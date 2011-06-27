Estimated values
1997 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$729
|$1,350
|$1,659
|Clean
|$664
|$1,230
|$1,518
|Average
|$535
|$991
|$1,236
|Rough
|$405
|$751
|$954
Estimated values
1997 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$877
|$1,514
|$1,830
|Clean
|$799
|$1,379
|$1,674
|Average
|$644
|$1,111
|$1,363
|Rough
|$488
|$842
|$1,052