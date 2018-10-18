2019 Ford Edge
- Plush, well-padded seats
- Plenty of space for passengers and luggage
- Fuel-efficient and performance-oriented engines
- Quiet cabin at highway speeds
- Interior design and control layout are dated and bland
- Outward visibility hampered by thick roof pillars and blind spots
- Transmission responses are a little slow
- Rides uncomfortably over small bumps and dips
- Refreshed front and rear styling
- Eight-speed automatic with rotary shifter
- More standard features, including safety and driver assist functions
- Edge ST replaces Edge Sport
- Part of the second Edge generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating 7.6 / 10
The 2019 Ford Edge could be a great choice if you're looking for a crossover SUV that's a little nicer than the norm but won't bust your budget. You'd definitely like the way the Edge drives. It's tight and controlled, much like a sedan. Then there's its interior space. While the Edge doesn't have a third row, it does have a larger cargo area and a roomier second row when compared with other crossovers.
The Edge can be equipped at near-luxury levels. But even in base form, it offers many advanced driver safety features as standard this year, including blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking. Ford has also updated the Edge's powertrain. The standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine now makes 250 horsepower and comes with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. We previously thought the Edge was a little slow, but we expect this year's model to be a little more spritely.
There's also a new Edge ST for 2019. Replacing last year's Edge Sport, the ST should satisfy the performance-minded. It comes with a turbocharged V6 engine that produces a strong 335 hp and 380 pound-feet of torque. The ST comes standard with all-wheel drive and a sportier suspension.
There are few other desirable vehicles that offer an upscale approach to the crossover SUV formula. If you want a third row, the GMC Acadia or Kia Sorento might work out better. You might also like the fully redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe. Overall, though, we think the 2019 Edge's roomy interior, respectable fuel economy and enjoyable driving characteristics make it a worthwhile addition to the test-drive list.
Ford Edge models
The 2019 Ford Edge is a midsize crossover SUV that can seat five. It's offered in four trims: SE, SEL, Titanium and ST. The SE is decently equipped, but the SEL offers more amenities and access to options packages. The Titanium is all about luxury, while the ST is the performance model.
For powertrains, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine (250 hp, 280 lb-ft of torque) is standard on SE, SEL and Titanium models and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The ST model gets its own sporty twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (335 hp, 380 lb-ft), an eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard features of the SE model include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seatbacks, a 4.2-inch central display screen, automatic wipers, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, voice controls, a 4G data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. This year, the SE also comes with blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic braking as standard.
The SEL adds rear parking sensors, an exterior keyless entry pad, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system is also standard. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and dual USB ports.
The SEL is available with Equipment Group 201A, which adds simulated leather upholstery (ActiveX), heated front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, a 4.2-inch driver-customizable display in the instrument cluster, and LED daytime running lights.
The Titanium gets the above equipment as standard plus 19-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, noise-reducing front windows, leather upholstery, upgraded interior trim, ambient interior lighting, front sport seats, driver-seat memory settings, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, a wireless charging pad, remote engine start, and a 12-speaker B&O audio system with HD radio.
To the Titanium's equipment roster, the Edge ST adds the aforementioned turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine, 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, unique front and rear styling, variable-ratio steering, a power-adjustable steering wheel, sport-themed interior trim, and perforated leather and simulated suede upholstery.
Some of the fancier standard items are available on lower trim levels as options. Depending on the trim level, other options (which may be bundled into packages) to be on the lookout for include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, adaptive LED headlights, an automated parking system, evasive steering assist, a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, ventilated front seats, bigger wheels and a rear seat entertainment system.
Overall
7.6 / 10
Driving
7.0
Comfort
8.0
Interior
7.5
Utility
8.0
Technology
8.0
Driving 7.0
Comfort 8.0
Interior 7.5
Utility 8.0
Technology 8.0
Previously I had driven a 2014 Ford Focus ST for five years and a bit over 33,000 miles. After getting older, putting on size (avid heavy weight lifter) and wanting something nicer (Focus ST was not stock) I wanted something that fit me and my current lifestyle. Getting seats that fit me was very important, along with a larger vehicle since for work I occasionally will have several co-workers riding with me. My requirements were sporty, roomy, safe and comfortable; something that the Edge ST checks all the boxes for. The acceleration off the line is great and using the Sport mode really makes a difference. Longer drives are much easier and the adaptive cruise control is awesome (managed to trust it through stop and go traffic). Seat fits me and is comfortable, though I wish it had just a smidge more side bolstering. At this point I've had zero issues with it and I'm happy with my experience to this point. Also, coming from an incredibly small gas tank (Focus ST when empty usually took about 10.5 gallons) that I like being able to go as much further as I can in the Edge while still getting about the same gas mileage.
This is my third Edge, and wish I would have kept my 2015. The good: The 2019 drives and handles well. It has a very solid feel but still soft and compliant. Ride is very quiet. This is my first experience with the Ecoboost, and it really has good power and acceleration. The bad: Beginning at 400 miles, had issues with heavy clunking from under vehicle under acceleration. After 24 days in the shop without answer, Ford engineers determined it was a bad PTU, and since being replaced, only had it happen a couple more times. Also having issues with sluggish acceleration. If driving steady and lift off throttle, when I pick it back up, the vehicle doesn't respond quickly to the throttle. Like there is a lag. Still working to demonstrate this to dealer, but frustrating and a safety concern. Also some issues where the Sync screen backlight doesn't turn off. Bottom line is that I really want to like the vehicle, but just can't get past the issues with it compared to previous models. At this point, I'm disappointed.
So I bought this car on 11/23 but it came from the factory with a broken touchscreen. 1 week later, new one installed and had problems with Apple car play. They replaced the screen and still had the same problem. Next they replaced a module and then Apple car play worked about 80% of the time. Then the AWD Malfunction warning occurred on a Saturday, dropped it at service on Monday, picked it up on Wednesday by Saturday I got the same AWD Malfunction light. Took it back to service on Feb 25, 2019. Today is day 51 straight that it has been in the shop at Ford dealer. They've replaced at least a rear end differential, the rear end wiring harness, some modules and still the problem exists. They even sent an engineer from Ford and it sits in the shop with no estimate on when it will be fixed. I keep asking for my money back or a replacement vehicle but Ford keeps refusing. It's been in for repairs 61 days of its less-than 5 months of being on the road. That is well within the qualifications as a LEMON in the state of Texas but they won't acknowledge that fact. So FED UP with Ford. NEVER AGAIN.
I went from a 17 Sport to the ST with brake package. Ford did a great job with the suspension and brakes on this vehicle. It rides and handles better than the outgoing Sport model. The brakes are fantastic for vehicle of this size and weight. The new 8 speed transmission is an nice improvement as well. Off the line acceleration feels quicker and smoother than the old 6 speed. As far as the exterior styling goes, I love it. Ford really nailed it with the updated front and rear fascia's. Optioned with the 21" inch wheels and brake package, I think it is one of the best looking 2 row SUV's on the market right now. It gets a lot of looks and people asking me how fast it goes. The safety features and technology you get with the co-pilot 360 is pretty good as well. I'm glad to see Ford bringing it to more models and trims. As far as the interior goes, the B&O play sound system is a noticeable improvement over the Sony system that it replaced in the Sport. The seats look great, are comfortable with just the right amount of bolstering. The updated center console with rotary shifter definitely looks better and allows for more functional use of the center console space. I wasn't sure how I would like using the rotary shifter but after a couple weeks of using it I wouldn't want to go back to using the gear shift knob. Surprisingly, using a gear shift knob seems clunky and antiquated to me now. Now, If i was going to ding the Edge for something it would be the blah looking dash. Functionally, there's nothing wrong with it, all the buttons you'd expect to have are there and the 8" screen with Sync 3 is good. But the instrument cluster and dash could use a styling and refinement upgrade, something similar to what they did to the 2020 Explorer would be great. All in all, I really think the Ford Edge ST is a fantastic vehicle and a very nice upgrade over the Sport.
2019 Ford Edge First Drive
2019 Ford Edge First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: Ford says nobody buys cars anymore, except the Mustang. So it isn't going to make cars anymore, except the Mustang. The new focus, no pun intended, is SUVs. Since its introduction 10 years ago, the Ford Edge has been steadily improving. 2019 brings us the most technologically advanced, sophisticated Ford Edge yet, with plenty of options for making it perfectly suited to you. The Edge is Ford's midsized family hauler that it says handles like a car, but is better, because it's an SUV. We're here in Park City, Utah to drive the Ford Edge ST and find out if the performance version is the one you want. Across all the models, I think the Edge is sort of a traditional SUV shape. It doesn't have that puffed-up hatchback look that some crossovers have. It also isn't just a huge, big box like a full-size SUV, sort of right in the middle. It looks nice. It's not exceptional. It isn't gorgeous like, say, the Alfa crossover. The Edge ST has some details that I do think make it look more performance oriented, even from the outside. First of all, it has that ST badge, which is going to be a reoccurring topic of conversation during this review. But it also has some differences in the back. It has a blacked-out, lower rear valence and a different set of tailpipes. It really does look different than the Titanium or the lower trim levels. The Edge offers some customization options in terms of looks, most notably in wheel sizes, which you can get, I think, anywhere from 18 to 21, depending on which model you're buying. Edmunds as a whole wasn't super fond of the Edge when it first came out. We thought it was underpowered and just not super impressive. The big change for 2019 is that there are a lot more engine options. Most particularly, you can get the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, which has 335 horsepower. And I think it's like 380 pound-feet of torque, which is kind of a lot. I mean, it's like 25 more horsepower than an EcoBoost Mustang. So we're really not suffering from a lack of performance here. And I've just been driving this car in the regular, standard driving mode. And I haven't had any problem passing people here on the freeway. Yesterday, when we were driving in the mountains, I did notice that it was sort of huffing and puffing a little bit, much like myself while climbing up a hill. And I wish that I had a sport button, because if you do turn it into Sport, you get more sound, and you get a different shift programming. It's very noticeable. It's a much faster car if you have it in Sport Mode. And I like the way that it runs in Sport Mode. I don't love the way that it sounds. I think it's all that piped-in sound. The thing I don't understand about it, though, is, why not just have that be the base mode for the ST? You're paying extra money to have the sporty version of the Edge. So why would you ever want it not in Sport Mode, especially because it doesn't change anything about the suspension, which is the main reason, for me, that I would want something not to be in a sport mode, right? Like, some sport modes in cars, they make the suspension stiffer. So it really is more for performance driving, because it's uncomfortable in normal driving. This vehicle takes you out of Sport Mode if you stop and go into park or reverse, and then go back into drive without turning the car off. I don't understand why it does that, because if you already had it in Sport Mode, I'm assuming that you wanted to be driving in Sport Mode. If you're interested in the Ford Edge ST, I'm assuming that you know the ST badge. It's been on the Fiesta. It's been on the Focus. It was big in Europe. And it's always sort of stood for a smaller car with really great handling. And I would say it's good handling for an SUV of this size. I don't know if it's ST handling. I mean, I don't feel like I want to just go flat out around corners in this thing. It definitely still feels like a big vehicle. And I think, if I pushed it hard, it might push back. The suspension is pretty traditional. It hasn't changed a lot in the last few years. And it's fine, you know? It's holding the car up and taking me around turns in a fairly flat manner. It isn't adjustable in any way, though. So there's no modes for different kinds of rides, if you want that. I think it's an interesting choice that Ford put the eight-speed automatic in the Edge ST, because they also have this 10-speed automatic that's what's in the Raptor. And it's really good. And the eight-speed isn't bad, but this engine and car, I think, could have really benefited from having a more performance-oriented transmission. This one, I think, searches a bit. Especially if you have it in Sport Mode, and you're going downhill, it drops gears till you're revving to the moon. And you're like, what are you even doing? Ford wants the ST to be in competition with other performance mid-sized SUVs. In fact, in the press materials, Ford even mentioned some by name, including the Audi Q5 and the Porsche Macan, even the Maserati. I like the ambition. But having been in several of those vehicles, I have to say that Ford is reaching a little bit. The performance isn't quite there in the feel of the car. And the interior is definitely not a match-up with those cars. I mean, there's nothing horrible about sitting in here. But there's nothing spectacular, either. It's very monotone. There's this huge dash that's just completely plain plastic, and it actually reflects quite a lot into the window when you're driving. Console is also very plain and sort of weirdly laid out. Like, why is the screen so small, and then this surround is so big? And why is there all this blank space around these buttons? And why are some of the buttons for temperature control on this side, and some on this side, and some down here? I mean, this is kind of all temperature control. But then the volume is here in the middle. It's not super thoughtful. On the other hand, the console does have a fair amount of storage space. It has a little secret pouch in here that is big enough for a wallet or a cell phone. You couldn't put a bag in there. There's this charging pad here in this console. Only problem with that is, you really don't want to leave your phone there, because it gets hot. In fact, you don't really want to leave anything in there, because it gets hot. Then there's this slot here, so you can actually see the phone, two cup holders. There's another cell phone slot here, which is sort of a clever placement, although the lip of the console hangs over it, makes it a little bit hard to get it in and out. The console itself it's not very long, but you could fit a lot of tall things in it. The 2019 Edge is nicer than the previous model in terms of material. The previous model had a really terrible-feeling steering wheel. I'm not going to say that this is something that I want to take to bed and cuddle. It's not that nice. But it's not bad. The stitching looks good, and it isn't uncomfortable on your hands. Ford is doing a good job with the technology that it's putting into the car. You can get Sync 3. You can use Waze. You can use Apple Maps. You can use Google Maps, Android Auto, all of that stuff. Hooks right in, it's easy to use, it's pretty easy to figure out. I wish that they made it look more technologically advanced, and also more performance-y, especially here in the ST. The Edge could use some of the style that the Mustang has in its recent iterations. The base-level Edge starts out in the high $20,000 range, which is really a pretty good deal. I mean, this is a big vehicle. It's comfortable. It's easy to drive. It has a reliable engine and a ton of cargo space. By the time you hit the ST, you're looking at high 40s, even the 50s. And there's a lot of other stuff in that range that gives you a better interior and more power. When you're shopping for a midsize SUV, you have a very important choice to make, because you could get a seven- or eight-passenger three-row midsize SUV. Or, in about the same price range and about the same size exterior, you could get a five-passenger midsize SUV that has more cargo space. So that's a decision that you have to make, whether you're planning on carrying more people or more stuff. Manufacturers seem to assume that if you want a three-row, you don't want a whole lot of sportiness, or you're not that interested in a gorgeous exterior, because you're going to be carrying around a soccer team all day long. A lot of times, if what you want is just a bigger car, you're going to be looking at the five-passenger midsize SUV. And that is what the Edge is. Because of how many cars are in the midsize segment, you could find a ton of models and say that they compete with the Edge. You might be looking at the Audi Q5, which is a similar passenger space, slightly smaller, and a little bit-- I don't know. What's the word? Posher. Another vehicle that's in the same segment but does a radically different thing would be the Jeep Grand Cherokee-- again, a comfortable vehicle, carries about the same amount of people, less cargo space, but more activity based. This car, even though it is all-wheel drive, is not really an off-roader. One place that the Ford Edge really shines is in cargo space. There is a ton of room back there, more than anything else in the segment. There's 73 cubic feet of cargo space if you put all the seats down. And they go down really easy with the touch of a button. And it's almost 40 cubic feet with them up. So you could take people on a trip and still have room for all the gear. Overall, the Edge is a pleasant driving experience. It's comfortable. It handles in a very predictable manner. And you feel pretty safe. I do have a pretty serious complaint, though, and that is the visibility. These long, stretched-out, and very wide front pillars-- I mean, a huge blind spot, not just on the driver side, but even on the passenger side. These kind of blind spots bother you not just on a twisty road where you can't see what's coming next, but just driving around a parking lot. Like, you're in the Trader Joe's trying to make a turn, and there could be somebody with a shopping cart right there. You won't even see them. While I don't love the Edge's interior overall, it does have some nice options. And this big, giant panoramic glass roof is one of them. It's very pretty. My only complaint about it would be that the shade for it is really slow and really loud. [WHIRRING] [SIGHS] You can't even sleep while it's going up because it's so loud. A benefit to not having a third row in a big SUV is, you have so much room back here. This is great. This is a really nice back seat. Plenty of space under the seat in front of you, so you can put your little feet under there without hitting a bunch of weird stuff. And also, it's really nice, and light, and airy in here. So if you imagine your kids sitting back here, they've got a view. They've got sunshine. They can see what's happening in the world around them. I mean, it's great. A lot of times, the backseat is kind of a punishment. And this is a nice place to be. This is a road trip for sure. The actual seats in the back are very comfortable on the sides. The center could use a little bit of work. It's plenty soft enough. But the way that the little fold-down armrest sticks into the lower back is not very comfortable. So I wouldn't want to sit here. I would say it's really more of a four-passenger with an emergency five option. Ooh, cup holders. The 2019 Edge does have some bragging rights. Ford has really done a good job of looking at contemporary safety technology, figuring out which things people are going to want, and making those standard in the car at all of the various trim levels. For example, things like backup cameras, lane monitoring, lane keep assist-- it's all just part of Ford's 360 Safety Suite. You get it no matter which trim level you buy, which is awesome. Before, it was like, well, you'll have to spend a lot of money to keep your family safe. And now, it's just part of every trim. If you want even more safety, you could add some stuff on. And while I've been on camera numerous times saying, I don't think you really need all this stuff, I'm going to admit that lane centering is really cool. So lane centering is different from lane keep assist. What lane keep assist does is, if you start to cross over a line, it brings you back. What lane centering does is, it looks far ahead, and it sees the lines, and it makes very slight adjustments to keep you between those lines. It's really cool. It's not quite autonomous driving. But it's one step below it. And when you use it with adaptive cruise control, which is also an option, then it can kind of monitor the traffic in front of you, slow the car down if the traffic in front of you is slowing down, and keep you in the lanes. And it'll really do it around turns. I mean, we tested it yesterday on some fairly curvy highways. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that it doesn't slow the car down based on the severity of the turn. So if you're trying to use it at 80 miles an hour on a very curvy road, it doesn't know that you shouldn't go into that turn at 80 miles an hour. You really do need to still be paying attention. You need to use the brakes. You need to be there to save it. Mileage for all these midsize SUVs is in the 20 to 25 range. And stepping up to the ST drops you to about 21 combined, compared to 25 if you just have the front-wheel drive base model 2 liter. After two days in the Ford Edge, I have two answers to two different questions. One is, is the Ford Edge a good option as a family vehicle? Yeah, for sure. It's comfortable. It's easy to drive. And it has a ton of cargo space-- I mean, a lot. The other question was, does the Ford Edge ST deserve that ST badge? And that one, mm, maybe not this year. Everything I like about the Ford Edge is available in the lower models or in the Titanium. And the ST just doesn't quite commit to that true performance lifestyle. It should be just a little bit faster, sound a little bit better, have a little more that stands out from just the regular Ford Edge, and it doesn't. So if you really want a Sports UV, there are better options. But you should look at the Edge as a family hauler. If you like videos like this, please subscribe. And make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Can the 2019 Ford Edge ST satisfy fans of the zippy Ford Focus ST and Fiesta ST? Overall, the 2019 Ford Edge is quicker and safer than previous models, and it has a more responsive transmission and more impressive tech. For a customer with an urban-based, gear-heavy lifestyle, the Edge's large cargo space and respectable fuel economy make it a worthwhile addition to the test-drive list. But in this video, Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr gets behind the wheel of the sportier 2019 Ford Edge ST to answer another important question: Does it deserve the ST badge?
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,295
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,300
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Titanium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$40,755
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|ST 4dr SUV AWD
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$42,355
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5550 rpm
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Keeps your car a set distance to the car in front by adjusting speed. Includes stop-and-go functionality when in heavy traffic.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Helps the driver avoid an imminent front collision by adding extra steering input to an emergency maneuver.
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Actively steers the car into and out of parallel and perpendicular parking spots.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Edge vs. the competition
Ford Edge vs. Ford Escape
The Escape is smaller in every metric and less powerful than the Edge. In general, the Edge is a little nicer on the inside and comes with more standard and optional features. They both come with Ford's Sync 3 interface, however. Choosing between them largely comes down to how much interior space you want and how much you want to pay. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Escape.
Ford Edge vs. Ford Explorer
Larger, more powerful and capable of seating seven people, the Explorer is a proper three-row SUV. The Edge is more economical to operate, easier to drive, and the better choice if you are frequently transporting only one or two passengers. On the flip side, the Explorer's higher tow rating (5,000 pounds versus 3,500 pounds) helps make it a better choice if you need to pull a trailer or recreational toys.
Ford Edge vs. Honda CR-V
The Edge is physically larger than the CR-V, but the Honda's more efficient interior packaging allows it to have just as much cargo space when the rear seats are in the up position. The Edge has a better ride and a more powerful and responsive powertrain, though it comes at the expense of fuel economy. Rear passengers will appreciate the Edge's extra shoulder and head room. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Is the Ford Edge a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Edge?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Edge:
- Refreshed front and rear styling
- Eight-speed automatic with rotary shifter
- More standard features, including safety and driver assist functions
- Edge ST replaces Edge Sport
- Part of the second Edge generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford Edge reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Edge a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Edge?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Edge is the 2019 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,995.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,295
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,300
- Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,755
- ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,355
- Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,760
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $29,995
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,990
What are the different models of Ford Edge?
2019 Ford Edge Overview
The 2019 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Edge?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Edge and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Edge 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Edge.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Edge and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Edge featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Edge for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2019 Edges listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,170 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Edge. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,347 on a used or CPO 2019 Edge available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Edges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Edge for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,762.
Find a new Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,686.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
