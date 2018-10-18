  1. Home
2019 Ford Edge

(53)

2019 Ford Edge
MSRP Range: $29,995 - $42,355

Select a trim

Which Edge does Edmunds recommend?

The Edge SEL has a lot of equipment for the money. It comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, Ford's Sync 3 system that provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a large 8-inch infotainment screen, 10-way power driver's seat and six-way power passenger seat. Drivers living in areas that frequently have inclement weather can also equip their SEL with all-wheel drive.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Plush, well-padded seats
  • Plenty of space for passengers and luggage
  • Fuel-efficient and performance-oriented engines
  • Quiet cabin at highway speeds
Cons
  • Interior design and control layout are dated and bland
  • Outward visibility hampered by thick roof pillars and blind spots
  • Transmission responses are a little slow
  • Rides uncomfortably over small bumps and dips
What's new
  • Refreshed front and rear styling
  • Eight-speed automatic with rotary shifter
  • More standard features, including safety and driver assist functions
  • Edge ST replaces Edge Sport
  • Part of the second Edge generation introduced for 2015

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The 2019 Ford Edge could be a great choice if you're looking for a crossover SUV that's a little nicer than the norm but won't bust your budget. You'd definitely like the way the Edge drives. It's tight and controlled, much like a sedan. Then there's its interior space. While the Edge doesn't have a third row, it does have a larger cargo area and a roomier second row when compared with other crossovers.

The Edge can be equipped at near-luxury levels. But even in base form, it offers many advanced driver safety features as standard this year, including blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking. Ford has also updated the Edge's powertrain. The standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine now makes 250 horsepower and comes with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. We previously thought the Edge was a little slow, but we expect this year's model to be a little more spritely.

There's also a new Edge ST for 2019. Replacing last year's Edge Sport, the ST should satisfy the performance-minded. It comes with a turbocharged V6 engine that produces a strong 335 hp and 380 pound-feet of torque. The ST comes standard with all-wheel drive and a sportier suspension.

There are few other desirable vehicles that offer an upscale approach to the crossover SUV formula. If you want a third row, the GMC Acadia or Kia Sorento might work out better. You might also like the fully redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe. Overall, though, we think the 2019 Edge's roomy interior, respectable fuel economy and enjoyable driving characteristics make it a worthwhile addition to the test-drive list.

Ford Edge models

The 2019 Ford Edge is a midsize crossover SUV that can seat five. It's offered in four trims: SE, SEL, Titanium and ST. The SE is decently equipped, but the SEL offers more amenities and access to options packages. The Titanium is all about luxury, while the ST is the performance model.

For powertrains, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine (250 hp, 280 lb-ft of torque) is standard on SE, SEL and Titanium models and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The ST model gets its own sporty twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (335 hp, 380 lb-ft), an eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard features of the SE model include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seatbacks, a 4.2-inch central display screen, automatic wipers, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, voice controls, a 4G data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. This year, the SE also comes with blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic braking as standard.

The SEL adds rear parking sensors, an exterior keyless entry pad, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system is also standard. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and dual USB ports.

The SEL is available with Equipment Group 201A, which adds simulated leather upholstery (ActiveX), heated front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, a 4.2-inch driver-customizable display in the instrument cluster, and LED daytime running lights.

The Titanium gets the above equipment as standard plus 19-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, noise-reducing front windows, leather upholstery, upgraded interior trim, ambient interior lighting, front sport seats, driver-seat memory settings, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, a wireless charging pad, remote engine start, and a 12-speaker B&O audio system with HD radio.

To the Titanium's equipment roster, the Edge ST adds the aforementioned turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine, 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, unique front and rear styling, variable-ratio steering, a power-adjustable steering wheel, sport-themed interior trim, and perforated leather and simulated suede upholstery.

Some of the fancier standard items are available on lower trim levels as options. Depending on the trim level, other options (which may be bundled into packages) to be on the lookout for include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, adaptive LED headlights, an automated parking system, evasive steering assist, a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, ventilated front seats, bigger wheels and a rear seat entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Edge Titanium (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.0
There's good thrust around town, where the new eight-speed transmission offers better gear selection than the outgoing six-speed. Its responses could be sharper, however. Consistently agreeable steering, handling and braking help give the Edge good manners even if it's not necessarily going to quicken your pulse.

Acceleration

7.0
Overall, the turbo four-cylinder engine is up to the task of moving the Edge. At freeway speeds, the acceleration could be better. Its responses are heavily damped, but the thrust it ultimately delivers is generally satisfactory. Our test vehicle did 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds.

Braking

7.0
Initial action when you first apply pressure to the pedal is rather soft, but the braking force is easy to modulate. Unlike other vehicles with a similar type of pedal characteristic, the Edge manages to avoid vagueness in routine braking. We recorded an emergency-stopping 60-0 mph distance of 119 feet, which is an acceptable result for a midsize SUV.

Steering

7.5
The steering is well-weighted and provides a reliable sense of the on-center zone. The quick ratio is well-matched to the handling. But the steering is mostly mute when it comes to transmitting the state of the front tires' grip to the driver.

Handling

7.5
The Edge handles respectably well for a vehicle of this type. It responds crisply when bent into a corner and doesn't get unduly upset by midcorner bumps. Not the most enthusiastic crossover, but it doesn't really put a wheel wrong either.

Drivability

6.5
The transmission shifts smoothly, though somewhat excessively at times. This tendency, coupled with a slow-to-respond gas pedal, means the Edge can occasionally take a beat to sort itself out. Sport mode helps shorten the delay by holding revs. Manual mode is not very effectual — it's slow to respond, and there is precious little engine braking.

Comfort

8.0
The Edge is an extremely quiet vehicle with solid seat comfort up front, although the back seat is rather flat. The ride comfort deals with many moderate bumps very well. Smaller road seams and textures tend to make their way to the cabin in the form of a subtly busy ride. But some people might not notice.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats are cozy thanks to comfortable seat cushioning and soft leather. But the modest bolsters are up to the task of the car's handling. The flat, unsupportive rear seat is clearly optimized for folding, not ultimate comfort. A reclining rear seatback is a nice touch, though.

Ride comfort

6.5
The Edge is better at absorbing moderate-size bumps than smaller ones, which results in the ride being busier than expected. It's not offensive, but this type of texture is common to many road surfaces. The Edge exhibits somewhat exaggerated vertical motion response to moderate dips and bumps, too.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The Edge is a very quiet vehicle with excellent wind noise isolation. The dominant noise is tire patter and thump, and even that is not obtrusive. The engine is smooth, too, though the soft mounts that make this possible don't help the drivability.

Climate control

7.5
The climate control system is capable and quiet with the exception of some odd, muted sighs and clicks audible with the radio off. Redundant climate controls include hard keys and functions in the touchscreen, but mode is accessible only through the latter.

Interior

7.5
The Edge's interior offers sound functionality thanks to a sizable cabin, easy entry to the front seats, and ability to accommodate drivers of various sizes. But some of the secondary buttons aren't as intuitive to use as they could be.

Ease of use

7.0
The primary controls are clearly and logically laid out, but certain secondary controls could be better. The climate control buttons' grouping and layout leave room for improvement. And tactility is lacking in the steering wheel buttons — it's easy to push the wrong button unintentionally.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Up front, the Edge is easy to get into and out of thanks to the large front door opening — the steep rake of the windshield doesn't get in the way. The front doors open quite wide too. But the rear doors opening is on the narrow side near the bottom edge, which could pose additional trickiness in crowded parking stalls.

Driving position

8.0
There's plenty of seat adjustments and steering wheel reach to suit a variety of driver proportions. The ideally sized and shaped steering wheel is a nice touch.

Roominess

8.5
The front seating area has no shortage of room, with a wide footbox and plenty of headroom. The deep dashboard and wide door panels erode the perception of space, but the reality is that it's spacious. The back seat has decent headroom and is quite wide.

Visibility

7.0
The view forward is somewhat blocked by the broad windshield pillars, side mirrors and prominent corners of the hood. Otherwise, the view out doesn't unduly suffer, with a reasonably tall glass area and a vast rear window.

Quality

7.0
Design can affect the perception of quality, and while its construction may prove robust, the Edge Titanium's interior looks cheaper than it should. Perhaps lower trim levels at a lower price point would make a better impression.

Utility

8.0
Without the need to package a third row of seats, the Edge packs a cavernous cargo area. Its seats fold quickly, too, although they don't fold completely flat. Its redesigned console for 2019 has additional storage options, though you'll mostly use the front console bin and armrest bin.

Small-item storage

7.5
The Edge offers a sound assortment of storage options. The console bin has two tiers but is fairly narrow. The nook at the base of the console below the climate controls is rather deep and has a rubberized bottom. There are two cupholders and slots for keycards on the console.

Cargo space

9.0
It has a roomy, deep and wide cargo hold that's near the front of the class in size (39.2 cubic feet behind the second row). The 60/40-split folding back seat folds extremely quickly and easily but does not fold flat. The power tailgate also has that handy hands-free foot-swing actuation.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
There are four reasonably accessible LATCH points in the back seat that are exposed (no covers to pull back) and three obvious top tethers on the back of the rear seats. Bigger rear-facing and convertible infant seats might be a bit of a squeeze if the front occupants are above-average height. Multiple seats in the back shouldn't be a problem.

Technology

8.0
Most of the tech features in the optional Sync 3 infotainment system work well. The Edge has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a host of driver assistance and convenience aids. The voice controls are better than many, but the touchscreen could stand a few shortcut buttons.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The Sync 3 system relies on an 8-inch touchscreen with few hard key shortcuts that would make it easier to carry out basic tasks. Fortunately, the graphics are crisp and the pinch-zoom functionality works well. Integrated navigation is optional.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are easy to use and connect your devices to. Stay charged up with two USB ports up front and multiple 12-volt charging spots, including a household-style 110-volt plug in the back.

Driver aids

8.0
The Edge has plenty of standard features — automatic emergency braking, auto high-beam control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The optional adaptive cruise control system has average reflexes overall.

Voice control

8.5
The Sync 3 voice commands work reliably, and they respond to many natural language commands to access music, radio stations and certain navigation functions. iPhone users have the additional option to hold the button down longer to access Siri on their plugged-in smartphone.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Edge.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 4%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 53 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great thus far!
Alan Hawk,
ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Previously I had driven a 2014 Ford Focus ST for five years and a bit over 33,000 miles. After getting older, putting on size (avid heavy weight lifter) and wanting something nicer (Focus ST was not stock) I wanted something that fit me and my current lifestyle. Getting seats that fit me was very important, along with a larger vehicle since for work I occasionally will have several co-workers riding with me. My requirements were sporty, roomy, safe and comfortable; something that the Edge ST checks all the boxes for. The acceleration off the line is great and using the Sport mode really makes a difference. Longer drives are much easier and the adaptive cruise control is awesome (managed to trust it through stop and go traffic). Seat fits me and is comfortable, though I wish it had just a smidge more side bolstering. At this point I've had zero issues with it and I'm happy with my experience to this point. Also, coming from an incredibly small gas tank (Focus ST when empty usually took about 10.5 gallons) that I like being able to go as much further as I can in the Edge while still getting about the same gas mileage.

2 out of 5 stars, Surprisingly not enjoying.
Edge Owner,
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is my third Edge, and wish I would have kept my 2015. The good: The 2019 drives and handles well. It has a very solid feel but still soft and compliant. Ride is very quiet. This is my first experience with the Ecoboost, and it really has good power and acceleration. The bad: Beginning at 400 miles, had issues with heavy clunking from under vehicle under acceleration. After 24 days in the shop without answer, Ford engineers determined it was a bad PTU, and since being replaced, only had it happen a couple more times. Also having issues with sluggish acceleration. If driving steady and lift off throttle, when I pick it back up, the vehicle doesn't respond quickly to the throttle. Like there is a lag. Still working to demonstrate this to dealer, but frustrating and a safety concern. Also some issues where the Sync screen backlight doesn't turn off. Bottom line is that I really want to like the vehicle, but just can't get past the issues with it compared to previous models. At this point, I'm disappointed.

2 out of 5 stars, AWD malfuntion!!!
Ruben Contreras,
ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

So I bought this car on 11/23 but it came from the factory with a broken touchscreen. 1 week later, new one installed and had problems with Apple car play. They replaced the screen and still had the same problem. Next they replaced a module and then Apple car play worked about 80% of the time. Then the AWD Malfunction warning occurred on a Saturday, dropped it at service on Monday, picked it up on Wednesday by Saturday I got the same AWD Malfunction light. Took it back to service on Feb 25, 2019. Today is day 51 straight that it has been in the shop at Ford dealer. They've replaced at least a rear end differential, the rear end wiring harness, some modules and still the problem exists. They even sent an engineer from Ford and it sits in the shop with no estimate on when it will be fixed. I keep asking for my money back or a replacement vehicle but Ford keeps refusing. It's been in for repairs 61 days of its less-than 5 months of being on the road. That is well within the qualifications as a LEMON in the state of Texas but they won't acknowledge that fact. So FED UP with Ford. NEVER AGAIN.

4 out of 5 stars, ST is a worthy upgrade over the Sport
Gregerst,
ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I went from a 17 Sport to the ST with brake package. Ford did a great job with the suspension and brakes on this vehicle. It rides and handles better than the outgoing Sport model. The brakes are fantastic for vehicle of this size and weight. The new 8 speed transmission is an nice improvement as well. Off the line acceleration feels quicker and smoother than the old 6 speed. As far as the exterior styling goes, I love it. Ford really nailed it with the updated front and rear fascia's. Optioned with the 21" inch wheels and brake package, I think it is one of the best looking 2 row SUV's on the market right now. It gets a lot of looks and people asking me how fast it goes. The safety features and technology you get with the co-pilot 360 is pretty good as well. I'm glad to see Ford bringing it to more models and trims. As far as the interior goes, the B&O play sound system is a noticeable improvement over the Sony system that it replaced in the Sport. The seats look great, are comfortable with just the right amount of bolstering. The updated center console with rotary shifter definitely looks better and allows for more functional use of the center console space. I wasn't sure how I would like using the rotary shifter but after a couple weeks of using it I wouldn't want to go back to using the gear shift knob. Surprisingly, using a gear shift knob seems clunky and antiquated to me now. Now, If i was going to ding the Edge for something it would be the blah looking dash. Functionally, there's nothing wrong with it, all the buttons you'd expect to have are there and the 8" screen with Sync 3 is good. But the instrument cluster and dash could use a styling and refinement upgrade, something similar to what they did to the 2020 Explorer would be great. All in all, I really think the Ford Edge ST is a fantastic vehicle and a very nice upgrade over the Sport.

2019 Ford Edge video

2019 Ford Edge First Drive

2019 Ford Edge First Drive

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: Ford says nobody buys cars anymore, except the Mustang. So it isn't going to make cars anymore, except the Mustang. The new focus, no pun intended, is SUVs. Since its introduction 10 years ago, the Ford Edge has been steadily improving. 2019 brings us the most technologically advanced, sophisticated Ford Edge yet, with plenty of options for making it perfectly suited to you. The Edge is Ford's midsized family hauler that it says handles like a car, but is better, because it's an SUV. We're here in Park City, Utah to drive the Ford Edge ST and find out if the performance version is the one you want. Across all the models, I think the Edge is sort of a traditional SUV shape. It doesn't have that puffed-up hatchback look that some crossovers have. It also isn't just a huge, big box like a full-size SUV, sort of right in the middle. It looks nice. It's not exceptional. It isn't gorgeous like, say, the Alfa crossover. The Edge ST has some details that I do think make it look more performance oriented, even from the outside. First of all, it has that ST badge, which is going to be a reoccurring topic of conversation during this review. But it also has some differences in the back. It has a blacked-out, lower rear valence and a different set of tailpipes. It really does look different than the Titanium or the lower trim levels. The Edge offers some customization options in terms of looks, most notably in wheel sizes, which you can get, I think, anywhere from 18 to 21, depending on which model you're buying. Edmunds as a whole wasn't super fond of the Edge when it first came out. We thought it was underpowered and just not super impressive. The big change for 2019 is that there are a lot more engine options. Most particularly, you can get the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, which has 335 horsepower. And I think it's like 380 pound-feet of torque, which is kind of a lot. I mean, it's like 25 more horsepower than an EcoBoost Mustang. So we're really not suffering from a lack of performance here. And I've just been driving this car in the regular, standard driving mode. And I haven't had any problem passing people here on the freeway. Yesterday, when we were driving in the mountains, I did notice that it was sort of huffing and puffing a little bit, much like myself while climbing up a hill. And I wish that I had a sport button, because if you do turn it into Sport, you get more sound, and you get a different shift programming. It's very noticeable. It's a much faster car if you have it in Sport Mode. And I like the way that it runs in Sport Mode. I don't love the way that it sounds. I think it's all that piped-in sound. The thing I don't understand about it, though, is, why not just have that be the base mode for the ST? You're paying extra money to have the sporty version of the Edge. So why would you ever want it not in Sport Mode, especially because it doesn't change anything about the suspension, which is the main reason, for me, that I would want something not to be in a sport mode, right? Like, some sport modes in cars, they make the suspension stiffer. So it really is more for performance driving, because it's uncomfortable in normal driving. This vehicle takes you out of Sport Mode if you stop and go into park or reverse, and then go back into drive without turning the car off. I don't understand why it does that, because if you already had it in Sport Mode, I'm assuming that you wanted to be driving in Sport Mode. If you're interested in the Ford Edge ST, I'm assuming that you know the ST badge. It's been on the Fiesta. It's been on the Focus. It was big in Europe. And it's always sort of stood for a smaller car with really great handling. And I would say it's good handling for an SUV of this size. I don't know if it's ST handling. I mean, I don't feel like I want to just go flat out around corners in this thing. It definitely still feels like a big vehicle. And I think, if I pushed it hard, it might push back. The suspension is pretty traditional. It hasn't changed a lot in the last few years. And it's fine, you know? It's holding the car up and taking me around turns in a fairly flat manner. It isn't adjustable in any way, though. So there's no modes for different kinds of rides, if you want that. I think it's an interesting choice that Ford put the eight-speed automatic in the Edge ST, because they also have this 10-speed automatic that's what's in the Raptor. And it's really good. And the eight-speed isn't bad, but this engine and car, I think, could have really benefited from having a more performance-oriented transmission. This one, I think, searches a bit. Especially if you have it in Sport Mode, and you're going downhill, it drops gears till you're revving to the moon. And you're like, what are you even doing? Ford wants the ST to be in competition with other performance mid-sized SUVs. In fact, in the press materials, Ford even mentioned some by name, including the Audi Q5 and the Porsche Macan, even the Maserati. I like the ambition. But having been in several of those vehicles, I have to say that Ford is reaching a little bit. The performance isn't quite there in the feel of the car. And the interior is definitely not a match-up with those cars. I mean, there's nothing horrible about sitting in here. But there's nothing spectacular, either. It's very monotone. There's this huge dash that's just completely plain plastic, and it actually reflects quite a lot into the window when you're driving. Console is also very plain and sort of weirdly laid out. Like, why is the screen so small, and then this surround is so big? And why is there all this blank space around these buttons? And why are some of the buttons for temperature control on this side, and some on this side, and some down here? I mean, this is kind of all temperature control. But then the volume is here in the middle. It's not super thoughtful. On the other hand, the console does have a fair amount of storage space. It has a little secret pouch in here that is big enough for a wallet or a cell phone. You couldn't put a bag in there. There's this charging pad here in this console. Only problem with that is, you really don't want to leave your phone there, because it gets hot. In fact, you don't really want to leave anything in there, because it gets hot. Then there's this slot here, so you can actually see the phone, two cup holders. There's another cell phone slot here, which is sort of a clever placement, although the lip of the console hangs over it, makes it a little bit hard to get it in and out. The console itself it's not very long, but you could fit a lot of tall things in it. The 2019 Edge is nicer than the previous model in terms of material. The previous model had a really terrible-feeling steering wheel. I'm not going to say that this is something that I want to take to bed and cuddle. It's not that nice. But it's not bad. The stitching looks good, and it isn't uncomfortable on your hands. Ford is doing a good job with the technology that it's putting into the car. You can get Sync 3. You can use Waze. You can use Apple Maps. You can use Google Maps, Android Auto, all of that stuff. Hooks right in, it's easy to use, it's pretty easy to figure out. I wish that they made it look more technologically advanced, and also more performance-y, especially here in the ST. The Edge could use some of the style that the Mustang has in its recent iterations. The base-level Edge starts out in the high $20,000 range, which is really a pretty good deal. I mean, this is a big vehicle. It's comfortable. It's easy to drive. It has a reliable engine and a ton of cargo space. By the time you hit the ST, you're looking at high 40s, even the 50s. And there's a lot of other stuff in that range that gives you a better interior and more power. When you're shopping for a midsize SUV, you have a very important choice to make, because you could get a seven- or eight-passenger three-row midsize SUV. Or, in about the same price range and about the same size exterior, you could get a five-passenger midsize SUV that has more cargo space. So that's a decision that you have to make, whether you're planning on carrying more people or more stuff. Manufacturers seem to assume that if you want a three-row, you don't want a whole lot of sportiness, or you're not that interested in a gorgeous exterior, because you're going to be carrying around a soccer team all day long. A lot of times, if what you want is just a bigger car, you're going to be looking at the five-passenger midsize SUV. And that is what the Edge is. Because of how many cars are in the midsize segment, you could find a ton of models and say that they compete with the Edge. You might be looking at the Audi Q5, which is a similar passenger space, slightly smaller, and a little bit-- I don't know. What's the word? Posher. Another vehicle that's in the same segment but does a radically different thing would be the Jeep Grand Cherokee-- again, a comfortable vehicle, carries about the same amount of people, less cargo space, but more activity based. This car, even though it is all-wheel drive, is not really an off-roader. One place that the Ford Edge really shines is in cargo space. There is a ton of room back there, more than anything else in the segment. There's 73 cubic feet of cargo space if you put all the seats down. And they go down really easy with the touch of a button. And it's almost 40 cubic feet with them up. So you could take people on a trip and still have room for all the gear. Overall, the Edge is a pleasant driving experience. It's comfortable. It handles in a very predictable manner. And you feel pretty safe. I do have a pretty serious complaint, though, and that is the visibility. These long, stretched-out, and very wide front pillars-- I mean, a huge blind spot, not just on the driver side, but even on the passenger side. These kind of blind spots bother you not just on a twisty road where you can't see what's coming next, but just driving around a parking lot. Like, you're in the Trader Joe's trying to make a turn, and there could be somebody with a shopping cart right there. You won't even see them. While I don't love the Edge's interior overall, it does have some nice options. And this big, giant panoramic glass roof is one of them. It's very pretty. My only complaint about it would be that the shade for it is really slow and really loud. [WHIRRING] [SIGHS] You can't even sleep while it's going up because it's so loud. A benefit to not having a third row in a big SUV is, you have so much room back here. This is great. This is a really nice back seat. Plenty of space under the seat in front of you, so you can put your little feet under there without hitting a bunch of weird stuff. And also, it's really nice, and light, and airy in here. So if you imagine your kids sitting back here, they've got a view. They've got sunshine. They can see what's happening in the world around them. I mean, it's great. A lot of times, the backseat is kind of a punishment. And this is a nice place to be. This is a road trip for sure. The actual seats in the back are very comfortable on the sides. The center could use a little bit of work. It's plenty soft enough. But the way that the little fold-down armrest sticks into the lower back is not very comfortable. So I wouldn't want to sit here. I would say it's really more of a four-passenger with an emergency five option. Ooh, cup holders. The 2019 Edge does have some bragging rights. Ford has really done a good job of looking at contemporary safety technology, figuring out which things people are going to want, and making those standard in the car at all of the various trim levels. For example, things like backup cameras, lane monitoring, lane keep assist-- it's all just part of Ford's 360 Safety Suite. You get it no matter which trim level you buy, which is awesome. Before, it was like, well, you'll have to spend a lot of money to keep your family safe. And now, it's just part of every trim. If you want even more safety, you could add some stuff on. And while I've been on camera numerous times saying, I don't think you really need all this stuff, I'm going to admit that lane centering is really cool. So lane centering is different from lane keep assist. What lane keep assist does is, if you start to cross over a line, it brings you back. What lane centering does is, it looks far ahead, and it sees the lines, and it makes very slight adjustments to keep you between those lines. It's really cool. It's not quite autonomous driving. But it's one step below it. And when you use it with adaptive cruise control, which is also an option, then it can kind of monitor the traffic in front of you, slow the car down if the traffic in front of you is slowing down, and keep you in the lanes. And it'll really do it around turns. I mean, we tested it yesterday on some fairly curvy highways. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that it doesn't slow the car down based on the severity of the turn. So if you're trying to use it at 80 miles an hour on a very curvy road, it doesn't know that you shouldn't go into that turn at 80 miles an hour. You really do need to still be paying attention. You need to use the brakes. You need to be there to save it. Mileage for all these midsize SUVs is in the 20 to 25 range. And stepping up to the ST drops you to about 21 combined, compared to 25 if you just have the front-wheel drive base model 2 liter. After two days in the Ford Edge, I have two answers to two different questions. One is, is the Ford Edge a good option as a family vehicle? Yeah, for sure. It's comfortable. It's easy to drive. And it has a ton of cargo space-- I mean, a lot. The other question was, does the Ford Edge ST deserve that ST badge? And that one, mm, maybe not this year. Everything I like about the Ford Edge is available in the lower models or in the Titanium. And the ST just doesn't quite commit to that true performance lifestyle. It should be just a little bit faster, sound a little bit better, have a little more that stands out from just the regular Ford Edge, and it doesn't. So if you really want a Sports UV, there are better options. But you should look at the Edge as a family hauler. If you like videos like this, please subscribe. And make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Can the 2019 Ford Edge ST satisfy fans of the zippy Ford Focus ST and Fiesta ST? Overall, the 2019 Ford Edge is quicker and safer than previous models, and it has a more responsive transmission and more impressive tech. For a customer with an urban-based, gear-heavy lifestyle, the Edge's large cargo space and respectable fuel economy make it a worthwhile addition to the test-drive list. But in this video, Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr gets behind the wheel of the sportier 2019 Ford Edge ST to answer another important question: Does it deserve the ST badge?

Features & Specs

SEL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$35,295
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
SEL 4dr SUV features & specs
SEL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$33,300
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$40,755
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
ST 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
ST 4dr SUV AWD
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$42,355
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5550 rpm
See all 2019 Ford Edge features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Edge safety features:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Keeps your car a set distance to the car in front by adjusting speed. Includes stop-and-go functionality when in heavy traffic.
Evasive Steering Assist
Helps the driver avoid an imminent front collision by adding extra steering input to an emergency maneuver.
Enhanced Active Park Assist
Actively steers the car into and out of parallel and perpendicular parking spots.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Ford Edge vs. the competition

Ford Edge vs. Ford Escape

The Escape is smaller in every metric and less powerful than the Edge. In general, the Edge is a little nicer on the inside and comes with more standard and optional features. They both come with Ford's Sync 3 interface, however. Choosing between them largely comes down to how much interior space you want and how much you want to pay. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Escape.

Ford Edge vs. Ford Explorer

Larger, more powerful and capable of seating seven people, the Explorer is a proper three-row SUV. The Edge is more economical to operate, easier to drive, and the better choice if you are frequently transporting only one or two passengers. On the flip side, the Explorer's higher tow rating (5,000 pounds versus 3,500 pounds) helps make it a better choice if you need to pull a trailer or recreational toys.

Compare Ford Edge & Ford Explorer features

Ford Edge vs. Honda CR-V

The Edge is physically larger than the CR-V, but the Honda's more efficient interior packaging allows it to have just as much cargo space when the rear seats are in the up position. The Edge has a better ride and a more powerful and responsive powertrain, though it comes at the expense of fuel economy. Rear passengers will appreciate the Edge's extra shoulder and head room. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.

2019 Ford Edge First Drive

Various Upgrades Keep This Midsize SUV Competitive

Elana Scherr by Elana Scherr , Special CorrespondentOctober 5th, 2018

Some vehicles debut strong but fade back in the pack as newer rivals pass them by. Others start slow but improve over time. So is the 2019 Ford Edge meh, or is it marvelous? We'd say it's working its way up in the second category. The Edge failed to impress in its early years, striking us as an underpowered, under-optioned midsize crossover. But it's gotten better every year, culminating in the updated 2019 Edge. It's packed with safety features and contemporary technology and has plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

First Impressions

The overall looks of the Ford Edge aren't radically different from those of the 2018 model. Despite a tweaked front fascia and several new wheel choices, the chassis and basic design of the Edge haven't changed. It's still a five-passenger SUV that's about 10 inches longer than the Ford Escape but about 10 inches shorter than the Ford Explorer.

A few similarly sized crossovers offer a third row of seating, but Ford likes to keep the Edge a five-seater to provide optimum space and comfort. The interior of the Edge is bright and airy, with big windows all the way to the rear of the vehicle and an optional panoramic sunroof. Rear passengers have plenty of legroom and headroom thanks to the long roof, which doesn't dip down till midway past the cargo area. That cargo space is big and accessible, measuring 39.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats or 73.4 cubic feet when those seats are folded down.

For 2019, Ford has redesigned the center console. It now has a rotary dial gear shifter (instead of a lever) and additional storage and cellphone slots. The interior is comfortable and usable but not particularly pretty. There's minimal use of color or texture, even in the high-level Titanium trim. And while the fit and finish is solid, it's done with a lot of plain plastic. We know from the F-150 and the new Mustang that Ford is capable of more stylish interiors, so the looks of the Edge's cabin are a bit disappointing, especially when compared to other vehicles in the same price range. The Edge Titanium we drove had an MSRP of $47,775 (including destination), which is well into the price of a nicely optioned Audi Q5 or a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, both of which offer more pizzazz when you open the door.

The Drive

For our drive, Ford sent us along the curvy and hilly roads of Park City, Utah. The Edge is comfortable and controllable, even around tight switchbacks. Previous Edmunds reviews of the Edge pointed out a lack of power in the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This engine in the 2019 Ford Edge gets a 5-horsepower bump (to 250 hp) and a new eight-speed transmission that replaces the previous six-speed. Neither upgrade is dramatic, but they do make a difference. The previous 3.5-liter V6 has been discontinued, but for drivers with a desire for more go, there's always the new Ford Edge ST with its twin-turbo V6 rated at 335 hp.

In the 2.0-liter models, the new transmission and revised all-wheel-drive system make for EPA fuel economy ratings of 23 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway). Ford Edges with the standard front-wheel drive get 25 mpg combined but give up some of that wet- and slick-surface stability. Even with AWD, the Edge isn't an off-road vehicle. It's comfortable over speed bumps and dirt driveways, but you're not going to be tempted to head out into Utah's famous red-rock canyons.

The Edge is very much an urban cruiser. It's all about space, easy-to-use controls and daily drivability. The driving position is adjustable to suit any size driver, and the front seats — available heated or cooled — are soft but supportive. The long windshield pillar causes some visibility issues, however. Not just in mountainous driving, but in parking lots and city maneuvering. There are also fairly substantial rear blind spots. But the standard Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features takes care of that with blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera, and rear cross-traffic alert on every model from the base SE up to the sporty ST.

Smart Stuff

Standardizing safety features is a good move for Ford. All 2019 Edges also come with pre- and post-collision braking, pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and auto high-beam headlights. Optional upgrades include adaptive cruise control and lane centering assist — which watches the lines and the traffic ahead and almost, but not quite, drives. You can even get the Edge to help you parallel park and move you out of that parking spot. It wants to be helpful.

Ford wants to be helpful, too, and is also making connectivity tech standard, with a one-year subscription to FordPass Connect, which gives your Edge a 4G data connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot. This tech can work in concert with a smartphone to start, lock or find your car — assuming the parking garage where you lost it has cell service. If you option up to Ford Sync 3 (standard on the SEL trim level and above), you can mate your car with other smart technologies. Maybe you'd want to use Amazon Alexa to lock or start it or check how much gas you have left from inside your house, or from across the country.

If you're not into advancing the machine takeover, you can also just plug in your phone and enjoy Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, both of which are compatible with Sync 3. Ford's operating system isn't going to impress visually; the gauges and touchscreen on the Edge aren't big or stunning in appearance. But they are easy to figure out and quick to respond.

Meh or Marvelous?

It's possible to option up a lower-level SE or SEL trim with a few choice features. But the best deal, assuming you aren't in the market for the sporty ST, is to go with the Titanium, which gets all the safety suites, bigger wheels and a leather-trimmed interior. And it ends up costing about the same as the highly optioned lower-level model.

The 2019 Ford Edge addresses many of the complaints we had about the previous model. It's quicker and safer, and it has a more responsive transmission and more impressive tech. For a customer with an urban-based, gear-heavy lifestyle, the Edge's large cargo space and respectable fuel economy make it a worthwhile addition to the test-drive list.

FAQ

Is the Ford Edge a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Edge both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Edge fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Edge gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Edge has 39.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Edge. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Ford Edge?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Edge:

  • Refreshed front and rear styling
  • Eight-speed automatic with rotary shifter
  • More standard features, including safety and driver assist functions
  • Edge ST replaces Edge Sport
  • Part of the second Edge generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Ford Edge reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Edge is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Edge. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Edge's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Ford Edge a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Ford Edge is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Edge and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Edge is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Edge?

The least-expensive 2019 Ford Edge is the 2019 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,995.

Other versions include:

  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,295
  • SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,300
  • Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,755
  • ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,355
  • Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,760
  • SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $29,995
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,990
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Edge?

If you're interested in the Ford Edge, the next question is, which Edge model is right for you? Edge variants include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Edge models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Ford Edge

content

2019 Ford Edge Overview

The 2019 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford Edge?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Edge and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Edge 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Edge.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Edge and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Edge featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Edge?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

