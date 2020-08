Used 1997 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin

PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Odyssey EX 7 Passenger, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 SMPI SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Starlight Silver Metallic, Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 17826 miles below market average!2001 Honda Odyssey Starlight Silver Metallic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HKRL18611H582305

Stock: L011463B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020