssey Eric , 06/25/2018 EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 64 of 69 people found this review helpful We purchased this van brand new in March 2018. This van is scared of vacations. At 800 miles, van speed derated from 70 mph to 40 mph on vacation journey through north Florida. Drove van in limp mode 16 miles away to Lake City, FL Honda dealer. Van was repaired several days later for a stuck valve cylenoid. After returning home to north Georgia @ 1,700 miles, van derated again on highway. After parking, van would not shift into gear and had to be drug onto tow truck sent by Honda Roadside assistance. Van was down for an additional week as spool valve assembly was replaced. Today, at 3,800 miles and three months old, oil is leaking on back side of motor and is dripping onto catalytic converter. Heading back to dealer again. We have created our third case file with Honda N.A. After second break down, Honda NA response was that they didn’t see the van as having an issue and told us they would not be offering any trade assistance towards an another Odyssey in an effort to get us out of the apparent lemon. So much for Honda customer service. This will definitely be the last Honda in our family. Safety Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pretty Disappointed with Quality Decline of Honda AJ , 09/20/2017 Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) 45 of 49 people found this review helpful We replaced my wife's 2016 Honda Odyssey Touring a few months back for the all new 2018 Elite. We were having Transmission Issues at only 21K miles with the 16' and upon reading several online reviews and forums, found this to be more common than it should be. We initially picked up a new 18' EX-L as the options were pretty similar to our Touring and immediately started having issues with a couple of rattles that the dealer could not pinpoint after keeping the car for a week. Being that we only had it in our possession for 1 full day the dealer agreed to let me swap it for the Elite. Fortunately the rattle's have not been an issue, but now we have a new problem. There is a rather severe popping from the front end when turning under power (i.e. into a parking spot, parking in driveway). We took it back to the dealer where they kept it for a week to replace the entire front/left strut assembly and coil. Picked it up and less than 30 minutes later when backing out of a parking spot and turning we heard the pop again. It's done this several times since and we are planning to take back to the shop once more. Also as other reviews have pointed out, the placement of the rear a/c vents is horrible if you have children in car seats. I can't believe Honda wouldn't think about this issue before removing the vents from the roof. Other than these problems, the new Odyssey drives great, is quiet and gets better mileage. The new electronics are a huge improvement as well. We love driving the new Odyssey, just very disappointed with the quality of our $47K van. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse