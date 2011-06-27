Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,378
|$26,268
|$30,080
|Clean
|$20,275
|$24,900
|$28,472
|Average
|$18,068
|$22,164
|$25,255
|Rough
|$15,861
|$19,427
|$22,038
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,785
|$21,579
|$24,540
|Clean
|$16,867
|$20,455
|$23,228
|Average
|$15,031
|$18,207
|$20,604
|Rough
|$13,195
|$15,959
|$17,979
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,887
|$16,150
|$18,690
|Clean
|$12,221
|$15,309
|$17,690
|Average
|$10,891
|$13,627
|$15,692
|Rough
|$9,561
|$11,944
|$13,693
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,320
|$14,789
|$16,721
|Clean
|$11,684
|$14,019
|$15,826
|Average
|$10,412
|$12,478
|$14,038
|Rough
|$9,140
|$10,938
|$12,250
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,228
|$21,031
|$23,996
|Clean
|$16,339
|$19,935
|$22,713
|Average
|$14,560
|$17,745
|$20,147
|Rough
|$12,782
|$15,554
|$17,581
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,834
|$22,352
|$25,865
|Clean
|$16,913
|$21,187
|$24,482
|Average
|$15,072
|$18,859
|$21,716
|Rough
|$13,231
|$16,530
|$18,950
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,821
|$16,069
|$18,595
|Clean
|$12,159
|$15,232
|$17,601
|Average
|$10,836
|$13,558
|$15,612
|Rough
|$9,512
|$11,884
|$13,624
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,277
|$21,653
|$25,058
|Clean
|$16,385
|$20,525
|$23,718
|Average
|$14,601
|$18,270
|$21,038
|Rough
|$12,818
|$16,014
|$18,358
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,543
|$20,733
|$23,993
|Clean
|$15,689
|$19,654
|$22,710
|Average
|$13,981
|$17,494
|$20,144
|Rough
|$12,273
|$15,334
|$17,578
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,360
|$25,161
|$28,141
|Clean
|$20,258
|$23,850
|$26,636
|Average
|$18,053
|$21,229
|$23,626
|Rough
|$15,848
|$18,608
|$20,617
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,702
|$22,186
|$25,675
|Clean
|$16,788
|$21,031
|$24,302
|Average
|$14,961
|$18,719
|$21,556
|Rough
|$13,133
|$16,408
|$18,811
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,604
|$18,304
|$21,182
|Clean
|$13,850
|$17,351
|$20,049
|Average
|$12,343
|$15,444
|$17,784
|Rough
|$10,835
|$13,537
|$15,518
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,542
|$27,958
|$31,416
|Clean
|$22,327
|$26,502
|$29,736
|Average
|$19,897
|$23,589
|$26,376
|Rough
|$17,467
|$20,677
|$23,016
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,208
|$18,612
|$21,268
|Clean
|$14,423
|$17,643
|$20,131
|Average
|$12,853
|$15,704
|$17,856
|Rough
|$11,283
|$13,765
|$15,582
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,703
|$20,935
|$24,226
|Clean
|$15,841
|$19,844
|$22,931
|Average
|$14,117
|$17,663
|$20,340
|Rough
|$12,392
|$15,483
|$17,749
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,805
|$19,809
|$22,924
|Clean
|$14,989
|$18,777
|$21,698
|Average
|$13,358
|$16,714
|$19,246
|Rough
|$11,726
|$14,650
|$16,795
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,890
|$23,152
|$25,717
|Clean
|$18,863
|$21,946
|$24,342
|Average
|$16,810
|$19,535
|$21,591
|Rough
|$14,757
|$17,123
|$18,841
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,248
|$22,872
|$26,467
|Clean
|$17,306
|$21,680
|$25,051
|Average
|$15,423
|$19,298
|$22,221
|Rough
|$13,539
|$16,915
|$19,390
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,517
|$16,941
|$19,606
|Clean
|$12,820
|$16,059
|$18,557
|Average
|$11,424
|$14,294
|$16,461
|Rough
|$10,029
|$12,529
|$14,364
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,810
|$11,041
|$12,777
|Clean
|$8,355
|$10,466
|$12,094
|Average
|$7,446
|$9,316
|$10,727
|Rough
|$6,536
|$8,166
|$9,361
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,982
|$26,297
|$30,432
|Clean
|$19,899
|$24,927
|$28,804
|Average
|$17,733
|$22,188
|$25,550
|Rough
|$15,567
|$19,448
|$22,295
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,968
|$19,652
|$22,523
|Clean
|$15,144
|$18,628
|$21,319
|Average
|$13,495
|$16,581
|$18,910
|Rough
|$11,847
|$14,534
|$16,501
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,619
|$14,081
|$16,003
|Clean
|$11,019
|$13,348
|$15,147
|Average
|$9,820
|$11,881
|$13,436
|Rough
|$8,621
|$10,414
|$11,724
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,679
|$22,158
|$25,642
|Clean
|$16,767
|$21,003
|$24,271
|Average
|$14,942
|$18,695
|$21,528
|Rough
|$13,117
|$16,387
|$18,786
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,908
|$17,430
|$20,171
|Clean
|$13,190
|$16,523
|$19,093
|Average
|$11,754
|$14,707
|$16,935
|Rough
|$10,319
|$12,891
|$14,778
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,904
|$20,193
|$22,767
|Clean
|$16,031
|$19,141
|$21,550
|Average
|$14,286
|$17,038
|$19,115
|Rough
|$12,541
|$14,934
|$16,680
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,882
|$15,457
|$17,469
|Clean
|$12,217
|$14,652
|$16,535
|Average
|$10,887
|$13,041
|$14,667
|Rough
|$9,557
|$11,431
|$12,798
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,041
|$15,081
|$17,446
|Clean
|$11,419
|$14,295
|$16,513
|Average
|$10,176
|$12,724
|$14,648
|Rough
|$8,933
|$11,153
|$12,782
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,989
|$17,533
|$20,290
|Clean
|$13,267
|$16,620
|$19,205
|Average
|$11,823
|$14,793
|$17,035
|Rough
|$10,379
|$12,967
|$14,865
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,454
|$16,863
|$19,514
|Clean
|$12,760
|$15,985
|$18,470
|Average
|$11,371
|$14,228
|$16,383
|Rough
|$9,982
|$12,471
|$14,296