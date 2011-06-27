Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews

lawnman24 , 01/13/2013

I traded my 2003 Chevy 2500HD 6.0 for a 2012 GMC. The truck is mocha with ebony interior. This truck is comfortable and looks very good at the same time. It was cheaper than a Ford but less powerful. I use the truck for my lawn care business and normally pull around 6000 pound trailers so the gas mileage is about 9-10 mpg without a trailer the mpg is still only 13-14. If you are pulling heavy loads you will not like the 6.0 engine. For pulling my mowers, power is sufficient but it is not for heavy loads. The truck is very reliable and handles very well. I do look forward to seeing the new body style. I hope the new trucks have at least 400 HP and 400 pounds of torque.