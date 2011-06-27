  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,378$26,268$30,080
Clean$20,275$24,900$28,472
Average$18,068$22,164$25,255
Rough$15,861$19,427$22,038
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,785$21,579$24,540
Clean$16,867$20,455$23,228
Average$15,031$18,207$20,604
Rough$13,195$15,959$17,979
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,887$16,150$18,690
Clean$12,221$15,309$17,690
Average$10,891$13,627$15,692
Rough$9,561$11,944$13,693
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,320$14,789$16,721
Clean$11,684$14,019$15,826
Average$10,412$12,478$14,038
Rough$9,140$10,938$12,250
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,228$21,031$23,996
Clean$16,339$19,935$22,713
Average$14,560$17,745$20,147
Rough$12,782$15,554$17,581
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,834$22,352$25,865
Clean$16,913$21,187$24,482
Average$15,072$18,859$21,716
Rough$13,231$16,530$18,950
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,821$16,069$18,595
Clean$12,159$15,232$17,601
Average$10,836$13,558$15,612
Rough$9,512$11,884$13,624
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,277$21,653$25,058
Clean$16,385$20,525$23,718
Average$14,601$18,270$21,038
Rough$12,818$16,014$18,358
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,543$20,733$23,993
Clean$15,689$19,654$22,710
Average$13,981$17,494$20,144
Rough$12,273$15,334$17,578
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,360$25,161$28,141
Clean$20,258$23,850$26,636
Average$18,053$21,229$23,626
Rough$15,848$18,608$20,617
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,702$22,186$25,675
Clean$16,788$21,031$24,302
Average$14,961$18,719$21,556
Rough$13,133$16,408$18,811
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,604$18,304$21,182
Clean$13,850$17,351$20,049
Average$12,343$15,444$17,784
Rough$10,835$13,537$15,518
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,542$27,958$31,416
Clean$22,327$26,502$29,736
Average$19,897$23,589$26,376
Rough$17,467$20,677$23,016
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,208$18,612$21,268
Clean$14,423$17,643$20,131
Average$12,853$15,704$17,856
Rough$11,283$13,765$15,582
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,703$20,935$24,226
Clean$15,841$19,844$22,931
Average$14,117$17,663$20,340
Rough$12,392$15,483$17,749
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,805$19,809$22,924
Clean$14,989$18,777$21,698
Average$13,358$16,714$19,246
Rough$11,726$14,650$16,795
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,890$23,152$25,717
Clean$18,863$21,946$24,342
Average$16,810$19,535$21,591
Rough$14,757$17,123$18,841
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,248$22,872$26,467
Clean$17,306$21,680$25,051
Average$15,423$19,298$22,221
Rough$13,539$16,915$19,390
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,517$16,941$19,606
Clean$12,820$16,059$18,557
Average$11,424$14,294$16,461
Rough$10,029$12,529$14,364
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,810$11,041$12,777
Clean$8,355$10,466$12,094
Average$7,446$9,316$10,727
Rough$6,536$8,166$9,361
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,982$26,297$30,432
Clean$19,899$24,927$28,804
Average$17,733$22,188$25,550
Rough$15,567$19,448$22,295
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,968$19,652$22,523
Clean$15,144$18,628$21,319
Average$13,495$16,581$18,910
Rough$11,847$14,534$16,501
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,619$14,081$16,003
Clean$11,019$13,348$15,147
Average$9,820$11,881$13,436
Rough$8,621$10,414$11,724
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,679$22,158$25,642
Clean$16,767$21,003$24,271
Average$14,942$18,695$21,528
Rough$13,117$16,387$18,786
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,908$17,430$20,171
Clean$13,190$16,523$19,093
Average$11,754$14,707$16,935
Rough$10,319$12,891$14,778
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,904$20,193$22,767
Clean$16,031$19,141$21,550
Average$14,286$17,038$19,115
Rough$12,541$14,934$16,680
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,882$15,457$17,469
Clean$12,217$14,652$16,535
Average$10,887$13,041$14,667
Rough$9,557$11,431$12,798
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,041$15,081$17,446
Clean$11,419$14,295$16,513
Average$10,176$12,724$14,648
Rough$8,933$11,153$12,782
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,989$17,533$20,290
Clean$13,267$16,620$19,205
Average$11,823$14,793$17,035
Rough$10,379$12,967$14,865
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,454$16,863$19,514
Clean$12,760$15,985$18,470
Average$11,371$14,228$16,383
Rough$9,982$12,471$14,296
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,419 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,295 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,419 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,295 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,419 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,295 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $8,933 to $17,446, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.