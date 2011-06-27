Vehicle overview

GMC calls its full-size trucks "professional grade," and with the Canyon, the company is looking to apply that concept to the compact truck class. Slightly larger than the Sonoma truck that it replaced last year, the GMC Canyon is bigger, bolder and more refined than any compact GMC truck in years. Built on a tough ladder frame chassis, the GMC Canyon offers three body styles, two- and four-wheel drive and a choice of two Vortec inline engines. Derived directly from the 4.2-liter straight six found in the Envoy SUV, the Canyon's all-aluminum four- and five-cylinder power plants are the most technologically advanced engines ever offered in a compact GMC truck. Both engines use dual-overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and electronic throttle control.

Since the majority of compact truck buyers purchase their vehicles for personal use, the GMC Canyon was given a more refined and feature-laden cabin than the previous Sonoma. The overall design is simple, with rotary dials for the climate control system and a large radio faceplate. The Canyon's build and materials quality still tends to be below average compared to that of other small pickups. Optional side curtain airbags provide head protection in the event of a side impact or rollover accident. Standard antilock brakes and optional traction control on 2WD models further contribute to the Canyon's complement of safety features.

On paper, the GMC Canyon offers the necessary ingredients to satisfy the majority of compact truck buyers. The engines provides both efficiency and power, and with three body styles to choose from in both two- and four-wheel drive, finding a configuration that meets your needs isn't too difficult. The problem is, the Canyon feels cheap, even in a class of vehicles where functionality and value come before upscale accommodations. The doors are lightweight and tinny, and the first thing you'll notice when you slide behind the wheel is how low-grade the dash looks and rough the upholstery feels. Out on the road, neither the four- or five-cylinder engine provides acceleration on par with V6 and V8 engines offered by the Dakota, Frontier and Tacoma, and the Canyon's tow rating is the lowest in the class. If you're shopping for a small pickup, make sure you explore all the options before settling on the 2006 GMC Canyon.