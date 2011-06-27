Estimated values
2018 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,768
|$22,293
|$25,219
|Clean
|$19,365
|$21,840
|$24,685
|Average
|$18,558
|$20,934
|$23,616
|Rough
|$17,751
|$20,028
|$22,546
Estimated values
2018 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,260
|$25,673
|$28,483
|Clean
|$22,786
|$25,151
|$27,879
|Average
|$21,836
|$24,108
|$26,671
|Rough
|$20,887
|$23,065
|$25,464
Estimated values
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,160
|$28,873
|$32,033
|Clean
|$25,626
|$28,287
|$31,354
|Average
|$24,558
|$27,113
|$29,996
|Rough
|$23,491
|$25,940
|$28,638
Estimated values
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,554
|$32,598
|$36,143
|Clean
|$28,951
|$31,936
|$35,377
|Average
|$27,745
|$30,611
|$33,845
|Rough
|$26,539
|$29,286
|$32,312
Estimated values
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,995
|$29,796
|$33,055
|Clean
|$26,444
|$29,190
|$32,354
|Average
|$25,343
|$27,980
|$30,953
|Rough
|$24,241
|$26,769
|$29,552
Estimated values
2018 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,145
|$34,074
|$37,491
|Clean
|$30,510
|$33,381
|$36,696
|Average
|$29,239
|$31,997
|$35,107
|Rough
|$27,968
|$30,612
|$33,518