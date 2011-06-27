  1. Home
2006 GMC Canyon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile size, handles well on- and off-road, simple controls, available locking differential.
  • Not much low-end torque, no six- or eight-cylinder engine option, low tow ratings, subpar build and materials quality.
List Price
$10,488
Edmunds' Expert Review

It has the features and the looks necessary to get the attention of compact pickup buyers, but next to the all-new pickups from major competitors, the 2006 GMC Canyon comes up short in power, interior room and overall fit and finish.

Vehicle overview

GMC calls its full-size trucks "professional grade," and with the Canyon, the company is looking to apply that concept to the compact truck class. Slightly larger than the Sonoma truck that it replaced last year, the GMC Canyon is bigger, bolder and more refined than any compact GMC truck in years. Built on a tough ladder frame chassis, the GMC Canyon offers three body styles, two- and four-wheel drive and a choice of two Vortec inline engines. Derived directly from the 4.2-liter straight six found in the Envoy SUV, the Canyon's all-aluminum four- and five-cylinder power plants are the most technologically advanced engines ever offered in a compact GMC truck. Both engines use dual-overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and electronic throttle control.

Since the majority of compact truck buyers purchase their vehicles for personal use, the GMC Canyon was given a more refined and feature-laden cabin than the previous Sonoma. The overall design is simple, with rotary dials for the climate control system and a large radio faceplate. The Canyon's build and materials quality still tends to be below average compared to that of other small pickups. Optional side curtain airbags provide head protection in the event of a side impact or rollover accident. Standard antilock brakes and optional traction control on 2WD models further contribute to the Canyon's complement of safety features.

On paper, the GMC Canyon offers the necessary ingredients to satisfy the majority of compact truck buyers. The engines provides both efficiency and power, and with three body styles to choose from in both two- and four-wheel drive, finding a configuration that meets your needs isn't too difficult. The problem is, the Canyon feels cheap, even in a class of vehicles where functionality and value come before upscale accommodations. The doors are lightweight and tinny, and the first thing you'll notice when you slide behind the wheel is how low-grade the dash looks and rough the upholstery feels. Out on the road, neither the four- or five-cylinder engine provides acceleration on par with V6 and V8 engines offered by the Dakota, Frontier and Tacoma, and the Canyon's tow rating is the lowest in the class. If you're shopping for a small pickup, make sure you explore all the options before settling on the 2006 GMC Canyon.

2006 GMC Canyon models

The GMC Canyon pickup comes in regular, extended and crew cab body styles, and all are available in two- and four-wheel drive. Regular and extended cab models have a 6-foot bed; the crew cab gets a 5-foot bed. There are four basic trim levels: Work Truck (WT), SL, SLE and SLT. WT models come standard with air conditioning, cruise control and a tilt steering wheel. The SL adds a 60/40 cloth bench seat and upgraded trim. Upgraded SLE models add titanium-colored trim, full carpeting and a CD stereo. The SLT adds dual power seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and heated leather seats. The Z71 off-road package offers a taller ride height, along with a locking rear differential, oversize tires and skid plates on 4WD models. The ZQ8 package bolsters on-street performance with a lowered suspension, quicker steering and performance wheels and tires. There's also a power convenience package with power windows, locks and mirrors; keyless entry; satellite radio; and a six-disc CD changer.

2006 Highlights

The GMC Canyon heads into 2006 with a new option package aimed at improving on-street handling performance. The ZQ8 package lowers the Canyon's ride height by 2 inches, quickens the steering and adds a thicker rear stabilizer bar. It also includes stiffer shocks and bushings and 17-inch aluminum wheels with 235/50R17 performance tires. Other updates for '06 include MP3-capable audio and the SLT trim being made available on extended and crew cab models.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all GMC Canyon pickups is a 2.8-liter engine rated at 175 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Optional on all trims is a 3.5-liter engine with 220 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a four-speed automatic is also available. Four-wheel-drive models feature a dual-range transfer case with push-button controls. Maximum towing capacity is just 4,000 pounds, the lowest figure in the class.

Safety

The Canyon was the first compact GMC truck to offer roof-mounted side curtain airbags; they're optional on all body styles. Four-wheel antilock brakes are standard, and traction control is optional on 2WD trucks. In government crash tests, the four-door Canyon earned four stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact testing, it received four stars for front-occupant protection in side impacts, and five stars for rear passengers. Additionally, the IIHS awarded the GMC Canyon a "Good" rating for the truck's performance in the front-offset crash test.

Driving

After driving the 2006 GMC Canyon pickup, we found that the new inline engines are reasonably refined, but their lack of off-the-line punch and odd exhaust notes are disappointing. Shifts from the four-speed automatic are firm and well timed, and although it's still fairly vague through the gears, the five-speed manual gearbox is about as good as you're going to find in a compact truck. The stock suspension tuning is on the soft side, but the Canyon handles well for this class. Go with the ZQ8 package for sharper reflexes on pavement or the Z71 for a boost in off-road capability.

Interior

Trucks may have gotten more hospitable in recent years, but don't expect anything fancy in the Canyon's cabin. Simple rotary climate controls and a large stereo faceplate make the interior seem instantly familiar as soon as you get in. The gauges are similarly basic, but functional in their design. Materials range from average to substandard in quality, and build quality is inconsistent.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 GMC Canyon.

5(57%)
4(17%)
3(20%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Canyon
gmc_man9,02/24/2007
I went from regular cab Sierra to the extended cab Canyon. At first I wasn't a happy guy, but this truck will grow on you. I put a bug guard and a soft tonneau cover on my silver Canyon. Do I get the compliments. I get 21 MPG around town with the 4 CYL. I have friends who have extended cab Ford Rangers and it seems as if the Canyon is more roomy. Have owned many vehicles since I started driving, my Canyon by far has to be my favorite.
body frame rust very bad
jorge,07/07/2016
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M)
body frame rust really bad my is a 2006 and is really rusty cheap material
Consider this
Larry,11/30/2006
Americans have gotten way too obsessed and spoiled with huge engines and interior options. I wanted a basic truck with adequate power and simple interior appointments. Bigger and more luxurious isn't always better. I have owned other trucks with more cubic inches and a lot more bells and whistles and so far I enjoy this truck more. It reminds me of the first truck I owned, a base Toyota 4WD SR5, only the Canyon now costs a lot less than Toyota....less is more!
Bought cause it was cheap
faulknerhanover,11/14/2006
I bought this truck because it was cheap and had a 0% finance rate, but I love the thing. It has a great ride and the 5 speed manual transmission shifts great. It is a truck to get me around for a,while, but I ended up loving it.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2006 GMC Canyon Overview

The Used 2006 GMC Canyon is offered in the following submodels: Canyon Crew Cab, Canyon Regular Cab, Canyon Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M).

