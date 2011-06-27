Estimated values
2002 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,590
|$2,604
|$3,131
|Clean
|$1,431
|$2,342
|$2,820
|Average
|$1,111
|$1,817
|$2,197
|Rough
|$792
|$1,292
|$1,574
Estimated values
2002 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$3,492
|$4,257
|Clean
|$1,821
|$3,140
|$3,834
|Average
|$1,414
|$2,436
|$2,987
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,732
|$2,139
Estimated values
2002 Honda CR-V LX 2WD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,756
|$3,013
|$3,669
|Clean
|$1,579
|$2,709
|$3,304
|Average
|$1,227
|$2,102
|$2,574
|Rough
|$874
|$1,495
|$1,844
Estimated values
2002 Honda CR-V LX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,323
|$2,772
|Clean
|$1,313
|$2,089
|$2,497
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,620
|$1,945
|Rough
|$727
|$1,152
|$1,393
Estimated values
2002 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$2,385
|$2,829
|Clean
|$1,374
|$2,144
|$2,548
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,664
|$1,985
|Rough
|$761
|$1,183
|$1,422
Estimated values
2002 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,481
|$2,939
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,231
|$2,647
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,731
|$2,062
|Rough
|$795
|$1,230
|$1,477
Estimated values
2002 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,734
|$2,685
|$3,179
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,414
|$2,863
|Average
|$1,212
|$1,873
|$2,230
|Rough
|$863
|$1,332
|$1,598
Estimated values
2002 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,963
|$3,589
|Clean
|$1,583
|$2,664
|$3,232
|Average
|$1,229
|$2,067
|$2,518
|Rough
|$876
|$1,470
|$1,804